Sometimes you come across a company that looks fantastic at first glance. Everything seems to be in place. Growing earnings, fast dividend growth, a dividend growth history, low debt, low payout ratios, reasonable growth expectations, basically everything you want to see as a dividend growth investor. But then you look beneath the hood and what you find makes you cringe a little.

Two companies that always give me pause when I'm screening dividend growth stocks are Medifast (MED) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI). I finally did initiate small positions in both at the beginning of this year, but I spent the better part of the previous two years debating if I believed in the company's futures. Both these companies have business models that make me "uncomfortable."

However, I can't deny that all the metrics on these companies look amazing. And that eventually won over my fear of owning them. Well, partially, at least, I can't bring myself to hold a full position on either. But I will lay out the details of both and let you decide.

Medifast

From the Yahoo Finance website, here is the summary of what Medifast does:

"Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over eCommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland."

The company sounds pretty promising in today's health-conscious world from that description. Weight loss is a colossal business; it seems everybody is constantly dieting. So what is the problem?

The challenge with investing in the company is its business model. It is an MLM, multi-level marketing scheme. If you are unfamiliar with an MLM, it is essentially a pyramid scheme where existing members promote and sell products to new individuals and encourage them to do the same. Members are the marketing and sales force. The problem with MLMs is that eventually, no one is left to bring into the network, and the pyramid collapses.

You will love the financials and valuation if you can live with the business model. In the below Fastgraph of Medifast, you can see that the company is trading well below its historical norm. The chart also shows the explosive growth Medifast has experienced and the significant growth forecasted over the next couple of years. The company has a long-term growth target of 15%; of course, management is always optimistic.

Medifast FASTgraph (fastgraphs.com)

From the dividend growth side of things, the company is exciting! The company only has a seven-year dividend growth history; However, it has had massive dividend growth. The three and five-year dividend growth rates are over 40%, although this year's increase was a mild 15%. Still, a 15% growth rate equates to doubling about every five years. If the company hits its growth targets, sustaining this rate should be attainable. While it is difficult to use historical dividends to evaluate companies with such a short dividend history, today's starting yield of 3.5% is the highest yield ever offered, outside of the pandemic lows. The chart below shows the dividend yield over the past seven years.

Data by YCharts

While the pandemic did little to slow Medifast's growth, the current environment may be another story. As inflation affects the company's products, it remains to be seen how well the company will be able to pass these costs on. The company benefits from 90% of its revenue coming from subscriptions, but people begin to evaluate services when subscriptions increase. I believe that over the next couple of years, Medifast will have trouble hitting its growth targets.

Here is a company with little debt, fast-growing, and generates lots of cash. In fact, the company enjoys better than 70% profit margins, as shown in the table below. The company carries very little debt and is not in a capital-intensive industry. At a PE of 11 and double-digit growth, this company is a clear bargain in today's still overpriced market. While everything looks positive for the company, I recommend building a position slowly as, in the short term, the road might not be as rosy as the financials would indicate. However, today's prices will prove to be a bargain in the long run.

Seeking Alpha

Primerica

One knock on investing in insurance companies is the relatively low barrier to entry. Interestingly, even with low barriers, it's only in recent years we have seen anyone challenge the existing business models. Primerica is one of these companies, and its stock can be punished for being different.

Primerica could essentially be considered an MLM of insurance. Its clients also tend to become its agents. As of 2021, the company had nearly 130,000 independent licensed life insurance representatives. For comparison, Prudential (PRU) has 20,000 insurance agents. To put this further in perspective, Prudential collected about 27 times the revenues of Primerica last year; although the mix of products comes into play, it is apparent that Primerica operates differently. Of course, just as most Medifast salespeople are not full-time, the vast majority of Primerica agents are part-time.

Just because Primerica is different doesn't mean the company doesn't perform. Over the past decade, the company has grown earnings per share by an average of 17% annually. While the earnings growth has been impressive, the operating cash flow has been astounding. And as a dividend growth investor, cash flows are significant because, at the end of the day, dividends are paid out of cash flows. Primerica has achieved a whopping 30% average growth in operating cash flow per share over the same period.

Compared to its competitors, Primerica does carry a higher debt load relative to its size. However, this debt comes with an A- S&P rating. The company regularly buys back its shares, and as a small-cap company, it doesn't need large dollar value buybacks to move the needle. Its current authorized buyback thru the end of 2022 is $325M, or nearly 6.5% of its market cap. More importantly, the company seems to buy back at reasonable valuations, something few companies accomplish. The chart below shows the impact of buybacks over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

As a dividend growth company, Primerica has been a fast dividend grower. It has three and five-year dividend growth rates of over 20%. The most recent increase was a slower 17%, but at that rate, the dividend would double about every four and a quarter years. Notably, the payout ratio is a paltry 16%, where it has hovered for the past decade. The ability to grow the dividend quickly without expanding the payout ratio is a sign the company's dividend growth has room to continue in the future.

Data by YCharts

Primerica is not a big yielding company. As shown in the chart above, the current yield of about 1.7% is the highest yield it has ever offered, except for the flash crash in 2020, where it briefly topped 2%. The company has averaged much closer to a 1% yield over the past decade, so today's valuation is a significant bargain based on yield.

The Fastgraph below shows the relative undervaluation of Primerica today based on PE ratios. The current PE of less than 11 is below the historical norm of 13.7, further indicating that Primerica is in bargain territory. However, Primerica appears to be at an average valuation relative to other insurance companies. So an investor should consider the quality of Primerica relative to its larger peers before jumping in with both feet.

Primerica FASTgraph showing relative undervaluation (fastgraphs.com)

Summary

Both Medifast and Primerica have unusual business models. These companies are highly profitable and have histories of growing their dividends. Importantly, by any measure, these companies have shown the ability to increase their dividends quickly. With low payout ratios and double-digit growth forecasts, they should continue doing so into the future.

At this time, both companies look like fantastic bargains compared to their historical PEs and dividend yields. However, Primerica's PE is in line with its competitors at this time, even though all its metrics indicate it is a bargain. I am currently adding to both but doing so cautiously, given the overall state of the market.