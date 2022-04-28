RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Johannesburg-based company Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) released its six-month earnings results and year-ending December 31, 2021, on March 3, 2022.

1 - H2 2021 And Y21 Results Snapshot

Sibanye's balance sheet is significantly complex and requires some focus and attention to understand the business model fully. The company produces palladium, platinum, and rhodium in the USA (with a bit of gold and other metals) from direct mining and recycling (which generates a much lower profit margin).

However, the lion's share of the revenue for Sibanye Stillwater comes from South Africa.

Sibanye reported profits for H2 2021 of $577 million and solid revenue of $5,461 million. The company's total profits rose significantly from H2 2020.

The company ended 2021 with net cash of $712 million (net debt-free).

Sibanye also came up with record-adjusted free cash flow estimated at $829 million. For the year 2021, here are the data in Rand:

SBSW: Income statement for 2021 presentation (Sibanye Stillwater)

Sibanye Stillwater had a solid operational performance, with all operating segments achieving annual production guidance.

2 - Investment Thesis

I have been following Sibanye Stillwater for many years now, and I believe the company is an excellent candidate for a long-term investment. I started to trade and invest in Sibanye Stillwater after the company acquired the US palladium and platinum miner Stillwater.

However, this previous statement about the long-term value should be counterbalanced by technicals (power grid unreliability and high cost) and geopolitical challenges of doing business in South Africa.

Jevon Martin said in the conference call:

Eskom also continues to pose risks to our business through above-inflation tariff increases and unreliable electricity supply.

The PGM miner has been struggling with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Association for Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) recently regarding the company's struggling gold segment. The issue is concerning because the problem could eventually spread from the gold segment to the whole mining industry in SA, including the PGM segment.

SBSW is a strong producer of PGM, especially Palladium and Rhodium, essential for the auto industry. However, its gold production segment is a definitive drag, with AISC reaching nearly $1,700 per ounce sold.

Finally, one last element that should be factored into your investing strategy is the currency fluctuation between the US dollar and the SA Rand ZAR. If the ratio goes lower, the results translated in US$ will be more significant. I recommend reading this article about the positive and negative effects of the Rand depreciation on South Africa's economy.

One of the major factors affecting Rand valuation is the improvement in the US economy and expectations of rate hikes in the coming quarters by the Federal Reserve. Any rate hike implementation will have a negative impact on emerging economies as the investors tend to look at developed western economies that will result in an outflow of money towards the developed economies

The strategy has not changed from my preceding article. While SBSW is an excellent long-term miner, it is also imperative to trade 30% short-term LIFO of your long position to take advantage of the volatility and reduced risk. Trading LIFO allows you to keep a core long-term until the stock reaches your long-term target while taking advantage of the short-term volatility.

CEO Neal Froneman said in the conference call:

I'm very pleased to report that the strategy you see on the right-hand side has resulted in record annual adjusted EBITDA of ZAR 68.6 billion or $4.6 billion. We've achieved 88% higher adjusted free cash flow of ZAR 37.4 billion or $2.3 billion. And that's ultimately -- or predominantly, I should say, by focusing on safe production and operational excellence and having made the moves that we did make into commodities at a point in the cycle that was very beneficial to our shareholders.

3 - Stock Performance

Below is the one-year chart comparison between the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL), the Aberdeen standard Phys Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), Sibanye Stillwater, and Impala Platinum (OTCQX: IMPUY).

We can see that SBSW and the whole PGM sector have underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF significantly and are now down 29% on a one-year basis. The drop has accelerated since the peak in March.

Data by YCharts

Sibanye Stillwater ADR - H2 2021 - Balance Sheet History And Trend - The Raw Numbers

Note: The numbers below are indicated in US$ and can vary depending on the ratio ZAR/$US. You should expect some minor fluctuations.

