Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) CEO Keh-Shew Lu on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Q1 2022 Results Conference Call May 4, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Leanne Sievers - Shelton Group, IR

Gurmeet Dhaliwal - Director of Investor Relations

Keh-Shew Lu - Chairman, President & CEO

Brett Whitmire - CFO

Emily Yang - SVP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing

Gary Yu - SVP, Business Groups

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Tristan Gerra - Baird

William Stein - Truist Securities

David William - Benchmark

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Diodes Incorporated First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of today's conference call, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

I would now like to turn the call over to Leanne Sievers of the Shelton Group, Investor Relations. Leanne, please go ahead.

Leanne Sievers

Good afternoon and welcome to Diodes' first quarter 2022 financial results conference call. I'm Leanne Sievers, President of Shelton Group, Diodes' Investor Relations firm. Joining us today are Diodes' Chairman, President and CEO, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu; Chief Financial Officer, Brett Whitmire; Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Emily Yang; Senior Vice President of Business Groups, Gary Yu; and Director of Investor Relations, Gurmeet Dhaliwal.

Before I turn the call over to Dr. Lu, I’d like to remind our listeners that the results announced today are preliminary as they are subject to the company finalizing its closing procedures and customary quarterly review by the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. As such, these results are unaudited and subject to revision until the company files its Form 10-Q for its 2021 fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022.

In addition, management’s prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your question. Therefore, the company claims a protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from those discussed today, and therefore, we refer you to a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

In addition, any projections as to the company’s future performance represent management’s estimates as of today, May 4, 2022. Diodes assumes no obligation to update these projections in the future as market conditions may or may not change, except to the extent required by applicable law. Additionally, the company’s press release and management statements during this conference call will include discussions of certain measures and financial information in GAAP and non-GAAP terms. Included in the company’s press release are definitions and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items, which provide additional details.

Also throughout the company’s press release and management statements during this conference call, we refer you to net income attributable to common stockholders as GAAP net income. For those of you unable to listen to the entire call at this time, a recording will be available via webcast for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Diodes’ website at www.diodes.com.

And now I’ll turn the call over to Diodes’ Chairman, President and CEO, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu. Dr. Lu, please go ahead.

Keh-Shew Lu

Thank you, Leanne. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today.

The first quarter represented a continuation of outstanding execution by the Diodes team, especially considering the quarter is typically down seasonally and the recent COVID related lock down in China, most notably in the Shanghai area. We once again set new record across key financial metrics, including the sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue and gross profit, record gross margin that exceeded 40% for the first time in the company's history, and the fifth consecutive quarter of record non-GAAP earning per share.

Before continuing, let me first take this moment to extend our well wish to those affected by the lockdowns in China, in particularly our employees and their families. We have been providing relief assistance for impacted employees, including sleeping and shower arrangement at our local facilities. In addition to providing full meal a day, we consider all our employees family members, and it is important to the company to be part in helping them get through those difficult time.

Turning back to our result. Our strong revenue and margin performance in the quarter continued to be driving by record achieved in the automotive end market which reached 13% of revenue. The industrial market, as well as for our Pericom product, gross margin expanded 720 basis point year-over-year due to a greater mix of higher margin product along with expanded factory utilization and the loading. Another key factor to our ongoing success has been our content expansion initiatives, and our total solution sale approach resulted in expanding customer relationships and incurring design and momentum. And when we combined it with our diligent expense management, we delivered almost 90% increase in adjusted earning per share over the previous year period.

During the quarter, we were also pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of onsemi South Portland, Maine Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operation, which provided additional 200 millimeter wafer capacity for our product to accelerate our growth initiatives in automotive and industrial end markets. We expect this transaction to cross day in the second quarter. The U.S. based facility together with our existing facilities in Asia and the Europe will further enhance our global manufacturing footprint and greatly increase our internal capacity to support our future growth.

Looking forward, the growth and the demand for all products remain at higher level across all target end market and the geographies, and we are guiding for our 9th consecutive quarter of growth and our 7th consecutive quarter of record revenue in the second quarter, and also anticipating another solid year of strong growth and profitability for Diodes.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Brett to discuss our first quarter financial results and our second quarter 2022 guidance in more detail.

