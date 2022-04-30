Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

According to Hoya Capital's latest sector report, the outlook for Apartment REITs remains bright, due to the following factors:

The nationwide housing shortage is sending rents soaring at the fastest pace on record.

Apartment occupancy is at record highs, and Apartment REIT earnings are expected to increase by 15% in 2022.

Apartment REITs provide an effective hedge against inflation, due to their relatively short lease periods.

If significant numbers of households are priced out of the housing purchase market due to rising interest rates, Apartment REITs will benefit still further.

Three of the top 6 REITs for total return over the past 5 years have been Apartment REITs, and I recently identified this sector as one of 7 REIT sectors likely to outperform in 2022.

FactSet and Capital IQ Pro

Today, I will take an up-close look at Mid-America Apartments (NYSE:MAA), the third-largest Apartment REIT in America by market cap. What makes this company tick, and what does the future hold?

Meet the company

Mid-America Apartments

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and founded in 1977, Mid-America Apartments went public as a REIT in 1994. In the 28 years since, the company has amassed 289 apartment communities across 15 states and 36 cities, nearly all in the southern half of the U.S., totaling about 102,000 units. Its top 10 markets account for two-thirds of its same store NOI (net operating income), with nearly 50% coming from its largest concentrations in Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Austin, Charlotte, and Orlando.

Mid-America Apartments geographical distribution of assets (Mid-America Apartments investor presentation)

Unlike smaller and younger competitors Independence Realty Trust (IRT), BRT Apartments (BRT), and NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), all of whom focus on Class B apartments, MAA diversifies by price point, with a tendency toward the high end. While this company won't run as hot as the others mentioned during upswings, it will weather downturns more gracefully.

Mid-America Apartments investor presentation

MAA also strikes about a 60-40 balance between urban and suburban locations.

Mid-America Apartments investor presentation

This company has been focused on the Sunbelt since the beginning, and that focus is paying off now. The markets where MAA operates enjoy higher population growth and household formation forecasts than non-MAA markets.

Mid-America Apartments investor presentation

There has been a substantial shift in population over the past 2 years, with people moving from the West Coast and Chicago to Texas and Arizona, and people from the Northeast moving to the Southeast. More than 10% of MAA's new move-ins are coming from out of state.

MAA investor presentation

Thanks to these favorable Sunbelt market dynamics, MAA enjoyed leasing spreads of 11.8% on new leases in 2021, and 9.7% on renewals, for a blended spread of 10.7%. The acceleration in the second half of 2021 was especially pronounced.

In the first two months of this year, new lease spreads exceed 15%, and renewals exceed 17%, resulting in a blended leasing spread just over 16%.

MAA Leasing Spreads (MAA investor presentation)

Although MAA's apartments tend toward the high end of the rent and quality spectrum, the average rent still comes in at less than one-quarter of the average household income for tenants.

MAA rent/income ratios by market (MAA investor presentation)

As a result, while occupancy is high and turnover has fallen from 52% to 45% over the past 5 years, tenants have been able to save up the money to buy a home at about the same rates as before (18 - 22% range).

MAA investor presentation

The company is expecting average occupancy for 2022 to come in at about 95.8%, and same-property NOI growth at a healthy 11%.

Mid-America's emphasis is on expanding margin. The company tends to grow its footprint more by developing new communities, often "pre-purchased" with joint venture partners, than by buying existing ones. It also invests a healthy amount in redeveloping and modernizing existing units.

The company currently has 6 active development projects underway, with initial occupancy expected by the end of this year, totaling a little over 2000 units, at an expected cost of $460.5 million. The expected stabilized yield on these builds is 5.9%, and a stabilized incremental NOI of $27 - $28 million.

MAA is also actively leasing up 3 completed developments, to stabilize this year or early next, comprising 978 units at a cost of $242.3 million ($248K per unit). The expected stabilized yield on these is 6.1%, with $15 - $16 million in incremental NOI to be generated.

MAA Development Pipeline (MAA investor presentation)

The company is ramping up these efforts in 2022, and by the second half of this year, expects its development and lease-up pipelines to reach somewhere between $800 million - $1.2 billion, with new facilities in Denver, Raleigh, and Tampa.

Redevelopment of units typically results in average rent increases of about 10%. MAA reports that it has about 14,000 units in the redevelopment pipeline, about 13.7% of its total units. Redevelopment is done when a tenant moves out, and encompasses the installation of energy efficient appliances, lighting fixtures, and plumbing fixtures, replacing countertops, and updating cabinetry and flooring. About 48,000 units have also been fitted with "smart home" technology, that allows for mobile control of locks, lights, and thermostats, and electronic monitoring of water leaks.

Mid-America is also investing considerably in technology to improve operations, and as a result, will probably see an uptick of 8 - 9% in overhead expenses. This includes modernizing its data platform, allowing for virtual leasing and more efficient maintenance, among other advantages.

