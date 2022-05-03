Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the last few months, I've been focusing on finding equities that are recession-resistant, have a cheap valuation, and can protect against inflation. Many companies in the E&P space fit these criteria.

I'm going to make this article just about Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG), but I would recommend that if you're interested in my macro view on the oil and gas space, you visit an article I made a few weeks back about it, linked here.

To sum up that article, I wrote about how long-term I expect that oil will go far higher and that we have just seen the start of secular inflation, but that over the next 6-18 months I expect a recession and a pullback in equities and oil. Since publishing that article we received Q1 GDP and it came in deeply negative; if this continues for Q2, which it is very likely to, we will be in a recession. My trade based on that thesis was to buy high-quality E&P equities at a cheap valuation; this way the long-term growth thesis can be followed, but if we are in a recession, due to the already low multiple, and the low leverage of the company, the company can continue to hold its stock price by using cashflows to buy back already cheap stock.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy is an oil producer in Canada and the United States. It operates out of North Dakota, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. It operate in the following basins:

Kaybob Duvernay

Shaunavon​

Flat Lake

Bakken​

It is a pure E&P company, with no other oilfield related ventures.

Here's a link to their website's operating areas page for more information.

Criteria

I'm looking for energy stocks which fit the following criteria:

Recession Resistant Able To Capture Upside In Oil Cheap Valuation Long-Term Compounder Due To Being Able To Reinvest Retained Earnings At a High ROIC; through Exploration, M&A Activity, and Stock Buybacks

All of these above criteria make for an investment that has a very low probability of permanent loss of capital and a very high likelihood of creating high long-term returns in any economic environment.

I feel that Crescent Point Energy is a company that meets those criteria.

Oil Hedging Practice

When it comes to the first point, Crescent Point Energy has the policy to hedge 50% of its production for the next 3.5 years. Here's a link to the company's website where they show what hedges they currently have in place.

This policy is likely to say in place as it's an E&P industry-standard to hedge 50% of production, and almost all creditors will require that any company getting a reserve-based loan hedge 50% of their production.

Cheap Valuation

Since Crescent Point Energy is a pure E&P company, which means they don't have any other operations such as midstream, oilfield services etc., it's very easy to calculate their forward-looking net income. To get their forward-looking revenue we would need to take their daily production and annualized it, then multiply it by the price of oil that the market is expecting.

As of Q4 2021, the company did 132,683 boe/d. I'll link a PDF from the company's website here, where this information is distilled. We can annualise the production: 132,683*365.25= 48,462,465.75. Then we can multiply the expected price of oil to get the revenue: 48462465.75*80= $3,876,997,260.00. I used $80 oil as that's what the futures market is pricing in on average over the next 18 months. If you disagree with the oil strip you can adjust the price to your liking. I used the futures market price to remove any directional bias, as often investors will justify overpaying for a commodity producer because they believe that the underlying commodity price will go higher, and when it doesn't they get burned badly. Also, since 50% of the production is hedged at the futures market price, to keep things simple, I just used the futures market price as the expected price. This brings us to approximately 3.9 billion in revenue; this assumes production will stay the same although many would make the point that they might increase production due to higher prices or the opposite argument in which production decreases due to the natural decline rate of the wells.

From the 3.9 billion in revenue, we would need to take out the cost of revenue. The cost of revenue in 2021 was 613.4 million. The cost of revenue will likely go up due to significant inflation. If I adjust for inflation of 20%, which is conservative, we would have a cost of revenues of 736 million. When doing your own analysis you could adjust this for your own inflation expectations and of course if production goes up, so does the cost of revenue, so if you believe that production will go up, make an appropriate adjustment for the cost of revenue. This now brings us to a gross profit of 3.164 billion. From there we would remove operating expenses. Operating expenses are usually stable regardless of how the oil market is performing. The operating expense from 2021 was around a billion dollars. I've also included depreciation and amortization in these calculations. Using this operating expense in our forward-looking projections leaves us with a pre-tax income of 2.164 billion. Then we would deduct corporate taxes. Since Crescent Point Energy operates from both the United States and Canada, they have to pay taxes to both jurisdictions. Taxes are relatively easy on the US side with a 21% corporate tax rate and a North Dakota corporate tax of 1%-4% and depreciation and amortization can be used to write off some taxes from there. On the Canadian side, things are more complicated as there are local, provincial, and federal taxes, all at different rates. To keep things simple I decided to just deduct a 21% corporate tax from the full pre-tax income as that gives a good ballpark of what the taxes would be. That leaves us with a net income of 1.71 billion.

