Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

The Lidar sensor sector has struggled to meet lofty expectations since a slew of SPAC deals closed last year, but the companies are starting to build strong order backlogs mostly ignored by the market. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) just reported a massive order, but the market ignored the deal due to the missing details. My investment thesis is far more Bullish on the stock following this big award and a market generally ignoring the ramping order books in the sector.

Robust Sales Funnel

Innoviz Tech. recently reported an order book of $2.6 billion from the awarded contracts with a $200 million boost due to the shuttle program deal expanding with additional sensors on each vehicle. The forward looking order book is for revenues from contracts expected through 2030. In addition, the Lidar sensor company had 8 pre-production programs providing the sales funnel for the deal just announced.

Source: Innoviz Tech. Q1'22 presentation

The stock traded down to $3 for a market cap below $400 million in a clear indication these deals aren't valued by the market. The Lidar sensor company reported Q4'21 revenue of just $1.7 million missing analyst targets for the quarter, while 2021 revenues were only $5.5 million.

A lot of the automotive production agreements don't start until 2025 limiting the near-term revenue potential leaving the market with the difficult decision of trusting backlog totals knowing details are limited. Not to mention, even Innoviz talked about how potential revenues on a big OEM deal were pushed out 6 months.

The news of the day highlights these big market difficulties. The company announced a deal with one of the largest vehicle manufacturers as a direct Lidar supplier across multiple brands, but Innoviz Tech. provided no real details on the program launch of the actual brands involved in the deal.

The deal apparently adds $4.0 billion to the backlog pushing the order book to an incredible $6.6 billion. According to CTech, the deal is with a manufacturer that holds a 10% share of the global auto market in an indication of the massive opportunity in the auto sector considering even this deal is expected to expand into additional car brands within this auto manufacturer.

Just simple math suggests a $4.0 billion deal for a 10% market share suggests a market size of $40.0 billion. The details even suggest the $4.0 billion order isn't for all 10% of the vehicles manufactured by this OEM.

Innoviz Tech. now claims three major design wins and multiple pre-production agreements, including the big deal announced deal with BMW. The company isn't tied into only one major customer in order to generate material revenues in the near future.

No Faith

Despite the growing order books, the stock market doesn't believe in the Lidar sensor companies. The lack of actual revenues reduces the faith the businesses will actually materialize, otherwise these stocks should be trading at multiples of the backlog.

The consensus analyst estimates have Innoviz only generating 2022 revenues of $13.3 million with 2023 revenues still below $50 million. The big revenue boost happens in 2024 on the jump to revenues of $169 million, but this number could easily be hiked much higher depending on the launch details of these auto deals.

Data by YCharts

With the SPAC deal, Innoviz had promised revenues reaching nearly $600 million in 2025. The market is no longer as positive about this outcome, yet the order book in 2022 has become relatively impressive at $6.6 billion.

The current order book would suggest nearly $1.0 billion in annual revenues starting in 2024. Of course, revenues will ramp at lower levels in the 2024/25 period, but revenues far below $1 billion in the early years would only increase the annual contracted revenues in the out years. In addition, these revenues are just from the current order book and don't include the potential from the other pre-production deals.

The stock has a market cap of just $600 million with the stock only rallying a meager 9% yesterday on this huge deal. The Lidar sensor sector is the only area where a $4 billion deal is worth just $50 million in market value creation where other sectors watch a $50 million deal led to a $4 billion boost in market value.

The lack of faith in the sector is what provides the opportunity for investors. Innoviz has $300 million in cash to start the year. As with the others in the sector, the company is burning a large amount of cash annually. One will need to watch the cash balance as the year progresses, as the worst possible outcome is the stock price below $5 and the company needing to raise additional cash, though the order backlog should make fund raising rather easy.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Innoviz Tech. is an exceptionally cheap considering the massive order book and the low stock price. The company is well of the way to generating annual revenues in excess of the current market cap, while the stock valuation should shift a multiple of the current order book.

Investors should use the weakness to start building a position, while the market is ignoring the long-term potential here.