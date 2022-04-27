FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction and Thesis

fuboTV's (NYSE:FUBO) stock in recent months has been falling as if the company is going towards bankruptcy. In November 2021, Fubo's stock has been trading at around 27 to 33 dollar range; however, today, despite continuous improvements, the company's stock is trading near $4. I strongly believe that the market fear is causing the highly unreasonable movement in the company's stock leading me to rate Fubo as a Strong Buy. Market fears including fears from the macroeconomics and rising rates are relevant, but in my opinion, it does not warrant this level of price movement. Further, fears of a slowing video subscription market from Netflix's (NFLX) slowdown are also irrelevant as Fubo and Netflix operate in a completely different segment of the market. On the other hand, Fubo is continuing its growth momentum in both sports streaming and sportsbook business. Further, considering the company's losses and growth along with the valuation, I believe fuboTV is a strong buy before the earnings report on May 5th.

Mr. Market is Likely Wrong

An unprofitable business, Netflix losing subscribers, rising interest rates, and a slowing economy have likely created a perfect storm for Fubo, dragging down its share price beyond reasonable levels, and I believe the current price movement is likely wrong.

First, macroeconomic conditions have not been favorable for growth companies prioritizing growth over profitability in the last few months. Fears of rising rates as a result of continuing inflation fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have prompted a sharp pullback in growth stocks. Further, China's lock-down combined with the war and inflation is slowing the economic growth creating fears of recession. However, these factors do not warrant, in my opinion, an about 85% downward movement. Economic growth and slowdown is a natural cycle as well as the rise in interest rates, and just considering these reasons, an 85% pullback is unwarranted.

Second, fears of streaming platform's growth due to Netflix's subscriber loss are unjustified as well since Fubo operates in a different segment of the market. fuboTV primarily focuses on providing its customers a live sports content. On the other hand, Netflix is a non-live content provider providing content like drama series and movies. I believe these two segments of the market are starkly in opposite positions. Further, as the world re-opens, it is only natural for customers to spend less time staying indoors watching Netflix, but as sports venues open for spectators, a new form of excitement can brew continuing Fubo's momentum. As such, fears of Netflix's subscriber loss do not warrant fuboTV's stock price decline.

Finally, the biggest risk for Fubo is its unprofitable business, which has likely contributed most to the dramatic decline in the share price. According to the 2021Q4 earnings report, the company reported a net loss of $383 million compared to $609 million in the previous year improving the adjusted EBITDA margin from -63.9% to -40.4%. The company's losses are improving, and considering the growth progress and its potential discussed below, I believe the current level of losses is justifiable. Fubo is in a phase of growth over profitability. Considering rapidly improving losses and continued growth, I believe an about 85% decline in the stock price is not warranted.

Growth and Potential

I believe fuboTV's growth potentials are massive, and the current progress justifies this claim. According to the 2021Q4 earnings report, the company's year-over-year revenue grew 144% to $638.4 million. Subscribers grew 140% and content hours streamed grew 115%. Further, the company launched its own integrated sportsbook service called Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona and Iowa in 2021 with plans to expand to other states in the coming months. The integration of sportsbook and live streaming will allow Fubo to leverage its streaming platform to grow its sportsbook platform lowering the CAC, or customer acquisition costs, creating the massive future potential for the company. As such, the growth expectation for 2022 continues to be strong, justifying the company's huge losses as the company pursues growth over profitability for the time being. In 2022, Fubo is expected to grow its revenue by 70% without taking into account its sportsbook business. As such, I believe Fubo is continuing to make progress toward building out its business and capturing its future potential justifying the current losses that are improving.

Valuation

After months of steep stock price decline, I believe Fubo's valuation is extremely undervalued. Fubo currently has a market capitalization of about $700 million bringing its p/s ratio to about 1.1 and forward p/s ratio to about 0.7. I believe this level of multiple is extremely low. The company is continuing to grow its business at a massive pace to reach its potential by integrating live sports streaming and live sports betting. Therefore, I believe the current valuation is too low.

Summary

Fubo, in my opinion, was caught in a perfect storm of negative headlines resulting in a dramatic stock price fallout. However, I believe these to be unwarranted. Netflix's fears are irrelevant and profitability is improving as the business continues to show strong growth and potential. As the uncertainty surrounding the timing of Fubo's profitability starts to clear up, I believe the company will receive a more fair valuation multiple in the coming quarters. It is likely that investors will realize that Fubo has been oversold looking at the company's continuous growth and future potential after the earnings report. Therefore, given the current extremely cheap valuation, I believe fuboTV is a strong buy before the earnings report.