Now we would need to find a multiplier for that. An 8x multiple is generally a fair multiple for a company of this size. Although many might argue that an 8x multiple is a low multiple, the oil and gas industry faces significant political risk, and has a lack of competitive advantage, along with commodity volatility, leading to a lower multiple. Also, many competitors' stocks are going for an 8x forward multiple.

At an 8x net income multiple, the market capitalization would be 13.68 billion. That's an upside of over 250% from here.

Recession Stress Test

This company meets the criterion of having a cheap valuation. The next criterion is recession resistance. The way I would calculate this is to assume that 50% of the gross profits would completely disappear due to a zero oil price in the physical market and the other 50% would remain due to the hedging. Along with this, the operating expenses would stay the same. This makes for a net income of around 600 million. This would make the current market capitalization an 8x multiple against that net income. This means that even during a recessionary period the stock is fairly valued.

Capture Upside In Oil

The next criterion is being able to capture upside in oil. Since this company still has 50% of production unhedged, it is able to capture upside well. On top of that, because the company has large amounts of hedged production, they are able to leverage debt in a low-risk manner. This allows them to be able to capture upside on oil in an almost call option like manner due to the high leverage with low downside risk due to hedging.

Long-Term Compounder

The last criteria I put was to be able to have a long-term compounder. A long-term compounder means a company that is able to reinvest its retained earnings for a higher return over many years. A perfect example of a company that was for many decades a long-term compounder was Berkshire Hathaway, as they never paid a dividend and were always reinvesting their earnings by either buying back stock or making acquisitions that earned 20%+ ROIC. I believe that Crescent Point Energy can retain earnings and buy back stock at this lower valuation and simultaneously continue to acquire more assets that produce an ROIC of above 40%, for at least the next couple of years.

A perfect example of this is the acquisition of the Kaybob Duvernay Assets from Shell Canada Energy. The Kaybob Duvernay Assets are production assets through different leases in Alberta. Crescent Point Energy was able to acquire them for a 2.3x operating income multiple, assuming a $60 oil price, which was the price that the strip had at the time; that's an ROIC of a little over 43%. If you want more info on the acquisition here's a link to the company's website where they discuss the acquisition.

If Crescent Point Energy can continue to acquire companies like this with their retained earnings, then they could easily compound at 40% every year just from what I considered fair market value in my valuation.

The main reason that there are acquisitions such as this at a cheap multiple is that there's a large supply of sellers of these leases, due to financial concerns, but also others such as ESG; on top of that, there isn't a lot of demand for these leases due to highly constrained credit in the E&P space. This makes for a perfect environment where Crescent Point Energy can continue to acquire assets such as the Kaybob Duvernay Assets, for a dirt-cheap valuation. If we head into a recessionary period, it is even more likely that they would be able to continue to do this.

Risks

Of course, we have to discuss the risks associated with this trade.

The first risk is that the management overestimated their production capability. For example, if a company is producing 2000 barrels a day of oil, they could hedge out 50% of that production with a short futures contract for 1000 barrels. Now if the production drops to 500 barrels, for an unexpected reason, then the company is short 500 barrels of oil with unlimited risk. While this is a risk, I will emphasise that this is an extremely low probability event as reservoir engineers and petroleum geologists will generally find these risks well before the wells are even drilled for, and especially before hedging is put in place.

Another risk is that financial markets contract the multiples at which E&P companies are valued. for example, instead of E&P companies getting valued for 8x earnings, they are instead valued at 2x earnings due to any heightened risk priced in. In this event, Crescent Point Energy could buy back stock at this cheap multiple to put a floor on the price.

The last risk I see in a company like this is regulatory. Both Canada and the United States are heavily discussing putting in a windfall profits tax and further restricting exploration of oil and gas. It is possible that due to regulations, certain production is halted or that the production isn't able to be sold on to the market due to a supply chain issue; for example, if Crescent Point Energy relied on a certain pipeline to take out its production, but that pipeline got shut down due to regulatory pressure, it may have to halt production as it can't sell its oil and find an alternative that is far more expensive.

All the above risks are very low probability in my opinion.

Conclusion

To sum this up, Crescent Point Energy is a great long position for those looking for a deep value trade that is able to protect downside recessionary risk and still be able to capture upside in oil, all while compounding long-term at over 40%.