The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) had outperformed the S&P with and without the income from its distribution since 6/18/21, when my previous article about RQI was published. It's been roughly 10 months, and the S&P has increased by 1.97%, while RQI has appreciated by 3.34% and when you add in the distribution, RQI's total return over this period is 8.68%. Since 1986 Cohen & Steers (CNS) has provided a wide range of funds to help deliver superior investment performance to individual investors. I currently have 3 of their funds in my Dividend Harvesting portfolio that I am documenting on Seeking Alpha. Many investors have stuck with mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and never ventured out into the world of closed-end funds (CEFs) including myself. I have been investing for decades and invested in my first CEF in 2021. I wanted to come back and take a look at RQI to see how it was doing during the volatility the markets have subjected investors to.

I shouldn't be surprised that RQI has outperformed the major indices since my last article. What's interesting is that as RQI has returned roughly 8.68% in the past 10 months from capital appreciation and its distribution, it trades at a 4.29 discount to its NAV. Shares of RQI closed at $16.08 today, while its NAV per share is valued at $16.77. RQI may not invest in headline-making tech entities, but it's been a great place to hide out and collect monthly income from its distribution. I had previously said it's up to big tech to hold the line otherwise, I have a feeling we could see another leg down for the major indices. While Meta Platforms (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT) put up great quarters, the jury is out on Alphabet (GOOGL) even though I believe their quarter was fantastic, but Amazon (AMZN) missed and is going to be under pressure, and while Apple (AAPL) beat earnings their facing headwinds from lockdowns in China. It's time to revisit RQI and see if I should allocate more capital in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio and my regular income account.

Closed-End Funds and how they are different from traditional mutual funds

Mutual Funds are investment vehicles that are created from a pool of money collected from investors to purchase a collection of stocks, bonds, or other securities. The price of the mutual fund, also known as its net asset value (NAV) is determined by the total value of the securities in the portfolio, divided by the number of the fund's outstanding shares. This price fluctuates based on the value of the securities held by the portfolio at the end of each business day. Mutual fund investors do not actually own the securities in which the fund invests as they own the individual shares of the fund which has invested in the individual securities. Mutual Funds allow you to buy or sell shares once a day at the close of the market at the fund's NAV, unlike CEFs or ETFs, which you can buy and sell during the course of trading during the day.

A CEF is a fund that issues a fixed number of shares through an IPO. Its assets are professionally managed, and after the IPO, the CEF shares trade in the secondary market just like an individual equity. One of the big differences is that open-end funds continuously sell and redeem shares for investors, while CEFs sell their fixed amount of shares at one time in their IPO. Another difference is that open-end funds have their share price determined by the NAV of their holdings at the end of each trading day. CEFs can fluctuate as their shares are determined by their market price which is driven by supply and demand. In the world of CEFs, premiums and discounts are directly tied to CEFs. If a CEFs share value exceeds its NAV, then it trades at a premium, while trading at a discount occurs when a CEFs share price is less than its NAV.

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

RQI has a primary objective of generating income through real estate securities, with a secondary objective of producing capital appreciation for its investors. When I first started researching RQI, the fund had $2.8 billion of managed assets, which has increased to $3 billion over the previous 10 months. RQI will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks, preferred stocks, and other equity securities issued by real estate companies. Of the invested capital, RQI will allocate at least 80% in income-producing equity securities issued by high-quality REITs.

Here are some of the allocation rules RQI has set for this CEF:

All the REITs RQI invests in will be larger than a $100 million market cap

RQI may invest up to 10% of total assets in debt securities issued or guaranteed by real estate companies

Approximately 70% of total assets will be invested in the common stocks of real estate companies

Approximately 30% of total assets will be invested in preferred stocks of real estate companies

RQI will not invest more than 20% of total assets in preferred stock or debt securities rated below investment grade or unrated securities

RQI utilizes a leverage strategy to maximize its potential. Today RQI has a current leverage ratio of 23.86%. Through a combination of variable and fixed-rate financing, RQI has locked-in interest rates on a significant portion of its leverage or additional capital through 2027. This has allowed RQI to reduce the variable rate obligation and lock in a fixed rate obligation over various terms. Locking in a significant portion of the borrowed capital cost is designed to protect the dividend-paying ability of RQI. Investors should be aware that the use of leverage increases the volatility of RQI's NAV. As of 12/31/21, there was 22% leverage with the following rates:

Variable-rate financing 15%

Variable-rate 0.9%

Fixed-rate financing 85%

Weighted average rate on fixed financing 2.1%

Weighted average term on fixed financing 4.6 years

Like other CEFs, RQI utilizes its leverage to enhance its dividend yield. The use of leverage is a speculative technique, and there are additional risks and costs associated with utilizing leverage. RQI's NAV could be reduced by the issuance and ongoing costs of leverage. If RQI is able to invest in securities that produce an investment yield that is greater than the total cost of leverage, the leverage strategy will produce higher current net investment income for shareholders. This isn't a triple levered fund, and I am comfortable with RQI having a 23.86% leverage ratio.

RQI's performance and distribution

RQI has just over 2 decades of generating annualized double-digit returns. Since its inception on 2/28/02 RQI has an average return of 10.46%, while the S&P 500 has returned 9.41%. In the 10-, 5- and 3-year periods, the S&P has been 1-2% better on the total return. Over the past year, RQI has returned 27.5%, while the S&P has returned 15.65%. Over the previous quarter, the S&P did outperform RQI by 2.82% as it declined by -4.6% compared to -6.82%. Overall I like the statistics, especially since RQI is an income fund. RQI doesn't have the big tech names that have fueled the bull market and for it to come anywhere near the S&P average annual returns is impressive.

Going back to June 2016, when RQI switched from paying its distribution quarterly to monthly, it paid a steady $0.08 per month. For almost six years, investors have feasted on a solid $0.96 distribution per share for almost 6 years. From an income perspective, I love what I see because this is a reliable distribution that I can reinvest each month to drive future income generation without adding capital to RQI if I don't want to.

Conclusion

After taking another look at RQI since I last wrote an article about this fund, I like what I see. This fund has performed well against the S&P since its inception and depending on the current timeframe you look at, it's done better than the S&P. I think REITs are a good sector to be in due to the uncertainty around the markets and are a great place to invest for income. RQI has a proven track record of utilizing a fair amount of leverage to juice the distribution and has paid $0.08 per share monthly since the middle of 2016. I am definitely adding to my position in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio and will probably add some to my main income account.