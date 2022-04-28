Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research ("WER").

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a firm we've written about many times over the years. It has a truly unique business model that is a hybrid of a traditional mortgage and equity REIT.

Even within those two categories, Starwood has sufficient scale that the individual business lines could easily be their own companies.

On the positive side, it's one of the most diversified REITs in existence. It is less sensitive to changes in interest rates, specific property sectors, or individual geographies than just about any other real estate company.

On the other hand, this degree of diversification makes it harder to evaluate and lowers return potential. Risk-adjusted returns can still be excellent, but there isn't a realistic scenario where Starwood's complex empire can grow earnings in the double-digits year after year.

This reminds me of Warren Buffett's thoughts on Berkshire's return potential as its portfolio grew over time (it would normalize toward the S&P 500, which is exactly what's occurred).

Let's re-orient ourselves with Starwood's evolving business and make realistic projections regarding cash flow, book value per share, and the dividend going forward.

Starwood Property - Portfolio & Business Analysis

Starwood's business consists of several verticals, with the commercial lending portfolio being the largest and resembling the traditional mortgage REIT's.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

Starwood's $14.2 billion loan portfolio easily rivals that of the largest traditional mortgage REITs. The portfolio consists of:

29% office

27% multifamily

19% hotel

11% mixed-use

6% industrial

2% residential

2% retail

4% in the "other" category

For those that have followed Starwood for years like I have, they know that the firm's heavy exposure to office and hotel loans generated major concern going into the pandemic-panic of early 2020.

Starwood's strong liquidity position and diversified platform enabled it to withstand the crisis and maintain the dividend. The mREIT has systematically reduced exposure to these areas in favor of more resilient (and popular) sectors like multifamily, industrial, and residential. The 19% attached to hotels is still significant, but this isn't Starwood's first rodeo and they've taken steps to protect principal.

This division originated $4.4 billion across 33 floating-rate loans in Q4 alone. That's an incredible statistic even considering Starwood's scale. 72% of those loans were tied to multifamily and industrial properties, two property types generally considered among the most resilient.

Full-year loan volume was a record $10.0 billion, another impressive metric. The infrastructure division is relatively new and is still gaining momentum, but was able to add $427 million in loans in Q4.

From a risk perspective, the weighted average risk rating of 2.6 remains reasonably healthy and mostly unchanged compared to prior periods (last quarter was 2.7). As a lender, it doesn't really matter if loans outperform underwriting expectations because the return profile doesn't change.

On the other hand, loans that fail to pay interest or principal payments are a serious problem. One economic crisis can easily wipe out a mortgage REIT with subpar underwriting, insufficient liquidity, and or excess exposure to stressed industries. Starwood's 61% weighted average loan-to-value ("LTV") at the portfolio level gives it a substantial cushion in the event property values decline. For context, that's like a bank loaning $610,000 on a home worth $1 million at the time of origination.

Can the bank still end up taking a loss? Yes, but it'll be rare. That probability is reduced even further when the loans are spread across several industries and geographies like Starwood's portfolio is. Our assessment is that there are a total of 19 loans representing 10% of the total commercial lending portfolio that are at material risk.

Due to Starwood's size, that modest 10% equates to a not-so-modest $1.42 billion in stressed loans. Given its specific exposures and historical performance, eventual realized principal losses from these loans are likely no higher than $142 million to $284 million.

It's possible, and perhaps even likely, that Starwood will achieve less principal loss than that, but that's our downside risk estimate.

The last item I'll touch on in this section is credit loss allowances. Like the risk ratings, we need to take these with a grain of salt, as they are heavily influenced by management.

That said, we've evaluated Starwood's accuracy over time and it's good. Credit loss allowances on the gigantic $14+ billion loan portfolio were $52 million in Q4. This reconciles very well with the internal range we calculated of $142 million to $284 million in total loan losses (e.g., it would take roughly a year at the current run rate of credit loss allowances to hit the midpoint of that range).

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

First mortgage loans have increased from $8.9 billion at the end of 2020 to $13.0 in the last reporting period. This is excellent growth for any mREIT and exceptional growth for one of the largest players.

While the vast majority (>85%) of the portfolio is invested in first lien mortgages, Starwood strategically incorporates higher yielding mezzanine debt, subordinated mortgages, CMBS, and preferred investments.

