Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Renren (NYSE:RENN) is up 224% since it was first disclosed to StW members slightly over a year ago. It has doubled since it was disclosed as our best long idea for 2022.

RENN (Y Charts)

It has continued to perform well since we subsequently released the idea publicly.

RENN (SA)

Our latest update offered subsequent developments. It's where you can get background insights if you’re new to this one. This brief update just adds the subsequent details. It was a great opportunity which is why I made it a top two position and why I emphasized it so much on StW, writing about it fourteen times within the past year. It was a very positive expected value and utterly uncorrelated with the broader equity market (SPY).

We first set up price alerts on this last year. Subsequent price increases triggered our first few alerts. The $30 price alert is likely to go off shortly. Today it cost $28.99 per share. It's worth around $37 or about 28% more than it cost. I expect a net settlement distributed to current minority shareholders of about $32 per share this year. I maintain a roughly $5 per share residual value (give or take $3) and a 90% chance of this working as expected.

Settlement

The judge indicated that he's willing to accept a settlement that distributes proceeds to the coalition shareholders based on their current holdings. Unclaimed proceeds will go to current shareholders, too. He also wants to cut our legal fees almost in half to $52.5 million. The judge is onboard. The defendants are onboard. The plaintiffs are onboard. A bunch of randos with ambulance chasers won’t like it, but, um, okay fine.

TL; DR

Buy RENN for under $32. Get all your principal distributed back this year. Do whatever you want with the stub – keep it, sell it, or set it on fire. It is yours and you didn’t pay anything for it.