Brett Whitmire

Thanks, Dr. Lu and good afternoon, everyone. As a part of my financial review, today, I will focus my comments on the sequential change for each of the line items and would refer you to our press release for a more detailed review of our results, as well as the year-over-year comparisons. Revenue for the first quarter 2022 was a record $482.1 million, an increase of 0.4% from $480.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Gross profit for the first quarter was also a record at $196.7 million, representing a record 40.8% of revenue, increasing 3.1% or 110 basis points from $190.7 million, or 39.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2021. GAAP operating expenses for the first quarter 2022 were $103.6 million, or 21.5% of revenue, and on a non GAAP basis were $99.5 million or 20.6% of revenue, which excludes $3.9 million of amortization of acquisition related intangible asset expenses, and $0.3 million of acquisition related costs.

This compares to non-GAAP operating expenses in the prior quarter of $100.1 million or 20.8% of revenue. Total other income amounted to approximately a negative $2.2 million for the quarter, consisting of 5.5 million of unrealized loss on investments, 1.1 million in interest expense, 1.9 million of other income, 1.7 million in foreign currency gains and 800,000 of interest income.

Income before taxes and non-controlling interest in the first quarter 2022 was $90.8 million compared to $108.8 million in the previous quarter, due primarily to a couple of non-GAAP items that included the gain on the sale of a manufacturing subsidiary last quarter and unrealized loss on investments in the first quarter.

Turning to income taxes our effective income tax rate for the first quarter was approximately 18.3%. GAAP net income for the first quarter 2022 was $72.7 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $65.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2021. Net income per diluted share in the first quarter increased 82.8% year-over-year from the $0.87 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021.

Share count used to compute GAAP diluted EPS in the first quarter 2022 was 45.9 million shares. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter was a record $80.3 million or $1.75 per diluted share, which excluded net of tax $4.2 million non-cash mark-to-market adjustment of investments 3.2 million of acquisition related intangible asset costs and 0.2 million of acquisition related costs. This represents a 9.4% improvement from last quarter of $1.60 per diluted share, or $73.3 million and an 88.2% improvement from $0.93 per diluted share, or $42 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding share based compensation expense of $6.4 million for the first quarter, both GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP adjusted EPS would have increased by $0.14 per diluted share for the first quarter.

EBITA for the first quarter was $118.2 million, or 24.5% of revenue, compared to $139 million, or 28.9% of revenue in the prior quarter. On a year-over-year basis, EBITDA increased 44.8% from $81.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, highlighting our continued improvements over the past year.

We have included in our earnings release a reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income and GAAP net income to EBITDA, which it provides additional details. Cash flow generated from operations was $72.3 million for the first quarter 2022. Free cash flow was $33.8 million for the first quarter, which included $38.5 million for capital expenditures. Net cash flow was a negative $60.8 million, which included the pay down of approximately $67.6 million of long-term debt. CapEx and a deposit on the proposed acquisition of the onsemi Wafer Facility.

Turning to the balance sheet, at the end of the first quarter cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash plus short-term investments totaled approximately $315 million. Working capital was $689 million and total debt, including long-term and short-term was 232 million. In terms of inventory, at the end of first quarter, total inventory days were approximately 113 as compared to 107 last quarter. Finished goods inventory days were 34 compared to 32 last quarter. Total inventory dollars increased $21.4 million to approximately $370 million. Total inventory in the quarter consisted of a $24.3 million increase in raw materials, a $1.9 million decrease in work in process and a $1 million decrease in finished goods.

Capital expenditures on a cash basis for the first quarter 2022 were $38.5 million or 8% of revenue, which is within our target model of 5% to 9%.