This has also helped offset the lower rates obtained on the first lien mortgages in Q4, with subordinated mortgages and CMBS experiencing the highest interest rates in any of the last five quarters.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

This is a great illustration for understanding leverage (LTV is the green line) and the types of asset exposures over time. It's easy to recognize the large increase in the absolute and percentage of first mortgages (dark blue portion of the bars) since the start of the pandemic. This was presumably to lower risk and increase the quality of the portfolio.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

This demonstrates the pandemic asset exposure transition mentioned previously. The allocation to multifamily and industrial loans, two of the favorite real estate segments since the onset of the pandemic (they were popular before, too), are up 117% and 730%, respectively, since the end of 2019 through the end of last year, while hotel and office declined by 39% and 22%, respectively. That's no coincidence.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

We don't need to spend a ton of time on the residential portfolio but the $2.9 billion in total exposure is enough that we need to pay attention. Weighted average coupons aren't sky-high as one would expect, but it does provide another layer of diversification and favorable risk-adjusted income.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

Moving to the infrastructure division, this is similarly sized to residential, with $2.1 billion in total assets. Over 94% are backed by natural gas and midstream/downstream assets, which are areas we like. These assets provide reliable cash flows with minimal correlation to Starwood's other business lines but also provide modest yields from a return perspective.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

These assets more closely resemble those of a traditional equity REIT. The $2.0 billion in physical property holdings are focused in medical office buildings and affordable housing. Starwood doesn't usually include the fact that the Woodstar Fund is an affordable housing portfolio for some reason, but I like that space, and it's clearly servicing a real need.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

The CMBS and special servicing division hasn't moved much in terms of assets and income since the end of 2020. This division generates steady but not game-changing returns.

Starwood Cash Flow

Although imperfect, Distributable Earnings ("DE") is the best measure for Starwood's cash flow. Internally, we calculate a few other cash flow and revenue metrics to ensure DE is not misleading as an extra layer of due diligence.

For instance, revenue has grown linearly from $763 million for full-year 2017 to $1.312 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $1.64 billion in 2023. Pre-tax income, another measure with minimal opportunity for accounting gimmicks, has increased from $324 million in full-year 2017 to $502 million in 2021 and is anticipated to land around $540 million next year.

Distributable Earnings of $1.10 in Q4 make it $2.63 per share for the year, with GAAP earnings of $0.31 in Q4 or $1.52) for the full year per diluted share. The obvious bump in Q4 versus the first three quarters is mostly due to a gain of $0.62 from sale of interests in the Woodstar Fund. This is the main reason Starwood beat average analyst expectations by roughly $0.50 per share.

Source: STWD 10-K

Take a close look at the unlevered (without debt financing) returns for 2021 boxed in green and 2020 boxed in red while keeping in mind that most of the business consists of first mortgages.

Of the 10 categories, subordinated mortgages (8.7% to 11.0%), other loans (9.8% to 13.3%), RMBS fair value option (11.0% to 11.8%), and CMBS fair value option (6.3% to 12.6%) experienced an increase in unlevered returns, while the other six categories declined.

Given first mortgages are the vast majority of the portfolio, that year-over-year decline of 110 basis points in unlevered is the major factor to Starwood’s struggles to raise distributable income per share. The mREIT has, of course, lowered its interest expense to offset some of this decline, but that can only go so far.

Starwood Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Starwood is highly skilled in balance sheet and liquidity management. That was proved once again in 2020, when they navigated volatile seas with no material issues and were aggressively positioned to acquire assets, as opposed to being forced to liquidate like many peers.

The company has $1.2 billion of cash plus approved undrawn debt capacity as of February 18th. It recently issued $400M of 3.75% senior sustainability notes due 2024, with $300M of the proceeds used to repay the balance of the more expensive 5.0% senior notes.

Starwood also accretively issued 16 million shares of common stock, increasing book value per share by $0.25. This also diluted shareholders by ~5%. It's critical for mREITs (and Business Development Companies) to trade above book value/net asset value so they have the flexibility to issue shares accretively.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

The 2.3x effective leverage ratio is among the lowest in the sector while the BB+ credit rating (just below investment grade) is among the highest alongside the likes of Ladder Capital (LADR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT). Starwood's total capitalization of $25.5 billion makes it the largest player in the mREIT game.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

This more technical data doesn't tend to matter much during good times but makes a world of difference when economic uncertainty spikes like it did in 2020. Most of Starwood's liabilities are not subject to margin call provisions and consist of secured debt.

