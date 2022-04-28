FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

When LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) went public in the summer of last year, I believed that it was a strong mental disorder play. The company was growing rapidly in an underserved mental disorder market, displaying impressive organic growth, with the company steering towards break-even results.

Those break-even results have turned into losses again, certainly after factoring in large stock-based compensation expenses following the public offering, creating real doubts amidst a too-premium valuation from the get-go.

While the valuation has been de-risked quite a bit after the current price action, fundamental reasons to be involved are not strong enough to see a real healthy opportunity here.

Take At The IPO

LifeStance believes in a real healthy society where mental and physical healthcare are unified. Mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, and PTSD are often non-diagnosed, or mistreated.

A combination of mental and physical healthcare should result in healthier and more fulfilling lives by access to good, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. The company employed 3,000 clinicians which are active in 73 facilities at the time of the IPO. The company facilitated more than 350,000 patients in the pandemic year of 2020, facilitating some 2.3 million patient visits, a huge achievement after the business was only founded in 2017.

With 51 million people in the US suffering from mental illness, a number which could rise on the back of the pandemic, the market potential is huge. Furthermore, a low portion of this market is "addressed" as the costs of mis- or nontreatment are large, with huge productivity losses observed.

The company went public at $18 per share in June of last year, translating into a $6.5 billion enterprise valuation, including a modest net cash position. The business generated $265 million in revenues in 2019 to justify this valuation on which a $6 million operating profit was posted. Sales rose 42% to $377 million in 2020, while adjusted operating profits came in around the flat mark.

First quarter sales for the year 2021 improved to $143 million, translating into a run rate of nearly $600 million. This translated into an 11 times sales multiple, while the company posted very small operating losses. With shares rising to the $24 mark on the first day of trading, the valuation jumped to $8.7 billion, equal to 15 times annualized sales at the time of the offering. These are nosebleed valuations, of course, but the fact that most of the growth was achieved on an organic basis was certainly a noteworthy and encouraging item.

Other risks besides the high valuation include the fact that the company relies heavily on Anthem and United Healthcare for reimbursement. However, the lack of pure-play competitors and rapidly growing end markets certainly looked compelling. The overall conclusion was that too much good news was priced in already as a 15-times sales multiple was high for such a business, let alone any business.

Not So Healthy

While the goal of the company is to improve the (mental) health of its customers, the company has not created similar health for its investors. Shares already fell to $13 overnight in the summer, and by now have fallen to $7 and change, amidst continued disappointments.

In August of last year, the company posted a 91% increase in second quarter sales to $160 million. While this was promising, the increase in EBITDA was much less pronounced, as EBITDA rose some 39% to $14 million and change.

This number did translate into real and large economic losses, as depreciation and amortization charges came in at $13 million already, as the company spent $30 million on stock-based compensation expenses in its debut quarter as a publicly traded business, and real and large interest expenses were incurred as well.

While third quarter sales improved further and rose 70% to $174 million, the margins took a beating with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $10 million and change, as shares were under continued pressure amidst this organic margin pressure as well as a huge $120 million stock-based compensation expense being adjusted for.

In March of this year, the company posted its full year results with fourth quarter sales up 61% to $190 million, as EBITDA was stuck around $11 million and change. Worrisome is that there is no quick change in sight. Even as the company guided for low 30% revenue growth in 2022 to revenues at a midpoint of $875 million, the margin guidance is underwhelming. Full year adjusted EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $65 million. This compares to a $49 million number in 2021, but that was ahead of $54 million in depreciation & amortization expenses, more than a quarter of a billion in stock-based compensation expenses, and various other items.

A more than $8 billion enterprise valuation has shrunk to $2 billion and change, albeit that it inched up a bit as the company has now incurred a modest net debt load. This means that an annualized 15-times sales multiple has come down to the 3-times sales figure seen this year. However, the reality is that the company will be posting economic losses again in 2022, and the question is how large these losses will become.

Concluding Thoughts

The observations above perfectly illustrate how expectations have changed, as it has become evident that the business was not economical in 2021 and will not become economical in 2022, either. While the company cites that the pandemic still has an impact and that it is well-positioned, as well as the fact that slower growth should improve profitability in the second half of 2022, I am still very cautious here as well.

After all, the company is losing money at a rapid pace, and while revenue multiples should provide some support, the business is very far away from becoming economically profitable. All of this makes me still very cautious, even as the share price has been de-risked quite a bit already.

Hence, the price action improves the health of the risk-reward proposition, but that is not the same as concluding that shares look particularly healthy here.