Now turning to our outlook. Backlog and demand remains very strong going into the second quarter, but due to the COVID related lock downs in China, especially in the Shanghai area, capacity was impacted at our local facilities during the first month of the quarter until now. With our excellent execution and recent improvements, we are guiding for sequential growth and expect revenue to be approximately $500 million plus or minus 3%, and GAAP gross margin to be 41.0% plus or minus 1%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses which are GAAP operating expenses adjusted for amortization of acquisition related intangible assets are expected to be approximately 21.0% of revenue, plus or minus 1%. We expect net interest expense to be approximately $1.2 million. Our income tax rate is expected to be 18.3%, plus or minus 3%. And shares used to calculate diluted EPS for the second quarter are anticipated to be approximately 46.3 million shares. Please note amortization of 3.2 million after tax for previous acquisitions is not included in these non-GAAP estimates.

With that said, I now turn the call over to Emily Yang.

Emily Yang

Thank you, Brett, and good afternoon. First quarter revenue increase slightly quarter-over-quarter, which is better than typical seasonality and above the midpoint of our guidance, primarily driven by strong demand across all regions. We could have achieved even a higher level of performance, if we have not been impacted by the China lockdown and COVID-related transportation challenges that limited the product delivered to the customers.

Looking more closely at first quarter revenue. We achieved record worldwide POS revenue due to the strength in Europe and in America, both of which have record revenue. Asia also continue to have very on demand, but POS was impacted slightly due to the China lockdown, and the associate product delivery challenge late in the quarter. As a result, distributor inventory in terms of weeks increased slightly quarter-over-quarter due to our distributors not being able to ship product to our end customers, but yet remain at the low-end of our defined range of 11 to 14 weeks. Overall demand and backlog remains very strong across all regions and end markets.

Looking at the global sales in the first quarter. Asia represented 76% of revenues, Europe 13% and North America 11%. In terms of our end markets, Computing represented 27% of revenue, Industrial 26%, Consumer 18%, Communication 16% and Automotive 13% of revenue. We achieved the record revenues in Automotive, Industrial and Communication markets. Our Pericom product also set a new revenue record, which is seven consecutive quarters. I would also like to point out that, our automotive, industrial end markets combined total 39% of revenue, which is one step closer to our 2025 target of auto and industrial representing 40% of the total revenue.

Now, let me review end markets in greater details. Beginning with automotive market, revenue increased 26% year-over-year and 9% sequential to set a new record for the 7th consecutive quarter. This is particularly noteworthy considered the extremely supply constraint environment. Our ongoing success in this market can be attributed to our contact expansion initiative over the past several years. Additionally, our design win momentum has also been a key contributor to our growth, in particular with our three focused application areas that includes connected driving, comfort safety and style, powertrain. I will share some highlights in each of this application areas.

In the connected driving, which consists of ADAS, telematics and infotainment system, we continue to expand our contact demand with new design wins for oscillators, crystals, clock ICs, video switches, USB Type C drivers, LDOs power switches, TVS, and DC-DC converters. Additionally USB charging controllers, TVS, MOSFETs and bipolar product continue to see higher demand for in-vehicle USB Type C charging ports and wireless charging.

charging ports and wireless charging applications. For the comfort, style and safety, we continue to gain traction for LED drivers, SBR and DC-DC converters for applications including headlights, daylight running light, rear lights, exterior lighting and side view mirror detection and major automotive manufacturers.

Also during the quarter our newly introduced [indiscernible] continue to gain strong interest for LED lighting, see heating, window powered lifts and infotainment subsystems. Diodes also continue to offer competitive edge GT MOSFET to support automotive brushless DC electric motor applications like power steering, field, oil, ABS pump, power seats and mirrors. In powertrain which covers conventional hybrid and electric vehicles. The increasing provisions of 48-volt battery system driving additional demand for 80 Volt and 100 Volt MOSFETs.

We're seeing design with the USB 2.0 switches and SBR products inside the central control unit and the EV inverters along with rectifier and TBS, in electric motors, we found battery management system and EV chargers.

Now turning to industrial market revenue growth 38% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to set a new record for the fourth consecutive quarter. We saw a large number of designs in for motor controls, home automation, industrial IoT applications, in particular for our high voltage non-isolated AC-DC converter family. We also continue to see broad design interactions for industrial and commercial building lighting, power supply applications, as well as power to DC-DC fan brushless DC motor, window electronics and industrial HV-AV systems.

