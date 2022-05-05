MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Prologue

If you’ve followed my articles on Enphase Energy (ENPH) since 2016, a lot of rags to riches tales have resulted from that Cinderella story. Most importantly, Enphase was a disruptor in the solar arena because of their radically different decentralized power topology using microinverters versus the venerable string inverter. Another disruptor is about to break out, and they have a battery architecture that will do to Lithium batteries what Sony did to Nickel-Cadmium batteries 30+ years ago; that company is Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX).

Enovix's Gold (Enovix)

Enovix will be a disruptor in the battery arena because of their new, revolutionary battery architecture. The company has figured out how to more than double the storage density of current batteries using the same form factor, and due to this ingenious battery architecture, they have also 1) solved the major problem of battery swelling and 2) thermal runaway. These problems solved are major feats of accomplishment, and the neat part is that their story is just beginning. Remember when Enphase was in the single digits? That is how I see Enovix right now. Viewing the March Investor Presentation from Enovix really helps one visualize the positive future the company has and the huge markets that await.

Some disruptors come before their time or come too late, but not Enovix. The need for Enovix’s battery products is now and that need falls upon multiple market categories such as smartwatches, smartglasses, AR/VR devices, cell phones, portables, energy storage, and EVs. Enovix is focused on the most profitable markets first; their latest news on providing smartwatch batteries to "one of the top consumer electronics companies in the world" proves it. The EV market will be addressed eventually, and considering the Tesla EV (TSLA) factory is right down the road from Enovix in Fremont, TJ Rodgers’ synergy comes to mind. If you followed him from the beginning, SunPower (SPWR) was a 24x return, and Enphase was over 150x and will probably double. Due to the size of battery market in total, Enovix’s return could be even higher. Just consider the many EV companies like Tesla, energy companies like Enphase Energy, computer laptop makers like Dell (DELL), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) (OTCPK:LNVGF), HP (HPQ) et al., cell phone makers like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Apple (AAPL) et al., and many more that could eventually be customers considering the advanced tech Enovix will offer.

Enovix just didn’t come up with some new battery chemistry; they came up with a battery architecture with a considerable superiority over conventional-wound lithium-ion cells; their new architecture allows them to achieve feats aforementioned, but more so it has enabled them to create a 100% silicon anode that no other company has been successful in doing.

The advantage of silicon as an anode material versus graphite is that silicon can store over twice the lithium that graphite can (see p.14 - Enovix Investor Presentation). If you can store twice as much lithium, it means you can make your anode half as thick and pack more electrodes into the battery and drive-up energy density. The reason that battery competitors aren’t adding more than a small amount of silicon is because silicon has four “killer” problems described in pages 15, 17-20 of the Enovix Investor Presentation. If these competitors went to 100% active silicon in their anode like Enovix and made no change to their architecture, they would be left with batteries that swell 3x and lose half the lithium the first time the battery is charged.

These major advancements in battery technology have put Enovix at the top, beating out giants like Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (OTCPK:PCRFF), Samsung SDI (OTCPK:SSDIY), LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF), SK Innovations, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY), and CATL by a considerable margin.

Enovix v. Competitors - Storage Density (Enovix Investor Presentation, March 2022)

In past earnings calls, Enovix has stated repeatedly that they will receive revenue for their battery products starting in Q2; we're in Q2 right now, so this means the upcoming May 10th earnings call may shed some positive light on their bottom line. For those investors who have bought high only to see the share price sink to new 52-week lows, rest assured of the value you own, and feel comforted that Enovix's Chief of the Board of Directors owns about 15% of the company.

In 1991, Sony (SONY) released the first commercial lithium-ion battery. According to Ashok Lahiri, CTO and Co-Founder of Enovix, the "lithium-ion battery hasn’t really changed for 30 years and is prime for disruption; developing a scalable advanced battery is a complex 3-phase process". Phase 1 is “Core Technology Development and Cell Design”, Phase 2 is “Manufacturing Process Development”, and Phase 3 is “Process Validation and Production”. This is the phase Enovix is in right now, and for expertise in production operations, CEO Harrold Rust is a veteran with a very successful past. At the last earnings call, the CEO stated that $6-$12mm in revenue would be hitting in Q2 and that this “milestone will distinguish [Enovix] from competitors who claim technology breakthroughs but are years away from commercialization”.

Enovix does not pay a dividend; it is an equity that you must take a chance on that you hope gives a high multiple return. The value is definitely there for Enovix, and at the current share price, it might be a great time for newbie investors. Realize that Cohen on December 21st called ENVX a buy with a projected target price of $50 per share. At about that same time, Craig-Hallum called ENVX a buy, also, and predicted a future share price of $32. In my opinion, this company at ~$9 a share is a gift considering major insider purchases in the $14s have occurred. Could the stock sink lower before the Q2 earnings call? Maybe, but then again, the Q1 earnings call on May 11th could spotlight reality even sooner. It's hard to catch a falling knife, so don’t bet the farm, and buy as a long-term investor; you should be rewarded eventually. Since the stock has already taken a serious beating from its ~$40 high, considering what Enovix is about to deliver to the market, I think it is a great investment for the long term.

Epilogue

Everyone is quite aware of the inflationary times we now live in. What to do, what to do? Well, with inflationary times, the value of stocks does tend to rise. I feel for the analysts who projected $50 for the ENVX share price in the new year, but that's the risk we investors face; no one really knows for sure. However, we do know Enovix has accomplished quite a major feat. We know from recent news that Enovix has real Tier-1 customers. We know that TJ Rodgers with his track record at Cypress Semiconductor, SunPower, and Enphase, is behind this company. The share price crashed into the $8s recently, so is it a good buy? If you believe in the long-term vision, then it sure is. I believe, but don't go by my recommendation. Do your own due diligence and express it in the blog commentary. Good luck to all of you. TJ