Important: Each Sibanye Stillwater ADS represents four (4) Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares. The Sibanye Stillwater ADRs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under SBSW. According to Investopedia:

American depositary receipts (ADRS) allow foreign equities to be traded on U.S. stock exchanges. In fact, this is how the stock of most foreign companies trades in U.S. stock markets. Meanwhile, an American depositary share (ADS) is the actual U.S. dollar-denominated equity share of a foreign-based company available for purchase on an American stock exchange.

Sibanye Stillwater ADR 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 12/2021 $US vs. ZAR 16.67 16.26 14.55 15.03 Total Revenues in $ Million 3,301 4,439 6,182 5,461 Basic Net Income in $ Million 584 1,218 1,707 577 Adjusted EBITDA $ million 990 2,010 2,787 1,020 EPS in $/share/ per ADR 0.21/0.84 0.44/1.76 0.58/2.32 0.77/3.08 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 863 786 913 1,331 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 248 336 256 502 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 615 450 657 829 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 694 1,378 1,829 1,898* Borrowings including current in $ Million 1,520 1,251 1,204 1,179* Net debt in $ million 930 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 736.7 708.3 744.7 719.22 Production Au Oz 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 12/2021 US 2E PGM Production 297,740 305,327 298,301 305,327 US recycling Oz 397,472 442,698 402,872 352,276 US AISC 2E/Oz Stillwater 866 882 973 1,039 SA 4E PGM 630,912 895,459 894,165 941,973 SA AISC 4E/Oz 1,126 1,053 1,163 1,134 4E PGM Price in $/Oz - - 3,686 2,696 Gold Production Au Oz 403,621 578,939 518,848 554,086 Average gold price $/oz 1,613 1,850 1,792 1,780 AISC Gold 1,493 1,347 1,691 1,685

Source: Company release analysis.

* Indicated by the company in the presentation

Note: More historical data are available to subscribers only.

One crucial element influencing earnings is the exchange rate ZAR/$US. Below is the average historical ratio:

SBSW: Rand versus US$ history (Fun Trading)

The Rand versus the US dollar was R15.03/US$ for 12/2021.

1 - Total Revenues Were $5,461 Million On December 31, 2021

SBSW: Semi-annual revenue history (Fun Trading)

Revenues for the six months ending December 31, 2021, were $5,461 million compared to $4,439 million at the end of December 2020.

Also, Sibanye Stillwater's earnings per share are $3.08 per share (for ADR share, divide the EPS by 4) compared to $2.60 per share in 2020.

Below is the detailed revenue per metal in H2 2021. Rhodium is now the most critical metal for Sibanye Stillwater.

SBSW: Production per metal 6E/2E (Fun Trading)

2 - Free Cash Flow Increased To $829 Million On December 31, 2021

SBSW 6-month free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.

The 12-month free cash flow is now $1,486 million, with free cash flow in H2 2021 of $829 million.

The dividend for 2021 was $1.12 per share, which is a yield of about 8%. However, South Africa will deduct about 25%.

In addition to the record dividend, the Group repurchased 5% of its issued capital between June and October 2021.

3 - Debt Was $1,179 Million At The End Of December 2021

SBSW 6-month cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

The Cash and Cash equivalents are now $1,898 million, and LT debt, including current (excluding non-recourse debt), is $1,179 million.

The company has an excellent debt profile.

SBSW: Debt and cash profile presentation (Sibanye Stillwater)

4 - H2 2021 Production Analysis

Sibanye Stillwater is producing Gold and PGM in South Africa and the USA from Stillwater. I have tried to simplify it by displaying charts.

Note: The company operates the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in the US, which produce platinum and palladium. Also, the company is recycling platinum/palladium/rhodium.

4.1 - US PGM Production 2E PGM Oz And Recycling 3E PGM Oz ("USA")

The chart indicates the quarterly production and six months of production as well.

SBSW: US production including recycling (Fun Trading)

US Production 2E/PM was 305,327 2E Oz, the same as last year, and Recycling delivered 352,276 3E Oz, down from 442,698 12/2020.