Additionally, green factory automation and power distribution system drove rectifier and TBS sells higher in applications including sensor, control panels, power distribution and charging system. Our contact image sensor product line continue to see momentum from several applications such as check scanner, ID card scanner, document scanner and field automated optical inspection or AOI.

In the computing market revenue increased 5% year-over-year, but declined 6% sequentially, primarily due to typical seasonality in the quarter and slower demand on the low end PC market. We continue to gain strong traction in this market especially for our Pericom product. We secure numerous design wins personal switching and analog mocks in servers data center or station a AIOTC and monitor along with DisplayPort MUX in the graphic cars.

We also saw strong demand for SSD MUX driven by enterprise high capacity SSD modules and SSD controllers. We are also gaining momentum in the data center and high performance computing applications with our PCI Express 5.0 o'clock generators and buffers, switches and read drivers. Also we expanded our wings in mobile station, gaming and laptop, notebook, desktop applications with our USB Type C downstream facing poor power switches, Hall sensors, buck converter as well as HDMI ReDrivers.

Also during the quarter, we continue to see increasing interest for a combo switches and ReDrivers in the docking station, dongles active cables and TVM applications. Rectifier TVS and switching dials products also posted higher revenue cells in DC fence and compact power supply applications for both notebook and desktop PCs. In the communication market, revenue grew 10% year-over-year and was up slightly from the prior quarter to set a new revenue record. PCI Express buffers are getting tractions in five CPE applications. We also saw new design wins for our high PSSR or LDOs in smartphones applications with solid revenue growth. We also saw strong design we momentum in optical modules, which has been the leading driver for our crystal oscillator business.

Bipolar product also achieved new design wins in a variety of applications, including headsets, routers, IP phones and IP cameras. Power TVS product sales increasing educational support product and safety critical communication system for hospitals, schools and universities. Lastly, in the consumer market revenue increased 11% year-over-year was down 6% sequentially, primarily due to typical personality combined with slower consumer demand in China region.

During the quarter our linear LDE driver win numerous designs as one of the largest consumer vendor for phones, smartphone and IoT devices. We are also seeing adoption of HDMI 6 gigabit per second and 12 gigabit per second read drivers in major PC chips that reverend designed for IoT applications. Our DC-DC buck converter family continue to see strong demand from the consumer and home appliance market. While our stereo headphone drivers and pistol sound drivers receive increasing demand for smart speakers and Bluetooth tracker system application. We also saw revenue growth from applications like smoke detectors, sensors, electronic home applications for our rectifier and TVS products.

In summary, with other quarter of record results, and high level of demand and backlog, Diodes are starting out a new year very well positioned for continued strong growth throughout the year. And with the future addition of all onsemi Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operation, we have to increase available capacity to meet this growing demand, which is proving to be a strong competitive differentiation for Diodes in this supply constrained environment.

With that we now open the floor to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt Ramsay from Cowen.

Matt Ramsay

Congratulations to the team on the results, especially given the operational challenges in China right now. I guess that's my first question for the team and Dr. Lu, can you guys try to give us some sort of quantification of the impact that you've seen to your results, both in the first quarter and the second quarter guidance just given all of the COVID lockdowns in China and in the operational situation over there? Is there's any way to quantify that? I mean it's pretty remarkable that you're able to say -- have been raised quarter given all that’s going on over there. And I just like to understand that impacted a bit better. Thank you.

Keh-Shew Lu

Okay. I probably cannot give you an exact number. Okay. But, Shanghai is one of our major operation, but it's not only operation, and we have about some of due – through the contract manufacturing to do packaging for us. And we have turned to other measures site, and then we have other for Pericom product crystal and -- factories for assembly. And then we have AOC Shanghai lock down is not a major AT operation for us. Number two, for 4Q or 1Q actually is virtually is only start to lock down about last week of the end of quarter. Therefore, the impact to us is not a major, that's why we are able to see our guidance and perform a record revenue, record profits. And so, the impact is not there.

