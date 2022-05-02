Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is a fast-growing e-commerce player that has seen its shares get devastated over the recent past. With CPNG trading at the lowest price in its history, shares are worthy of a closer look. Since CPNG is not profitable yet, this isn't a low-risk investment. But if the company executes well, shares could have meaningful upside potential in the long run, as CPNG does not look especially expensive today.

CPNG Stock Key Metrics

Coupang, Inc. is a South Korea-focused e-commerce company that started trading in early 2021. In retrospect, that was great timing, as the company was able to take in a large amount of cash through its IPO which can be used to fuel the company's future growth. For investors that bought at the IPO, their investment hasn't turned out great, as shares dropped by more than 70% from the highs already -- but that's what happens when investors chase growth while neglecting valuations.

In its most recent quarter, Coupang generated revenues of $4.6 billion, which was up by 34% compared to the previous year's quarter. This compares favorably to the growth generated by Amazon (AMZN) in its most recent quarter, as AMZN's revenue was up by only 7% year over year. In other words, Coupang has grown by more than 4x the pace Amazon has grown at in the recent past, which is quite a feat. On the other hand, it should be noted that Amazon is a way larger company in absolute terms, thus its lower growth in relative terms is not too surprising -- but still, the vast difference between the two companies' growth rates is remarkable.

Coupang's revenue growth is primarily driven by the addition of new customers. During the most recent quarter, for example, Coupang was able to grow its user count by 21% compared to the previous year's quarter. Since Coupang is still a relatively young company, it should be able to add meaningfully to its user count in the coming years as well. This is especially true for Coupang's international business, as Coupang is focused on South Korea for now. Once it expands to additional countries at a more meaningful pace, CPNG could grow its user count even faster. On the other hand, user count growth in its home market should slow down eventually, as the reservoir of consumers that aren't users yet will decline over time.

CPNG market potential (CPNG investor presentation)

The above slide shows the expected market growth potential for e-commerce in South Korea. Overall, e-commerce sales are forecasted to rise by around 50% between 2021 and 2025, which equates to an annualized growth rate of a little more than 10%. Coupang, as a market leader, could capture an above-average portion of that additional market potential in the coming years. A 10%+ e-commerce market growth rate is quite attractive and compares favorably to the forecasted market growth in the US, the UK, or Japan, at 7%/6%/6% according to Coupang's data.

Doing more business with existing users is another important growth driver for Coupang:

CPNG presentation

In the above slide, we see that Coupang has been great at growing revenue per user over time. Coupang has seen its revenue for users that started using Coupang grow by 355% since then, and revenue growth per user has also been strong. To some degree, that is not a surprise as users get used to the platform over time. But still, the fact that revenue/user growth remained healthy over the years even for those users that have been with Coupang for a couple of years is an attractive feat.

Between user growth and rising revenue per existing user, Coupang should be able to grow its revenue at an attractive clip in the coming years. Analysts are forecasting a revenue increase of 25% for this year and 24% for 2023, with revenue growth seen moderating to the high-teens range in 2024 and 2025. This, combined with CPNG's already solid size (revenues of more than $20 billion in 2022) makes for a compelling combination, I believe.

Looking into Coupang's profitability, we see that the company is not generating positive net income yet. The same held true for many other e-commerce companies before they reached sufficient scale. In fact, Amazon even reported a net loss in its most recent quarter, the first in a longer period of time, on the back of pressures on margins. Coupang has made progress in improving its profitability, showcased by the fact that its gross margin improved by 250 basis points during the first quarter, according to management. Some gross margin improvement, combined with operating leverage -- fixed costs are distributed over a larger amount of dollars in revenue -- should allow for improving profitability. It is not expected that Coupang will generate net profits this year or next year, however. The current analyst consensus forecasts imply that Coupang will start to generate positive net income in 2024, although likely at a rather slim level still. And there are no guarantees that this will actually happen, of course. There is thus some risk that CPNG is not scaling up as quickly and efficiently as analysts believe it will, which could lead to further delays until profitability is reached.

Not too surprisingly, Coupang is not generating positive cash flows yet. With the company not profitable yet, it continues to burn cash to fuel growth. In 2021, CPNG burned through $410 million of cash with its operations, with another $670 million of cash spent on asset purchases/capital expenditures. This makes for total free cash flow of -$1.08 billion. Luckily, Coupang took in a considerable amount of cash in its (overvalued) IPO, which is why there is thus still $3.5 billion of cash on Coupang's balance sheet, not including restricted cash. Coupang could thus finance its current cash burn rate for a little more than three years before running out of cash, i.e. until mid-2025. If analysts are correct, the company will become profitable way before that, which is why Coupang's financial situation doesn't look dire at all -- at least as long as the company executes well.

Is Coupang Stock Worth Investing In For The Long-Run?

Coupang's growth outlook is compelling, as indicated above. The company also has a solid growth track record. Investors should consider the risks as well, with the most important one being that margin improvement over time might not be in line with what investors and analysts expect.

That being said, Coupang has merit from a growth and valuation perspective. We can't value CPNG based on its profits or cash flows, as those are not yet positive. But we can look at the company through a price to sales lens:

Data by YCharts

With a sales multiple of 0.98 for 2022 and just 0.79 for 2023, Coupang looks quite cheap in absolute terms. In the above chart, we also see that Coupang is pretty cheap compared to how other e-commerce players are valued. Amazon, Alibaba (BABA), Pinduoduo (PDD), and MercadoLibre (MELI) are trading at 80%-400% premiums relative to how CPNG is valued today. To some degree, this makes sense, as AMZN owns a high-value cloud computing business, for example. BABA is widely profitable and generates way higher margins than Coupang, which justifies a higher sales multiple. Still, CPNG does not look expensive, with a sales multiple of less than 1.0 for a company that has grown its revenue by more than 30% in the most recent quarter.

If Coupang executes well, the combination of a lowish sales multiple and a high business growth rate could result in strong total returns going forward.

Is CPNG A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

For those that want a lower-risk e-commerce play, an already-profitable company would be a favorable choice over Coupang, where we don't know yet when profitability will be hit and what margins will look like in the future. But for those that seek a higher-risk/higher-return-potential choice, Coupang could be a solid buy, I believe.

If the company grows its revenue by just 15% a year through 2030, and if CPNG generates a 5% net profit margin in that year, it would earn $3.5 billion in that year. Put a 25x net earnings multiple on that, and the market capitalization would be just shy of $90 billion, or around 4x the market capitalization of today. In other words, if execution is solid, investors could see a 300% return over the next eight years -- without CPNG needing to trade at a high valuation. In fact, CPNG traded at a 300% higher share price in 2020, thus this is not out of the reach, although it would require either significant business progress or a shift in investor sentiment.

I thus do believe that CPNG has some attractiveness to it at current valuations, although this stock is not necessarily suitable for all investors, depending on factors such as one's risk tolerance.