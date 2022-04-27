Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated - Mark Twain

Just as the reports on Mark Twain's death were greatly exaggerated, so was the demise of the department store. See below an example of an article from the Covid crisis period which mentioned Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). All three have recovered and are again posting solid earnings.

CNBC

As can be seen below, both gross profit and operating margins are now both above their historical averages. We believe than now that Nordstrom has recovered it is ready to thrive, and there are a few initiatives the company is carrying out which we like and believe they'll fuel additional growth.





Revenue growth went significantly negative during the Covid crisis, and then went up significantly during the recovery. It seems to be stabilizing above the company's long-term average of ~5%, which is very positive and could mean above average growth for a while.





Growth Initiatives

Among the growth initiatives the company has put forward that we like is the expanded partnership model. This strategy should greatly broaden the available assortment at Nordstrom, without the corresponding inventory risk. The profits would have to be shared with third-parties, but we still like the model and pushes Nordstrom more into becoming a platform and fully benefiting of its brand, reach, and scale.

Nordstrom Investor Presentation

During the last earnings call the company already reported an increase in the alternative partnership penetration, and 50% increase in available selection for consumers.

Nordstrom Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

While the company is back to generating significant operating cash flow, we think it is a little early to start paying dividends again. We would have preferred if the company has waited a few quarters to strengthen its balance sheet.





In particular we are concerned by the low Altman Z-score, which is meaningfully below the 3.0 threshold that separates strong solid companies from those with non-negligible risk of bankruptcy. While we do not think bankruptcy is a significant risk for Nordstrom at this time, we would prefer if the company reduced debt more before reinstating the dividend.





At least leverage is once again close to its historical average of ~2.4x, with the company sporting a 2.7x debt to EBITDA ratio.





Valuation

Considering the massive recovery the company has delivered it is surprising that shares remain so incredibly cheap. Historically the company has traded at an average of ~1 EV/Revenues, and it is currently at half that, even less if looking at the forward version of the metric.





Similarly the EV/EBITDA ratio is close to half its historical average, and less when looking at the forward metric. In the graph below recessions are in gray. As can be seen, by this metric shares are about as cheap as they were during the global financial crisis.





Analysts expect earnings to continue increasing for the next few fiscal years, and based on FY25 estimates shares have a P/E ratio of only 6.9x.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

We do see a few risks with the company, and are particularly concerned with the high level of short interest in the shares. According to the Seeking Alpha page of the company short interest is currently at 24%. Of course, if shorts turn out to be wrong about the company they will have to cover, sending shares much higher.

Seeking Alpha

Another risk we see is the declining popularity of its website. This could be simply people preferring to go to the store again instead of purchasing from their site online, so it is not necessarily bad news. We'll have to wait to see how sales have trended for the whole company during the quarter. In any case, we are a little worried to see the website going from rank #456 to rank #922 in only 90 days.

Alexa

If lower website traffic wasn't bad enough, the engagement metrics have also deteriorated. Daily page views, time on site, and bounce rate have all trended in the wrong direction.

Alexa

Conclusion

Nordstrom successfully survived the pandemic, it has recovered for the most part, and is now ready to thrive. It was some interesting growth initiatives like the increase of third-party merchandise and becoming more of a platform. We remain a bit concerned about the strength of the balance sheet and the lower engagement of users in their website, but as long as sales continue increasing, we believe investors should not worry too much, even if these risks ought to be monitored closely. In any case, we believe shares are more than discounting for these risks, currently trading at less than half their historical valuation ratios. If analysts are right on their earnings estimates for the coming fiscal years, shares are an absolute bargain at current prices.