Twitter, Musk, Dogecoin: You've Got To Love It

This article needs a lot of disclosure and I wish to thank Seeking Alpha for encouraging me to write it. I have written about Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) for a long time, since it was practically worthless in fact, stating that it has the brand to remain a key player in the crypto space. I have, do and will own chunks of it, and I probably have some stashed away right now in a wallet somewhere even though I’m not ‘in’ many non-stable coins right now.

I have a Starlink and I personally clicked the two pieces together, plugged it in and it worked first time just like nothing else ever does in the internet connectivity space. I have watched in wonder as newly launched Starlink satellites sail over me. Having run a social network of millions of people writing crazy stuff, mainly about investing in the US, UK, Europe and Brazil, I have a good feel for the challenges of stewarding a platform like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Therefore, Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk buying Twitter hits about every button in my soul and on the surface, it is a mad move.

When Steve Jobs was ejected from Apple (AAPL), most laughed at him coming unstuck. To me, anyone walking away with a giant sack of cash was far from a loser and it left me with the premise: "never underestimate genius." In that instance it soon became apparent what the asset was in that organization.

So, what have we got here with the Musk Twitter takeover?

It’s a $44 billion purchase of an unprofitable social media platform with $5 billion in sales by the "Man who fell to Earth" who thinks Dogecoin - a joke meme cryptocurrency - is a huge deal.

It’s tempting to laugh and/or sneer, but…

Meanwhile over at Meta (FB), you have a social media platform with $117 billion in sales with $500 billion in market cap run by a man many think "fell to Earth" who wants to be "ready player one" but couldn’t get his crypto done for fear of being eaten alive by government.

If you think "content," it’s hard to equate Facebook and Twitter, but if you think of audience, suddenly Twitter looks like a concentrated userbase that could be exploded into a much bigger platform.

Consequently, there are two ways to look at this:

Musk is about to jump into a lake of socio-political filth - and I don’t mean the Twitter content itself but the whole power struggle swirling around such portals of influence - and will live to rue the day he ever came up with the impulse to do so. Musk is about to take control of a giant media platform with nascent potential to go at least x10 off the back of its condensed audience, huge social energy and media distribution capacities. The new owner already has a crypto vehicle out there to disintermediate and redirect all kinds of economic value in his direction.

The fly in the ointment can be encapsulated as, is landing rockets backwards from space on a floating barge in the ocean sufficient smarts to deliver an environment where all comers can express themselves in a way that avoids creating a morass of hatefulness, can turn a fat profit, yet still not immolate the owner?

Crypto plus social media is an incredibly powerful idea but as Zuckerberg found out to his dismay, it is not one that is going to easily slip under the radar of the watchers. It might in Twitter’s case if the governmental dinosaur neurons don’t fire fast enough but that is a gambit. Crypto is easy enough to implement in a social network, so that is not the hard part.

It is agreed that Web 3.0, WWW plus crypto is the future; every Bored Ape and Crypto Punk knows it. However, Web 3.0 hasn’t really arrived yet. But it will.

Twitter, Musk, Dogecoin might just be the intersection that kicks it off.

VR headsets on every skull… that’s unlikely. However, crypto wallets in every social media account, now that could happen and it could happen fast. It is after all inevitable.

Meanwhile I might have to start "Doge cost averaging."