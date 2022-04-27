Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

In this article, I look at the progress that Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has made on its turnaround and business pivot. I lean heavily on this article from SA contributor Lawrence Fuller who outlines the company’s goals and key points to its pivot. Most notably, Mr. Fuller highlighted:

Gannett’s partnership with gambling company Tipico The company’s recent debt re-financing and choices in capital allocation Short to medium term financial performance.

The author makes a good effort to give some guidance on how all these actions will impact the company’s performance down the road, which would be the background to a re-rating of shares. This article looks at how Gannett is progressing.

Gambling

In July 2021, Gannett announced an agreement with privately-held Tipico. With Gannett’s circulation and market reach, the author rightly makes the point that this should be possible for Tipico to leverage this for growth, which would benefit Gannett on a per user basis as well as having a potential equity interest in the US operations of Tipico.

Since the timing of the article and the announcement of the deal, there has not been much information on how this deal has progressed. There were no slides devoted to the progress in any of its recent presentations. Additionally, they didn’t touch directly on this particular growth initiative on its Q4 conference call.

This is a five-year deal so there is no reason for investors to panic but it has not generated anything material yet that would serve as a catalyst. The best comparable for their online sports gambling business DraftKings (DKNG) has had a large drawdown in its share price, it made sense that the company would not focus on the progress of this deal during recent shareholder communications.

Seeking alpha

Capital Allocation

In February 2022, the company announced continued restructuring of its debt stack (though much less significant as well as a substantial buyback authorization of up to $100m). With a current market cap of just $564m, Gannett has substantial ability to re-buy a large portion of the company.

This comes after the company has already made tremendous strides to rightsize its balance sheet:

Gannett Presentation, September 2021

There has not been a substantial move yet by the company to buy shares back even at these reduced levels, which would have been seen as a bullish move by the company. It is not a deal breaker but it is not providing support to the company’s shares at this point.

Gannett's Recent and Future Financial Performance

Gannett is in the middle of a turnaround and pivot where the company is trying to transition its business from its historical print and circulation-based business. The nature of this transition means the company is likely going to have some middling results in the near term as the declining but profitable business migrates to a growing but much smaller business. In its most recent Q4, we can see the metrics of all Gannett’s businesses improved from 2020, with either the decline rate slowing or switching to growth, most notably in its digital business:

Gannett Q4 2021 Presentation, February 2022

This is an encouraging sign for the company as it appears they have correctly focused on the right areas to develop a future for the company while arresting the decline of its legacy product lines.

This bears out in the company’s 2022 guidance which shows a further improvement in its underlying metrics with sales growth being near flat while both earnings and cash flow improving substantially from 2021.

Company Presentation, Q4 2021 Earnings, February 2022

Gannett is now trading with an EV of $1.803B after shares have sold off, with the company now trading at just 4.4-4.5x EV to 2022 forward EBITDA. In Fuller’s article, he applied an 11x multiple to Gannet’s performance based on an elevated growth rate. However, without growth on the top line or the bottom line, it is hard to apply that multiple at this point. However, at this valuation it is hard to see a lot of risk to the downside if the company has successfully stabilized its business in line with its outlook.

The Takeaway

Overall, considering the business efforts the company is taking to transition its business, it would appear this process is well under way and moving along as guided. The market has not reacted well to this, sending shares down sharply more than the broad market:

Data by YCharts

To an extent, this is not an uncommon reaction by the market to these types of business changes. Companies such as IBM (IBM) and Lumen (LUMN) have similarly seen their shares languish despite a lot of work done beneath the surface to transition their businesses to higher growth opportunities. On this front, Gannett shareholders will require some patience to allow management to flush out its plans.

I would have liked to see better headway made on both the online gambling and capital allocation fronts. As I noted earlier, the lack of communication on the online gambling front makes sense but does give investors some pause for concern. The lack of buybacks at this price level is a little more disappointing since shares are much cheaper than at the time of authorization as this would have buffered the share price downdraft.

I liked the opportunity in Gannett that Fuller identified at the time, but shares moved sharply against me, resulting in being stopped out of my position. Shares have sold off further, despite some solid performance by management. If you have the patience, Gannett could provide some heady returns if they stabilize their legacy business while growing the digital one on top but it may take time for investors to get excited as long as the top lines have this mix of business performance.