Now, the second quarter, we already go through the airport in the first month of the quarter. So we know how much impact for us. That's why we are able to or we are guiding instead of seasonality typically at this time 5%, we are guiding 3.7%. Okay? But the key thing is, for the future, we still now have clear picture yet. Even today, the Shanghai area still, even at the green zone is still above -- now 50 million people out of the 26 million people in Shanghai area. So you can see, it's not a 100%. It's probably slightly better than 50% or 60% - 65% are reduced. But we have a very excellent execution team over there.

When there's a lock down announcement come out, we immediately taken, we so called cross loop operation, and we are able to continue using the people that was locked down in the factory and aggressively go to production, produce the stuff. And then, we watch out the piece part ability and try to get the government, give us a special permission to be able to get some of the wafer, some of the peace part to come to the factory for continuing operation. So I don’t think we’re going to be have a major problem from our operation point of view. I think we have very, outstanding execution team of a day. Now we are more concerned with our customers. We don't know, what's going to be happened in the operations. So this is more concerned from us perform our own operation. Our demand still very strong, our backlog still very strong. And therefore, we believe we can make our guidance.

Emily Yang

So, as you can imagine, right, the situation is extremely dynamic. So the team has been very creatively as well as aggressively to minimize the impact.

Keh-Shew Lu

And I would like also for the more color on that is the, that lockdown going to be in a Sunday in the future? The key question you have, how can we come back really quickly and then so the employee overdose that is our priority. So we're taking care or employee, not only for him to yourself, but also for their family. So they appreciate a company's effort, and they work very hard to make our goal. So this is a one thing I want, I put a note on that.

Matt Ramsay

I understand it's a very fluid situation all the way around. My follow-up question, Emily, I think you've touched on it at the very end of your prepared script, which is the ability to continue to add capacity. I know you guys are going to be adding capacity at GFAB in Scotland over time, and now you've gotten the deal to acquire the fab from On Semi, I guess it may support some of the products that they're walking away from in some parts of their business. So if there's any way we can get a quantification on magnitude and timing of the additional capacity, you're going to be able to bring online sort of outside of Asia that would be really, really helpful.

Keh-Shew Lu

That is separate from two one is wafer fab, one is AT, because we both is very tight on the capacities. And if you took that from wafer fab, I think either we can say we are lucky or we have a good planning. If you look at the GFAB we purchase in year 2019. That facility, we supporting the Texas Instruments and that support is coming down 10% a year that loading cannon 10% a year.

Therefore, we already start to qualify Diodes report to ramp it up in that area, in I mean in that site. So you can see when this is when demand or our commitment to the Texas Instrument are down 10% each year, we can go up 10% to support our on demand. And number that day are 10% and compare with our number of days, then wafer is much more than, what we're talking about 10%. So that is GFAB. Then, obviously, you already know our acquisition for the wafer from On Semi. And that we expect to cross next month or end of this month, that's what we expected. Okay.



And then we would start to move in our technology, and we may not be immediately available, but we think up to one year, we should be able to, again, increase significantly of our wafer capacity, wafer flip capacities. So, these this and another one actually is expected to, and we ramp it up, as we almost ramp up now. So, if you look at the continue output, then you'll be much better than last year, because that's the adjust stuff on body law to ramp it up. So, that's another one, then the one in the intake a fair, which is we purchased from LSE, we continue increase the capacity, because originally at the beginning of last year, we are only 50% out then end of 4Q last year, we are going to 90, but at the same time, we continue it in the capacity.

So overall, when I give you all this, when you can see, we still have a potential continue grow for our own need. Then from AT point of view, again, AOC AT, they are no fully loaded and we're going to using that to load in it, and we start to offload some of the need, okay, go to these unloaded all the AOC capacities. And at the same time, it's at our Shanghai fire and I was turned to where we are continue it in capacity. And actually, we are looking at the knee and continue increase the capacity.

So, capacity is very tight, but I can, we are able to continue increase and then supporting our strategic customers. And at the same time, by this kind of support, we are able to develop a very strong relationship with our strategic customers. And so I think that's how we can continue grow for our own business.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tristan Gerra from Baird.

Tristan Gerra

A quick follow-up question regarding your [indiscernible], South Portland, Maine fab. Could you remind us is that 4-inch, 6-inch are you planning on making 8-inch upgrades? And also, are you into a foundry service commitment or is the production going to go straight to your product and how long does it take to qualify your own product, if you could talk a little bit about the transition that you expect there.

