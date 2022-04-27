NIO Stock: 4 Q&As To Help You Decide If It's A Buy Or Sell Now

Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a Chinese EV (Electric Vehicle) auto manufacturing company that has fallen in price by more than 65% in the last 10 months.

But that price drop was in spite of better financial results over the same period.

In this article, I will ask and answer four questions about NIO's recent performance versus its potential going forward.

Do NIO's Financial Metrics Justify The Huge Loss In Market Value?

Although it is easy to see the huge drop in price in the above chart the actual results seem to be much better. Here's the revenue for the last eight quarters showing a consistent increase each quarter.

Ditto for gross margin which went from a negative amount to plus over $1 billion.

And to add insult to injury FCF (Free Cash Flow) grew from negative to over $1.8 billion over that same 8-quarter cycle.

So while NIO's share price dropped by 68%, the key financial metrics went up substantially.

That would give an indication that NIO's price was dragged down by something other than performance and perhaps NIO is a good buy at this point in the cycle.

Do Market Analysts' Recommendations Match The Performance Shown by NIO Over The Last Eight Quarters?

When we look at NIO's ratings by both market analysts and Seeking Alpha contributors, we get a strong buy recommendation. With a total of 31 Buy recommendations and zero, none, nada Sell recommendations. That is about as strong a buy signal as you can get.

So why has the price dropped so precipitously? Well, maybe it's because the quants do not like NIO at all.

I would agree with the analysts' ratings and not the quants in this particular case.

Does NIO's Price Indicate Something About The EV Market In General Or Is It Specific To NIO?

If we compare NIO to other EV manufacturers, we see another dichotomy similar to the Analysts/Author/Quant comparison seen above.

From an MV (Market Value) standpoint, NIO is still one of the most valuable EV companies in the world with an MV of $24 billion.

As you can see the top three are American companies and the bottom three are Chinese companies. Tesla (TSLA) is, of course, in a class by itself when it comes to market cap. The other five, including NIO, are in the same ballpark when it comes to MV.

If we take the three best known, not counting Tesla, we see that NIO has actually dropped the least over the last six months although still a substantial 61%. Rivian (RIVN) is down 80% and Lucid (LCID) is down 67% over the same period.

Seeking Alpha and author

So the price malaise we are seeing on the market for EV companies seems to be general rather than specific in nature.

The usual suspects are chip shortages, logistics and delivery problems, inflation, and the war in Ukraine not necessarily in that order.

How long will these problems exist? Who knows, but it's likely the chip and logistics problems will be resolved within the next year at the latest.

Inflation may continue to be a problem much longer than that, however, especially for key minerals involved in battery production but also metals such as aluminum and steel.

The question remains, is the current depressed price for NIO just beginning or is it approaching a turnaround?

Personally, I would have to see some improvement in the delivery and inflation issues before I would be willing to call a bottom.

If NIO's Unit Sales Increase Substantially In 2022, Does That Give A Reason To Buy The Stock?

Despite all the problems listed above, NIO continues to sell more units every quarter. in fact, for the first three months of 2022 sales volumes are up a substantial 28% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The above chart would indicate that NIO is most likely to report much better financial numbers after the first quarter of 2022 than they did for the same period in 2021.

As a comparison, Rivian delivered 760 units in Q4 2021 and 900 units in Q1, 2022.

Lucid wasn't quite that good though delivering 103 units in Q4 2021 and 190 in Q1 2022.

Both Rivian and Lucid have a very large number of backorders and if they can overcome their delivery issues could have very good years in 2023. But that is a big if.

NIO on the other hand is delivering right now in record volumes.

Bottom Line

NIO Inc. is a very interesting stock for many different reasons.

First, it is actually delivering EV products in increasing volumes while its Market Value equals (namely Rivian and Lucid) are struggling to get products out the door.

Another advantage that NIO has is its two biggest markets are China and Europe, which also happen to be the two biggest EV markets in the world.

That would indicate to me, from an investment standpoint, that when the current list of problems recedes, NIO may well be an excellent choice for future capital gains.

However, those problems do not look likely to recede in the near future.

Therefore my recommendation is to sell NIO and wait for a better entry point.