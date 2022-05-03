Startek: Event-Driven Opportunity With 44% Potential Upside At Proposed Buyout Price

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

In the following research report, I will outline the event-driven opportunity presented by the 55% private-equity owner of Startek's (NYSE:SRT) proposal to purchase the remaining publicly-traded shares for $5.40 per share in cash, which is a premium of nearly 44 over the current trading price. This is a trade with more upside than downside, in my opinion, and I go into detail about valuation below. There's also the possibility that the special committee of the board of directors of Startek negotiates a deal price even higher than the $5.40 proposed price. The Company even purchased back its own shares in the market at prices higher than this in Q3 2021, bolstering the argument that the offer should be improved. I like this trade so much I have voted with my wallet and own a fairly sizeable position in my portfolio. It is a dish that has been cooking since December 2021, and my food thermometer is telling me it's almost ready to be served. Put on your bib and have a seat at the event-driven cafe.

On December 20, 2021, an affiliate of Capital Square Partners (which I sometimes refer to as "CSP" in this piece) filed an amended Form 13-D with the SEC, including a letter to the Board of Directors of Startek, proposing to acquire all shares not already owned by CSP for USD $5.40 per share cash in a going-private transaction. CSP indicated it is only interested in pursuing the proposed transaction and does not intend to sell its 55.3% stake in SRT US to any third party.

The proposed buyout price represents a 37% premium over Startek’s previous trading-day closing price of $3.94 (on December 17, 2021) and a 30% premium to the then 30-day volume-weighted average price of $4.14.

Shares of SRT have generally traded down from about $10 upon the announcement of the Aegis/old Startek merger in mid-March 2018 to the above mentioned sub-$4 price in mid-December 2021.

Upon the disclosure of CSP’s buyout proposal, shares of Startek popped and traded as high as $5.34 intraday after the announcement but have since trended down, closing at a post-announcement low of $3.75 yesterday, April 29, 2022.

What’s interesting about Startek is that is it trading at very modest multiples and a low share price, even with a proposed $5.40 cash deal being considered by a special committee of the Board, despite the Company growing sales and EBITDA meaningfully since the Aegis/old-Startek merger in 2018. The following chart shows SRT's share price from shortly after the announcement of the Aegis merger (announced March 15, 2018) until now.

Startek Five-Year Stock Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Startek's Business

Startek is a global business process outsourcing management (which I refer to as "BPO" in this report) company with over 40,000 employees across 46 locations in 13 countries around the world. It completed its initial public offering in June 1997, and in 2018 acquired Aegis from affiliates of CSP resulting in CSP owning a majority of the post-merger Startek’s shares.

With so many employees, recruitment is an ongoing effort. Startek Cloud allows employees to work from home or virtually anywhere on a PC, client device, tablet or mobile. The Company gives some insight into employment with Startek in this YouTube video, "The Startek Experience".

According to its website, services offered include omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR.

The heart of Startek's BPO management business is running call center operations for 200+ clients in industries including Telecom, E-Commerce, Media & Cable, Healthcare & Education, Financial & Business Services, and Travel/Hospitality. But Startek also operates in digital channels such as web, social media, and messaging/chat. Startek adds value to the customer experience (referred to as "CX" in the industry) by taking this omnichannel approach, generating data useful for analytics.

From Startek's 10-K:

The global contact center outsourcing market in which we operate is competitive. While many companies provide customer engagement solutions and services, we believe no single company is dominant in the industry. The industry itself continues to consolidate but remains very fragmented with the five largest competitors combined capturing less than 20% of the global market.

Financial Overview

The merger with Aegis was completed in July 2018. The chart below shows fiscal year-end results from 2018 to 2021.

Looking at the data, in three years, sales grew from $535.4 million in FYE Dec. 31, 2018, to $703.6 million in FYE Dec. 31, 2021, for an annualized growth rate of 9.5% over the period. Over the same period, adjusted EBITDA grew at an annualized rate of 23.3%, from $38.6 million to $72.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA margins increased from 7.2% to 10.3%. Adjusted trailing EPS grew from negative $0.69 to positive $0.67 over the same period.

Startek Historical Operating Performance for the Years Ended Dec. 31 2018 through 2021 (Source: Author's calculations using SEC filings, Company releases.)

Valuation

From the above, we can see that at the current price of $3.75 per share (not the offer price of $5.40), Startek trades at just 4.6x Enterprise Value to 2021 adjusted EBITDA and a healthy 7.65% free cash flow yield. Adjusted 2021 EPS of $.67 implies a 5.6x adjusted P/E ratio, though this number is not very meaningful due to non-recurring charges and credits. The chart below shows trading multiples of Startek (at the proposed $5.40 buyout price) compared to publicly-traded peers at their trading multiples.