Gary Yu

Okay. Hi. This is Gary. And first let me ask you a question and the -- wafer is actually a inch equipment. Okay. So, in the short-term, we do have a plan to continue support on business and just like the case we did for the GI go through our GFA. And at the same time, we are qualifying our, we will transport our technology and the process for internal wafer fat to the new way for fat. And also, we are qualifying our product, especially like analog, those kind of advanced technology device into this wafer fat. So to me and you probably take one and one and a half hour to get our product qualified and production that wave fat at the same time probably the service going down and down. So, that's probably our plan.

Keh-Shew Lu

Well, we have the amendment to support on -- fully supported for one year. And so our loading probably won't go down. But we will take that here and start to put in the process, the technology to support our own product and give the customer notification, and then start to ramp it. So, the timing is just right, because we support them when they go down, we can start to go up hours. So this is, it's like what we do with -- we committed to support GI and then come down 10%. So we ramp it up each year. And so we know how to do it. And I think the GFA acquisition come out to help us adapt. And I believe that, this effect in demand should be help us similar way the like -- helping us.

Gary Yu

Yes. Definitely.

Tristan Gerra

Okay, great. And then how should we look at the analytic pricing plans? Obviously, there were a number of price increases last year industrywide. Do you see those price increases slowing a bit later this year? And how do you view that for your company relative to the whole industry?

Keh-Shew Lu

I think, overall, the market situation didn't change much from the last time we talked, right? The demand and backlog still extremely strong. So, there is still an imbalance between supply and demand overall, right? So during this kind of market condition, usually you don't get much of the price pressure, but more on the supply pressure right? So we don't really expect the price pressure would come down. What we talk about also, with the price increase, Diodes always take a more strategic view. So, we want to work with the customers very closely, only pass down the cost to the customer. In return, we can expand our customer relationship. We can continue to grow our content within the bond, within the customer. So we are seeing a lot of good traction and a lot of success, and that will continue to be the Diodes strategy moving forward.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes in the line of William Stein from Truist Securities.

William Stein

Thanks for taking my questions. Congrats also on very good results and outlook, considering all the disruptions that are going on. And I want to follow-up on that topic with regard to the COVID lockdowns. Are you experiencing this effect on your business more as a matter of supply of materials and piece parts? That's disrupting your ability to manufacture? Or is it just simply a disruption capacity in the plant? Or is it more of a disruption in the ability to ship to customers or customer's ability to take the product? And I'm trying to figure out whether it's, I guess, sort of more viewed as by issue or demand issue?

Keh-Shew Lu

Well, I've done the most effect is the people. None. Well, we are able to get the supply or building material, because we look ahead, and we are able to negotiate a special permission with the government to give us the, to get us the wafer shipment from our fab, or building material, the frame more compounds from our supply. So we today till today, I don't think we really get affected by the building material.

And I think that should give the credit for our management team over there, because they watch it very closely, they take a proactive action to get the building material way ahead of time to fail to prevent any shortage of manufactures problem. But the key thing is really the manpower for weed when you duck down, the people cannot come in. And so the people, they walk in there 40 days. So fortunately, we have to shift for the people. So why shift work in two hours. And then when they're off, they go to sleep in the hour, arterial office area. Then we build in the shower room, for them to take in the shower, we provide them each shift, we provide them two meals.

So they can, they walk in on two hours, after they come back come down, they will rest two hours. And then after the shift, the other shift over, they go back. But we don't have enough people. Originally, we only have about 50%, 60% of the people today to be there. But then when they start to lose that know all that area was released. But we -- can't we started then who is in the release room contact them and then ask them to come back to work. And immediately when the zone was released from the COVID-19 clean, then we'll ask them to come back and they will quickly come to work. And now way we can start continue increase our manpower. So even today, we are not 100% of the people yet, but we are able to produce majority of our needs.

