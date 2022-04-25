Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Fiverr's (NYSE:FVRR) share price has been on quite a roller coaster ride, and some might be scared to invest in it since the price appears to be in a clear downtrend. We believe however, there is enough value in the fundamentals to justify an investment at current prices.

As can be seen below, the market cap reached more than $10 billion, but has since come back down to ~$2 billion. For comparison, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of the platform exceeded $1 billion in 2021, and we believe that since it is growing so fast the company should trade at a multiple of GMV. Something between 1.5x and 3x seems reasonable given the ~40% growth rate.

Data by YCharts

The company has a remarkable gross profit margin above 80% and has started to demonstrate operating leverage, reaching break-even during the pandemic, but the operating margin has since deteriorated a little bit with the slowdown in growth.

Data by YCharts

Below we show just how impressive growth got during the pandemic period, reaching ~100% growth rates at its peak. Growth has since normalized to a more sustainable level around 40%. Should growth decelerate much further, that could pose a serious problem for the current valuation, but we think this level is more sustainable, being similar to what the company was reporting pre-pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Growth in GMV and revenue has increased thanks mostly to more active buyers joining the platform, and the spend per buyer going up.

Fiverr's Shareholder Letter

In fact, the company is being very smart directing much of its sales & marketing budgets to try to get bigger spending buyers. This appears to be working, with big spenders being the fastest growing buyer segment, as can be seen in the graph below.

Fiverr's Shareholder Letter

Similarly, on the other side of the two-sided platform, big earners are also the fastest growing seller segment, although this curve is less dramatic than that of the buyers.

Fiverr's Shareholder Letter

Innovation in technology and services

One sign that the company is well managed is how it has continue spending very well targeted resources towards innovation and new services.

During Q4 2021 the company launched Fiverr Inspire, a new personalized browsing experience that enables buyers to discover sellers through real projects and deliveries they have completed on the platform.

The company is also making efforts to make the platform more curated to facilitate a smoother experience. This has multiple advantages, for example they have found that buyers who made a purchase from Fiverr Choice sellers are 20% more likely to make a purchase again with the same seller compared to those who made a purchase from a non-Choice seller.

The company is also expanding the localization of the website, and now non-English speaking countries represent 32% of the business.

Website Alexa Ranking

Contrary to the stock price, the popularity of the website is going up. According to Alexa, the website ranking has gained 22 positions in the last 90 days, and it is now the #107 most popular website in the world.

Alexa

Cohort Analysis

Given how much the company is spending in sales and marketing, a cohort analysis is key to make sure this money is being invested wisely. What we see is very positive, with a lot of repeat buying from older cohorts. For example, in 2021 repeat buyers contributed 59% of total revenue in the marketplace, and 2018 or older cohorts enjoyed over 110% revenue retention.

Fiverr's Shareholder Letter

What we also want to see is evidence that the company is getting a good return on the sales & marketing expense by generating an elevated LTV/CAC. For this we can look at the cumulative revenue to performance marketing graph.

There we can see for example that the cumulative revenue from the Q1 2017 cohort has reached 4.8x of the performance marketing investments for the first quarter of 2017, representing a highly attractive 5-year LTV/CAC.

Fiverr's Shareholder Letter

Valuation

Now that Fiverr has given back most of its pandemic gains the valuation multiples have become quite attractive again. For instance, the forward EV/Revenues multiple is at 5.4x, not that far from its all time minimum of 3x.

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect the company to continue growing revenue at a fast pace, below we can see estimates for FY22 and FY23. Estimates for FY23 almost reach $500 million, which would put the current market cap at only a 4x multiple of it.

Seeking Alpha

Similarly, EV/EBITDA is getting closer to the low level it was at before the pandemic run. This valuation measure currently stands at ~67x.

Data by YCharts

More importantly, the forward price/earnings ratio is at its cheapest it has even been. It is even lower than before the pandemic run started.

Data by YCharts

While a 73x forward P/E ratio still sounds expensive, keep in mind that earnings are expected to grow very quickly. For example, analysts estimate that by FY24 the company will be earning ~$2 per share, placing the forward P/E ratio for this fiscal year at only 27x.

Seeking Alpha

Financial Outlook

The company expects that tough comps with the early part of 2021 that will weigh on the growth rates of H1’22, however growth is expected to accelerate in H2’22.

Active buyers are expected to grow in the high single digits, and spend per buyer to grow in the teens in terms of y/y growth rates for FY 2022. Take rate is expected to be steady with modest upside.

Long term the company is targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%.

Fiverr's Shareholder Letter

Risks

The main risk we see with an investment in Fiverr is if growth continues to decelerate, instead of stabilizing near current levels. The company is guiding for 25-27% growth, and if it fails to meet this target shares are likely to continue trending lower. There is also a high percentage of short interest in the shares, and if these shorts smell any weakness, they might be tempted to increase their positions against the company.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Unlike the share price, we see Fiverr the company trending in the right direction. We like the way management is innovating new services, improving the marketplace, and balancing growth and profitability. We think current prices are attractive, with shares being the cheapest they have ever been in some ways. The forward P/E ratio is the cheapest ever, and looking ahead just a couple of years the price/earnings becomes quite reasonable.