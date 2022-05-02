Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

2022 has been marked by a substantial increase in mortgage rates, nearly doubling from 3% in early January to almost 6% today. As rates rise, mortgage-backed securities decline, creating immense book-value pressure for many mortgage REITs. I first warned about this significant risk factor last July in "AGNC: Rising Mortgage Spread Signals Trouble For Agency REITs," where I explained how, as the Federal Reserve ended mortgage-backed-security purchases, mortgage rates would rise dramatically and potentially bankrupt many mortgage REITs. Today, that thesis appears to play out very similar to the way I described, as rising rates have caused the downfall of many popular mortgage REITs.

I last warned specifically regarding the most popular mREIT, Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), in February in "Annaly: Skyrocketing Mortgage Rates Could Prove Disastrous For Mortgage REITs." By measuring the changes in mortgage spreads and interest rates, I estimated that NLY's Q1 book value per share would likely be around $6.7. Days ago, this prediction was confirmed as Annaly reported its book value sliding from $7.97 to $6.77 during Q1.

Today's immense "yield greed" zeitgeist has blinded most investors from the simple facts causing mortgage REITs to slide. However, mortgage REITs, such as Annaly, are straightforward companies that operate under relatively predictable mechanisms. They borrow short-term money to purchase long-term (generally 30-year fixed-rate) mortgage-backed securities "guaranteed" by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). As I've tried to communicate, this "guarantee" does not make them riskless, as it is unclear if these institutions can meet their obligations in the case of broadly rising mortgage defaults. More importantly, due to Annaly's (and peers') immense leverage, a rise in mortgage rates compared to Treasury rates can result in massive declines in book value.

Looking forward, there have been some notable changes in market dynamics that modify my outlook for Annaly and the mortgage market as a whole. Mortgage rates have continued to rise dramatically as the market is no longer artificially supported by Federal Reserve purchases. Additionally, the rise in mortgage rates slows down the national housing market. It may soon result in declines in home prices, pushing up loan-to-value ratios and potentially increasing pressure on agencies. After experiencing a notable GDP decline in Q1, the U.S economy may be back in a recession, potentially aided by the recent declines in the stock market and savings rates. Overall, this situation does not bode well for Annaly or other mortgage REITs. However, many of the specific risks facing mortgage REITs (such as the mortgage spread-boosting impact of the end of Q.E) are no longer significant factors weighing the firm down.

Predicting Annaly's Book Value

To some, it may seem coincidental that I predicted Annaly's Q1 ending book value two months in advance within ~1%. Indeed, I did not expect my estimate to be as close to reality as it was. Even still, it should be pointed out that no divination or extra information was required to do this as mortgage REIT NAVs are highly predictable based on publicly available information. To demonstrate, see Annaly's most recent interest rate sensitivity table:

Annaly Capital Interest Rate Sensitivity Table (Annaly Q1 2022 Investor Presentation Appendix)

After all of Annaly's leverage, positioning, and hedging, this table allows us to see approximately how its NAV will change depending on changes in Treasury rates and mortgage rates. The "interest rate change" exposure relates to changes in Treasury rates (of maturity akin to that of Annaly's portfolio) which are seen equally in mortgage rates. The "MBS spread shock" relates to changes in mortgage rates that are not seen in Treasuries. Generally speaking, higher mortgage spreads weigh on mortgage REITs' book values since it is difficult to hedge against the mortgage market. It should also be pointed out that ~97% of Annaly's total securities (and 85% of its total assets) are agency mortgage-backed securities, the lowest yielding tier of mortgages. The vast majority of these are fixed-rate with ~30-year maturities.

Accordingly, Annaly's book value declines proportionally to the rise in the 30-year mortgage rate spread to the 30-year Treasury spread. This measure has risen from nearly zero to 2.17% over the past year as U.S commercial banks, and the U.S Federal Reserve has stopped buying mortgage-backed securities (and have become net sellers). See below:

Data by YCharts

Banks and the Fed collectively own almost all of the mortgage-backed-security market, so it is no surprise that mortgage spreads skyrocketed as their purchases slowed and reversed. As noted in the table above, a 25 bps increase in this spread causes Annaly's NAV to decline by ~9-12%. Since last summer, the spread has risen by around 1.5% and has dramatically lowered NLY's NAV as its asset values have declined while its liabilities have remained nearly flat. Notably, a decline in assets compared to liabilities means more leverage, and as leverage rises, its NAV sensitivity to MBS spreads also increases. In other words, generally speaking, the greater the MBS spread, the greater is Annaly's sensitivity to MBS spreads. This fact can be seen by the increase in Annaly's MBS spread sensitivity over the past year.

Fortunately for the firm, MBS spreads have been roughly flat since March 31st, so this factor may no longer be pulling Annaly's book value lower. At nearly 2.2%, the mortgage spread to Treasuries is a bit above typical levels, so mortgage spreads should not widen much more unless there is a shock to the housing market or a liquidity event. That said, as occurred last in early 2020, we may see an increase in fears regarding mortgage delinquencies and questions regarding Fannie and Freddie's capacity to guarantee mortgages in the case of a broad decline in U.S home values. During the 2020 crash, the MBS spread skyrocketed for a matter of days and forced many mortgage REITs to experience margin calls. A similar chain of events may reoccur soon if investors turn bearish on the U.S economy and housing market and, if it does, could create disastrous declines for Annaly since it is already in a precarious position.

At any rate, Annaly's book value has likely declined slightly since the end of Q1. While MBS spreads have been flat, the 10-year Treasury rate has risen by about 50 bps since March 31st due to accelerating inflation expectations. See below:

Data by YCharts

The sensitivity table above shows that a 50 bps increase in Treasury rates is associated with a ~4.1% estimated change in Annaly's NAV. From a $6.77 basis, this implies Annaly's book value per share is likely closer to $6.50 today. The company is currently trading at $6.47, so it is likely neither undervalued nor overvalued based on its estimated book value.

The Bottom Line

I remain bearish on Annaly and am still shorting the stock via put options. That said, the stock is now likely trading very close to its interest-rate derived book value. Given the significant increase in mortgage spreads this year, the primary bearish catalyst I saw for Annaly is now hardly in effect, so it may not fall much further, if at all. Of course, suppose the Federal Reserve were to become concerned about the housing market and once again purchase MBS securities. In that case, Annaly's book value may rise dramatically as MBS spreads reverse lower. This is the most considerable risk in shorting Annaly, but given the Fed is keen on fighting inflation and is (in my view) generally slow to act on current information, I believe a return to Q.E is improbable. At any rate, commercial banks are now selling MBS assets, potentially pushing MBS spreads up further regardless of the Fed's plans.

While I am not as bearish on Annaly as I was two months ago, I believe the stock could still see an acceleration to the downside if there is capitulation in the mortgage-backed security market. Many banks, private investors, and mREITs have lost substantial sums on MBS assets and, particularly in mREITs, have seen leverage levels rise dramatically. As such, many, including Annaly, are at high risk of margin calls that could create forced-selling across the MBS market.

This factor may also be catalyzed by the rapid slowdown in the U.S economy and home sales which may soon cause a decline in home prices. While Annaly has little direct credit risk (since its MBS assets are agency guaranteed), I highly doubt Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can meet their obligations in the case of another broad housing market slowdown. As last seen in 2008, the mortgage market may freeze if investors question the guarantor capacity of those agencies. Thus, Annaly does have some significant indirect exposure to the precarious U.S housing market. Overall, while Annaly is likely trading very close to its current NAV, I still believe investors should avoid the stock and most other mREITs until it becomes clear how the property market, stock market, and economy will react to much higher rates.