Startek's Competitors' Trading Multiples Vs Startek's at the Offer Price (Source: Author's calculations using SEC Filings, Company documents, and Seeking Alpha & MarketScreener (for projected data).)

While Startek may not have the expected growth of some of its peers, it has grown revenues fairly strongly since the merger (again, 9.5% annualized per above), and trades at or near the lowest multiple of its peers in most measures. IBEX (IBEX), a smaller company that went public less than two years ago, has lower sales and EBITDA but trades at a higher equity and enterprise value.

A recent acquisition that took place in the sector was that of privately-held Sitel's acquisition of Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) for $54 cash per share, or an aggregate of almost $2.2 billion. Below, I compare the multiples of the proposed purchase of Startek at $5.40 per share with the acquisition of Sykes, which was announced in June 2021 and completed in August 2021.

Startek, Inc. Proposed Buyout Price vs Sykes Enterprises Buyout Price (Source: Author's calculations using SEC Filings, Company documents.)

Even at the offer price of $5.40 per share, the multiple of EV/Revenues is lower than all the peers in the comp chart except for that of TELUS International (TIXT) and the multiple of EV/EBITDA is lower than all but that of Atento S.A. (ATTO) above, and just barely. It is well below the multiples paid for Sykes Enterprises.

Of course, its small size and microcap status mean Startek can't expect to command the same multiples as its larger peers, but 5.4x EBITDA vs 9.5x EBITDA surely leaves room for improvement.

Another interesting data point in terms of valuation is that the company has had a $25 million stock repurchase plan authorized since 2004, yet has never bought shares back in the market (that I've been able to find) until Q3 2021. The table below from the 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, summarizes share purchases in Q3 and Q4 2021:

SRT US share repurchases in 2021 (SEC Filings)

I find it interesting that Startek purchased its own shares in the market in August and September 2021 at prices HIGHER than the proposed buyout price. How can the Board's Special Committee not fight for a higher price than $5.40 per share when the Company itself saw the shares as so inexpensive above there that it finally utilized its share repurchase plan that has been in place since 2004 for the first time in 17 years?

On January 17, 2022, Startek announced that the board had formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the non-binding proposal by CSP Management Limited to acquire all the shares of Startek that it does not already own for $5.40 in cash per share. On the Q4 earnings call on March 10, 2021, the company did not add much detail other than to say the special committee of the Board continues its work with lawyers and financial advisors.

Risks

Of course, event-driven opportunities usually have a bifurcated outcome. If the bidder walks away, the shares could likely trade even lower than where they traded before the proposal was disclosed (they've already traded lower and the non-binding offer is still outstanding).

The bidder is a private equity firm and with the changes in the geopolitical landscape, the bidder may develop "bidder's remorse", especially in light of the depressed trading price and downwards trend in SRT's price since the proposal was announced.

The Company's 2021 results included a boost in business from U.S. Government-related Covid work that has not continued. 2022 sales and profit may be lower than in 2021.

Microcap stocks can suffer from a lack of coverage and reduced liquidity, as well as a higher proportion of administrative expenses related to being publicly traded as well as a lack of scale due to their smaller size, making them less attractive to some investors. For this reason, valuations can be lower than larger capitalization companies.

Conclusion

I think Startek shares are an attractive speculative prospect at current levels. The shares are only 19 cents lower than where they closed the day before the proposed $5.40 buyout was disclosed. The buyout is still on the table and offers upside of $1.65 or 44% from last night's $3.75 close.

Better still, there are strong arguments for the independent committee of the board of directors to negotiate a higher price, including the modest multiples offered at the $5.40 price and the fact that the Company paid a higher price for its own shares in the market just seven months ago.

So there are two ways to win: a deal at the proposed $5.40 price, or a deal at a higher price if the special committee does what it is supposed to do and negotiates a bump, which is fairly common in minority squeeze-out scenarios. The upside could be 44% or indeed well higher in the near term.

Considering the current geopolitical uncertainty, shares will undoubtedly go well below the pre-announcement price of $3.94 if CSP drops its proposal. This is a risk to bear in mind. Indeed, on Friday, April 29, 2022, admittedly an ugly day capping an ugly week in the market, the shares closed at $3.75. In the event CSP walks away we could be looking at a price in the low $3s or possibly less.

Q1 results should be out by around May 15, when the Q1 10-Q filing is due. I’m hoping there’s a deal announced with earnings around then, as the special committee will have had almost five months to do its job by then, but there’s no guarantee things don’t drag on longer. Keep in mind the delicate geopolitical situation with the war in Ukraine also increases the risk to CSP, which may cause them to step back from a deal.

Still, I find the risk/reward of this trade attractive around current levels with (hopefully) less than $1 of downside but the possibility of strong upside with the pending catalyst of the proposed buyout at or above the proposed price of $5.40 per share.