Quarterly results reported yesterday came in stronger than expected. After the close on Wednesday, MAA reported:

Q1 FFO of $1.97 per share, beating expectations by $0.04,

Revenue of $476.08M, up 12.0% from Q1 2021, beating expectations by $2.14M,

Q1 rental revenues of $476.08M, up 12% YoY (year over year),

Q1 net operating income of $306.66M, up 16.8% YoY, and

Q1 same-store NOI of $294.7M, up 17% YoY.

The company also raised its guidance:

for core FFO from $7.13 to $7.30 per share in 2022,

for property revenue growth from 9% to 11%,

for NOI growth from 11.0% to 13.5%

Growth metrics

Here is the company's 3-year track record for growth in FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $713 $773 $765 $853 -- FFO Growth % -- 8.4 (-1.0) 11.5 6.16% TCFO (millions) $734 $781 $824 $895 -- TCFO Growth % -- 6.4 5.5 8.6 6.83% Market Cap $10.9 $15.1 $14.5 $26.4 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 38.5 (-4.0) 82.1 34.3%

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

This company's progress is slow and steady. Even in pandemic-stricken 2021, MAA increased its cash from operations, and FFO suffered only a 1% hiccup. The company's blossoming market cap has resulted from a huge run-up in the share price last year, and a steady pace of new equity issuance.

Here is how MAA's price performance compares to the venerable Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

Share Price April 26 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-year CAGR MAA $108.97 $106.43 $155.23 $203.40 -- MAA Share Price Gain % -- (-2.3) 45.9 31.0 23.1% VNQ $86.80 $72.75 $98.07 $107.68 -- VNQ Share Price Gain % -- (-16.2) 34.8 9.8% 7.45%

Source: MarketWatch and author calculations

For share price Gain, MAA has outperformed the VNQ each of the last 3 years, more than tripling the VNQ's Gain overall. Even in pandemic-stricken 2020, MAA only paused a little, with a 2% loss, compared to the 16% loss on the VNQ.

With the exception of a slight step back in 2020, MAA's core FFO per share has also grown every year for the past 5 years, as shown below.

Mid-America Apartments investor presentation

Balance sheet metrics

Here is a snapshot of the key balance sheet metrics as of Q1 2022.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating MAA 2.13 15% 4.5 BBB+/Baa2

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Mid-America's balance sheet is very sturdy, and bond-rated, with exceptionally low Debt/EBITDA and debt ratio, and rock-solid liquidity. The weighted average interest rate on the company's low debt is 3.4%, with a weighted average maturity of 8.7 years. A snapshot of the maturity schedule is shown below.

MAA investor presentation

Slightly over one-quarter of the company's debt comes due between now and 2026. MAA faces a $595.8 million gulp in 2027, which constitutes 13.2% of their current debt.

Dividend metrics

Apartment REITs typically pay lower dividend Yields than the REIT average. MAA is not an exciting dividend payer, even compared to the Apartment REIT standard, but has a sturdy track record for dividend growth. In the table below, Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, at the current rate of dividend growth.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout FWD Div. Safety MAA 2.14% 5.74% 2.54 50% B+

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium

Every year since its inception, even in 2020, Mid-America Apartments has raised or maintained its annual dividend.

Mid-America Apartments investor presentation

The dividend is a little too safe, for my taste. I prefer at Dividend Safety rating in the C+ to D+ range, but in capital-intensive sectors like Apartments, a B+ is forgivable.

Valuation metrics

The biggest knock most analysts currently have against MAA is valuation. However, the tailwinds enjoyed by Apartment REITs merit a premium valuation, and MAA's Price/FFO of 28.9 is barely above the Apartment average. I see this as justified, considering the power and stability of this REIT, so the price looks fair to me. The same goes for the slightly elevated premium to NAV of 6.6%.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV MAA 2.54 28.9 6.6% Apartment REIT average 2.74 28.5 4.6% Overall REIT average 3.30 25.5 (-5.0)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and author calculations

What could go wrong?

Since Mid-America tends to build from the ground up, the high cost of construction constitutes a headwind that will continue for the foreseeable future, considering the supply chain problems the whole world is facing. Any change in economic conditions or population shifts favoring the northern half of the country, or out-migration to other countries, could have an adverse effect on MAA's occupancy rates and revenue growth.

Investor's bottom line

Mid-America Apartments is built for stability, steady as she goes. It prospers a little less than other Apartment REITs during the good times, and takes on quite a bit less water during rough sailing. This company provides ballast for your portfolio. You can just set it and forget it.

As a FROG hunter, MAA has never quite made the cut for me. I have always been able to find at least 10 REITs each year that I considered to be better opportunities. There is a lot to be said for slow and steady, but value investors are not going to be very enthusiastic about this company's low dividends and slightly elevated valuation. I rate the company a solid Hold, unless you are just looking to add stability.

Hold is the across-the-board consensus of the authors, Wall Street analysts, and Quant Ratings here on Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha Premium

The Street and Ford Equity Research see it as a Buy. Zacks rates MAA a Hold.