Risk Assessment

We'll discuss other elements of the risk equation in the valuation section, but we should take a closer look at the office and hotel exposure.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

This shows exactly where the arguably higher-risk hotel and office loans are located and the level of exposure. The 58% and 62% weighted average loan-to-value associated with the hotel and office assets, respectively, are sufficiently conservative. This suggests average asset values have held up reasonably well. Fortunately, there isn't any outsized exposure to any state or city.

Special Considerations

In this section, we will run through a series of critical areas needed to make an educated opinion on a company like Starwood.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

Many mREITs (and equity REITs) were forced to issue considerable equity in recent years. Per the recently issued 10-K, diluted shares outstanding were 289.7 million as of the end of 2019 versus 296.8 million as the end of 2021. No issue here thanks to Starwood's prudent and consistent liquidity management, both historically and throughout the pandemic. The $393 million in equity issuance did put pressure on the stock price.

Source: 2021 10-K

Source: 2021 10-K

Looking back to Q4 of 2020, we see dividends per share of $0.48 have been in place for a long time and Q1 2022's will be the same. I included the first chart from the 10-K filing for those that are curious about the ratio of qualified taxable versus ordinary dividends. Regarding distribution coverage, we don't have the luxury of using a traditional equity REIT measuring stick for a company like Starwood.

Book value per share is yet another imperfect but critical element to consider. Starwood's physical property exposure means we must make adjustments to the traditional calculation to land on an accurate number. Book value per share was $17.12 at the end of 2017 and fell to $16.47 at the end of 2020.

Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Deck

I won't delve too deeply into this except to say that GAAP figures were not terribly accurate during the pandemic for accounting reasons. Book value has since recovered markedly, to $20.90 on a GAAP basis and $21.58 after making the adjustments mentioned previously. Undepreciated book value per outstanding share increased by $3.60 in Q4 to $20.74. Those are significant gains for a company like Starwood over such a short period of time.

STWD Valuation & Conclusion

Now it's time for the rubber to meet the road.

On one hand, Starwood's portfolio growth, diversification, and loan origination volumes are all excellent. The liquidity and balance sheet fall into the same category, and Starwood is one of the smartest in the business in terms of managing maturities and taking advantage of low interest rates.

Problematic loans are still something we need to evaluate, but appear to have stabilized around $50million in potential credit losses quarterly. That sounds like a lot until the size of the $14.2 billion loan portfolio is considered. The sector leading (lower being better) 2.3x effective leverage is another plus in the risk category.

We also know that DE for 2021 was $2.63 and included a ~$0.50 non-recurring gain. Forward estimates over the next few years indicate approximately 5% annual growth in cash flow, but there will inevitably be years that it is closer to flat. The premium to undepreciated book value of 15% to 20% could rise to ~30% if performance improves, but we don't think it's wise to bet heavily on that.

As far as we can tell, and despite all the portfolio growth, the only way Starwood can realistically and meaningfully increase annual earnings beyond the low to mid-single digits in the next couple years is if:

1. LIBOR continues to rise; and

2. the borrowers attached to those loans can pay the higher rates.

That scenario could result in good earnings growth, as much of the liabilities side of the balance sheet consists of fixed rate debt with maturities out to 2026. The reliability of our assessment is reinforced by the fact Starwood hasn't raised its distribution in many years.

Whether you completely back out the Woodstar Fund M&A activity and use $2.15 in forward DE, or take a more optimistic view and apply $2.50 per share, the forward multiple falls between 10x and 11.6x and comes with a 7.8% yield and a reasonably safe 85-89% payout ratio.

These are all competitive metrics against larger peers likes Blackstone Mortgage Trust, which trades at 12.5x forward cash flow estimates, and more nimble players like Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), which trades at 13.5x.

That said, investors should not assume significant (>10%) growth in the dividend or book value per share over the next few years. It's simply not in the numbers unless the two-step scenario involving higher interest rates on their first mortgages comes to fruition.

That does not mean it's impossible or Starwood isn't planning on accomplishing just that. However, as prudent investors, we need to get comfortable with today’s 7.8% yield, which is lower than many peers (e.g., GPMT's is over 10%) and has little to no projected dividend growth.

For some, Starwood's excellent balance sheet management, track record, and more diversified strategy and asset pool more than offsets those drawbacks. For others, it might make more sense to look at higher yielding peers like Granite Point.

For Starwood specifically, I consider it fairly valued today around $24.50 and an attractive buy below $23. That level sets us up for a realistic 15-20% capital gain and 8.3% yield on cash for the hold period.