4.2 - South African PGM Production: 4E PGM Oz And Gold Production

SBSW: SA production including gold history (Fun Trading)

The Gold production was 554,086 Au Oz, down from 2020 (including Marikana operations), with an average price of $1,780 per Au Oz from $1,850 in 2020.

The 4E PGM production was 941,973 4E Oz, up from 895,459 4E Oz in 12/2020.

Also, the company indicated $2,696 per Oz for the 4E PGM Price basket, down significantly from $3,686 per 4E PGM in June 2021.

There are three different AISCs for Sibanye Stillwater.

AISC type 6/2021 12/2021 AISC 2E PGM 973 1,039 AISC 4E PGM 1,163 1,134 AISC Gold 1,691 1,685

5- Solid 2021 Mineral Reserves With 72.5 Moz

SBSW: 2021 mineral reserves (Sibanye Stillwater)

From the press release:

On 2 March 2022, Sibanye-Stillwater reported an update of its Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves at 31 December 2021. • Stable Mineral Resources (89.6Moz 2E) and Mineral Reserves (27.3Moz 2E) at our US PGM operations, with minor increases of 3.1% and 1.5% respectively • A year-on-year reduction in attributable Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for our SA PGM operations; and the Cooke operation at our SA gold operations as a result of a change in the basis of accounting for minority holdings from an effective accounting interest in mineral properties basis to an effective legal interest basis • Mineral Resources of 174.7Moz 4E and Mineral Reserves of 32.2M 4Eoz at SA PGM operations ◦ Agreements with Anglo American Platinum (Anglo Plat) enable Kroondal to immediately mine parts of the Rustenburg lease area, added 1.32Moz 4E of attributable Mineral Reserves to the SA PGM base (1.79M oz 4E on a 100% basis)

◦ This increase was offset by the change in the basis for reporting (as outlined above) which similarly impacted the SA PGM exploration properties • Mineral Resources of 74.6Moz and Mineral Reserves of 13.1Moz for our SA gold operations (including DRDGOLD), a 7.0% and 15.9% decline respectively, primarily due to depletion and the exclusion of the De Bron Merriespruit Project Mineral Reserves (pending an updated feasibility Study), partly off-set by an increase in secondary reef Mineral Reserves due to successful exploration outcomes at Driefontein. • The execution and delivery on the Group’s green metals strategy has led to ◦ A maiden lithium Mineral Resource of 78.5Kt of LiO2, due to the inclusion of the attributable interests in the Keliber (26.6%) and Rhyolite Ridge (through the 7.12% holding in ioneer) projects in Finland and the United States (US) respectively

◦ A maiden company zinc Mineral Reserve of 1,016.3Mlb due to the inclusion of the attributable interest (19.99%) in the New Century tailings retreatment operation in Australia

6 - Production Guidance 2021

SBSW 2022 guidance (Sibanye Stillwater presentation)

Technical Analysis And Commentary

SBSW: TA chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted from the dividend.

SBSW forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $17 and support at $13.75. The trading LIFO strategy takes profits between $17.4 and $16.8 (about 30%) and accumulates between $14 and $13.5.

Basic principle:

Palladium and rhodium prices substantially increased after the Ukraine conflict started and the sanctions imposed on Russia, which is one of the leading producers of Palladium.

However, Palladium, Platinum, and Rhodium have retraced recently from a peak at above $3,100 and above $20,000 per ounce, respectively.

SBSW: Kitco 60-day chart palladium (Kitco)

SBSW: Kitco 60-day rhodium (Kitco)

However, the long-term outlook for those metals, including platinum, is somewhat optimistic, and I recommend reading this article.

PGMs will be guided by semiconductor availability, the lack of which crippled auto sector growth this year. Market news suggests chip shortages could continue into H1 2022, leaving little hope for a near-term revival of auto catalyst demand. Against this backdrop, we see platinum outperforming palladium due to its broader demand exposure,” analysts at ANZ wrote in a research note last month.

Thus, accumulating SBSW now on any weakness is a good idea, in my opinion.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

