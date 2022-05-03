EWZ: Huge Dividend Yield Is Worth The Risk

Edson Souza/iStock via Getty Images

After the recent selloff in Brazilian stocks, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) has seen its dividend yield rise back up to 6.8%. Meanwhile, the yield on the underlying MSCI Brazil index has risen to 9.7%, which suggests the EWZ will see its distributions rise further over the coming months as has been the case historically. While uncertainty is rising ahead of the October general election, particularly with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looking unlikely to accept any defeat, the risk-reward outlook remains highly favorable.

EWZ And MSCI Brazil Dividend Yield, % (Bloomberg)

The EWZ ETF

The EWZ tracks the performance of the MSCI Brazil index and charges an expense fee of 0.59%. The ETF holds 50 companies at present and is heavily weighted towards commodities. The Materials sector accounts for 21% of the index, thanks to iron ore giant Vale which has an 18% share. The Oil & Gas sector accounts for an additional 18% due to oil major Petrobras. Due to the high degree of volatility of the Brazilian currency, the EWZ's performance has tended to be driven as much by the BRL as it has by the stock market itself. However, the key underlying driver of both markets is the price of commodities, as higher export prices benefit both local earnings and the appetite for local currency in dollar terms. The EWZ's dividend yield is currently an impressive 6.8% which dwarves the 0.57% expense fee. Furthermore, distributions should rise over the coming months as ETF payments track the underlying MSCI Brazil index, whose dividend yield now sits at 9.7%.

EWZ Sector Weightings (Bloomberg)

Extremely High Dividend Yield Largely Reflects Undervaluation

The 9.7% dividend yield on the MSCI Brazil is largely the result of the two major stocks on the index - Vale and Petrobras. These two companies account for over 6 percentage points of the 9.5% dividend yield, with Vale trading at a trailing yield of over 17% and Petrobras almost 24%. While these outsized yields in part reflect elevated dividend payout ratios which are unlikely to be sustained over the coming years, they also reflect extremely cheap valuations. Petrobras trades with a PE ratio of just 4.1x, while Vale trades at just 3.2x. These are not only cheap in absolute terms, but also less than half of their long-term averages. While these earnings are highly sensitive to commodity prices, valuations are already pricing in a dramatic fall in earnings and dividends.

Vale And Petrobras Dividend Yields, % (Bloomberg)

If we exclude Vale and Petrobras, the dividend yield sits at around 5%, which is still considerably higher than the Emerging Market benchmark. The Financials sector, which makes up a hefty 19% of the EWZ, offers a yield of 4.8%, which is 40% higher than the MSCI EM index. Utilities also pay a yield of 4.8%, 30% higher than the MSCI EM, while Consumer staples pay a 4.1% yield, 70% above the MSCI EM. In each case, the higher dividend yield reflects lower current and forward price/earnings ratios on Brazilian stocks.

EWZ Yet To Catch Up With Commodity Prices

Over the long the performance of the EWZ has tended to track Brazil's terms of trade index - the price of its exports relative to its imports. This not only reflects the performance of Vale and Petrobras, but it also reflects the impact of the Brazilian Real. When commodity prices rise, the Real tends to strengthen, lifting the EWZ.

EWZ Total Return Vs Brazil Terms of Trade Index (Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs)

The improvement in Brazil's terms of trade has yet to be reflected in the performance of the EWZ, despite exports and the trade balance sitting at or near all-time highs.

Brazil Trade Balance (Bloomberg)

The recent weakness in the Real in part reflects the recent surge we have seen in U.S. Real bond yields, as interest rate expectations have risen much faster than inflation expectations over the past month. However, despite the rise in U.S. rate expectations, 10-year yields remain 944bps higher in Brazil relative to the U.S., while the trailing inflation rate is only 276bps higher. Brazil's Real yield differential is one of the highest in the world and strongly suggests that the Real should outperform over the long term, to the benefit of the EWZ.

Election Risks Are Rising

Aside from the near-term risks of a decline in commodity prices and continued dollar strength, the most significant fundamental risk comes from the upcoming general election in October. Left-wing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading the poll ahead of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who has shown several signs that he may not respect an electoral defeat. At the end of last week, recently returned U.S. consul in Rio de Janeiro Scott Hamilton published an opinion piece in the O Globo newspaper arguing that Washington should make it clear to Bolsonaro that any effort to undermine his country's elections would trigger multilateral sanctions. Hamilton wrote that the Brazilian president's "intent is clear and dangerous: to undermine the public's faith (in the electoral system) and set the stage for the effort to refuse to accept its outcome," wrote Hamilton.

Having witnessed the devastating impact that international sanctions have had on Russian stocks, such risks cannot be discounted, but a refusal to accept victory by Bolsonaro would be unlikely to draw such a crackdown. U.S. trade with Brazil is more than double that with Russia, and Washington will be reluctant to see Brazil turn closer towards China. Furthermore, even if Bolsonaro refuses to formally accept an election defeat, there is no guarantee that the military will support him. Moreover, the strength of Brazilian institutions makes a coup and return to dictatorship hard to imagine. Recent Supreme Court rulings and decisions by state governors have contradicted Bolsonaro, and the president also lacks support from key players such as most media outlets. Even under a successful military takeover of the country, Brazil's stock market may still perform well. In the country of Thailand where I currently reside, the stock market has performed reasonably well since the Thai generals took power in 2014, and valuations were nowhere near as cheap as they are in Brazil currently.

Summary

After its recent correction the EWZ is once again looking too cheap to ignore as the MSCI Brazil index offers a dividend yield of almost 10%. While this high yield is largely due to Vale and Petrobras, still elevated iron ore and oil prices suggests it can remain high. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Real remains well supported by the country's improving terms of trade position and high Real interest rates. The main risk comes from a disputed election, with President Bolsonaro repeatedly stating that he will refuse to accept defeat under current voting practices. However, at these valuations, the risk-reward outlook remains strongly positive.