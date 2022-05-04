standret/iStock via Getty Images

The last week appeared to be overall downbeat as even bright spots in the Q1 results of tech behemoths failed to reinvigorate bullish sentiment on the Street, as I have discussed in my recent article.

The likely culprit is that investors are not buying into the idea that the impact of sticky inflation and inevitably much higher interest rates that we see today will be supportive of the level of growth that was achievable in the past. The era of almost free capital has come to an end.

Speaking more broadly, the decline in generously valued tech (and not only this sector) names after a rather strong March rebound which was supported by the premature enthusiasm of bulls resulted in one of the softest months for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) since 2000, with a return of ~(8.8)%.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC), a top-heavy actively managed exchange-traded fund we will be dissecting today, delivered its worst month since inception in March 2018, with a total return of ~(13.7)%, perfectly illustrating the woes of investors who are betting on the prevailing themes of the not-so-distant past, which can be formulated as "growth regardless of price."

But after such a lackluster month bulls might riposte that a rare and exceedingly lucrative opportunity has emerged. The predominance of tech companies of all sizes has not gone anywhere, and their vital role in the modern economy cannot be overstated. Anyway, though this is a solid bullish point, I should warn that one essential thing is still a concern, regardless of how dramatic the year-to-date decline may look.

The investment strategy and the portfolio

IETC's unique strategy is to turn to the power of human analytics and utilize artificial intelligence when needed to calibrate a portfolio of stocks that are not necessarily from the GICS Information Technology sector but can be defined as tech plays with a high degree of certainty given their "economic characteristics," and thus should provide much broader exposure to the theme compared to traditional IT-tracking funds with inflexible methodologies.

It is at the fund managers' discretion to add and remove stocks at a particular time, however, the ETF has an extremely low turnover of just 6%, as of page S-2 of the summary prospectus. For better context, this is just 1% higher compared to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). The corollary here is that IETC is managed rather conservatively even despite its active strategy, so its basket of the Evolved Technology sector stocks remains generally homogeneous over time.

Here investors might justifiably ask whether IETC is just a bit more sophisticated version of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which is deemed one of the principal barometers of the top tech plays, and I would reply that in fairness, their portfolios have a lot in common. For example, stocks that both have invested in have ~72% weight in QQQ and ~71.2% in ITEC. Among those to which the QQQ fund has not deployed capital to are Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM), Accenture (ACN), etc.

So it does not come as a surprise that the two have a 0.99 correlation coefficient (which I calculated using the Portfolio Visualizer tool), which means they move almost in tandem.

At the same time, unlike the Nasdaq 100-tracking ETF, IETC has no exposure to Tesla (TSLA), which I personally think is complicated to justify; on the other hand, the reason why it ignored Starbucks (SBUX) and Costco Wholesale (COST) is intuitively evident.

IETC is behind its passively-managed peer iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) in terms of the depth of exposure, with 255 stocks vs. IGM's 348. Meanwhile, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) has just 151 equity holdings.

Looking under the hood, the ETF clearly has a top-heaviness issue as around 57% of IETC's net assets are disproportionately spread between just ten top tech and communication players, with Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) occupying the first and second positions, sporting ~15.5% and ~12.6% weights, respectively. This reminds me of IUSG's, a growth ETF, massive investments in the exact same names that I have discussed just recently.

Another fact that can also reinforce the point that the fund is top-heavy is that 77 of the stocks it selected are technically either mid- or small-caps with market values south of $10 billion, like CommScope (COMM), but their combined weight is only ~3%.

Except for IT, other sectors present in it are communication, consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, healthcare, and even real estate. For example, IETC invested in Coinbase Global (COIN), which is a tech name with no doubt, though it technically operates in the financial sector. An industrial company that I would also welcome in the tech portfolio is Verisk Analytics (VRSK); IETC has allocated ~0.13% of the net assets to it. Besides, there is also one strange holding from consumer staples, Procter & Gamble (PG).

Turning to valuations, my major conclusion is that IETC holds one of the most expensive stocks in the U.S., and, hence, in the world. More specifically, those with multiples way off their historical averages and sector medians (a Quant Valuation grade of D+ or worse) account for over 82% of the portfolio. It is worth reminding that in January, IGM had a similar share of overvalued companies, north of 80% of the net assets; since my note was published, it has declined by over 9%.

Next, none of the 10 key holdings are comfortably priced and just six companies in the top 20 have adequate multiples.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund. Quant data as of May 2

Only around 6.3% can even be deemed value stocks, like HP (HPQ), but this is fairly insignificant.

Truly, the growth profile of most holdings (for now) is rather robust, which can be seen on the scatter plot below. A few of the companies are either unprofitable or are not forecast to deliver earnings growth in the short term, or both, so I opted for the revenue growth rates to visualize.

Covers 99% of the holdings (Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund)

However, if assessed from a different angle, with other variables like EBITDA, OCF, ROE, etc. growth taken into account, the expansion prospect do not look that bright as just 17.4% of the stocks have a Quant Growth grade of B- or better.

Final thoughts

IETC has a flexible approach to selecting tech stocks, prioritizing economic characteristics assessed by analysts and AI using principally Forms 10-K and S-1.

A few advantages should be summarized.

First, with its thin expense ratio of just 18 bps, it stands out among actively-managed funds.

Second, from March 2018 to April 2022, it easily trounced both QQQ and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, delivering an ~21.4% compound annual growth rate vs. QQQ's ~20.6% and IVV's ~17.7%. Even though lackluster 2022 has already pulverized a solid portion of its past gains, it remains ahead of both bellwether funds. It also delivered superior Sharpe and Sortino ratios (e.g., the Sortino ratio of 1.47 vs. QQQ's 1.41) which indicates its investors were rewarded with higher returns for taking more risks.

Third, ~88.3% of its holdings have an A (-/+) Quant Profitability grade.

But one factor should have a much greater weight in an ETF's assessment right now. It is valuation, no doubt. As I illustrate above, it is a rather precarious step to invest in overpriced tech plays, especially considering they are offering minuscule dividend yields; the fund itself sports a yield below 1%, even despite an over 21% decline since the beginning of the year. It goes without saying this level of income cannot offer any relief should more losses mount.

In sum, owning a portfolio of Evolved Technology sector stocks might look appealing at first glance, but valuation should not be ignored, as the era of almost free capital is over.