Gary Yu

Yes. So let me add additional. So from this, I would say both supply and demand, definitely, there's some impact. Right. So from the supply side, just like Dr. Lu mentioned, the manpower, the labor definitely have impact on us. Definitely, there's a reduced, I would say, output overall. But on the other side, you look at the demand, I think I talked about it the logistic challenges. Some of our customers also have reduced output capacity as well. That's actually the reason I talked about in Asia POS end of Q1. It was not a record, but still very, very good. Because overall, as the company, we have a globally record POS, that's also kind of impacted because the logistics on the inventory side, a little bit impact over there. So I would say combination of both, and what we've been doing is actually very aggressively and very creatively to finding different ways to overcome the challenges.

William Stein

Appreciate that. If I have one follow-up, I would imagine, factory utilization is extremely high right now. But I wonder if you can quantify that maybe across the network of factories that you have, if that's a sensible thing?

Gary Yu

Well, I think one of the things that we're continuing to see is that, across the, as we've mentioned, across the fabs, we're running mid to high 80%, which we call full, some are higher than others, at the same time in the 80s, our highest running 80s or in the mid-90s. And as we address that, were taking multiple pronged efforts to increase capacity as Dr. Lu went through a little bit earlier.

Keh-Shew Lu

Well, and within, we are probably talking about this, one thing I do need to mention to you is I'm more concerned is our customer. Okay. I just get the report, first come with [indiscernible] which is closest quantum in Shanghai area, right? In Central, they just announced they're going to shut down, duck down seven days from today. So, that is more and more concerning. Well, our customer may not be able to --

Gary Yu

Right. It's a very uncertain that for us to match our customer because even a government, our customer side announced a shutdown, and they have to shut down. So in other words, they probably cannot use our product to feel anything. But I think baskets products ability to ship our backlog to different customer who can able to, who is able to bail, that's why we can reduce our risk to this kind of production.

William Stein

If I can squeeze one response question into that does guidance contemplate the potential for these additional sorts of ongoing shutdowns or if we see more news, such as what you just described, should we be more concerned about your guidance? Thank you.

Gary Yu

So I would say we actually built in all the, as of today, what we know already into our guidance, right. So if the lockdown situation in China get worse or the situation dramatically change overall, but overall, we consider the strong backlog we consider strong book-to-bill ratio and strong result from Q1. That's actually the reason we still provide a really strong guidance for Q2 overall.

Keh-Shew Lu

But to be overall, what we assume is what we know to you today. And we make assumption, great to see Shanghai area, like I said, at the beginning when they shutdown. But at the like beginning of this month, they start to reduce some from their total 16 counties. Okay. And the start from one county, two county and every two, three days, one more, two more. And until today I just mentioned to you is about 15 million people out of 25 million is in the release. So we tracking very closely every day, and the current assumption, our guidance is based on what we see today.

Gary Yu

Right. And the other thing, keep in mind that, I also talk about it. Even China, maybe there is some slowdown, but we are extremely, extremely strong in Europe and North America. From the statement point of view, automotive industrial continue to be very strong. All the capacity, a lot of devices can be actually used in multiple applications, multiple regions and multiple customers, that's actually how we manage, and that diversify some of the risks that you talk about. So, I would say, our guidance is definitely, what we base on as of today to provide it to you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes to the line of David William from Benchmark.

David William

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the continued progress. I wanted to ask maybe first, Dr. Lu, if you have seen any changes in the customer order patterns, or maybe any of the behaviors there? Are you seeing anyone that's being maybe a little more cautious or conservative in terms of their inventory stocks or what they are trying to produce, just kind of given the backdrop that it seems like we are heading into with inflation and slower consumption?

Emily Yang

David, this is Emily. Let me, answer the question. So first of all, from the order behavior point of view, we didn't really see any significant change, right? So overall, like I mentioned, the backlog is extremely strong book-to-bill ratio very high. All in all, if I look at the POS record revenue end of Q1, that actually has a good story to tell, right? So the market still extremely strong. There are some pockets of slowness, the low NPCs I talk that maybe China consumer demand a little bit softer. But since, like I mentioned, all the capacities shared. So when we have really, really strong demand from the other area, so it's not a concern for us overall.

David William

Okay, fantastic. And then if I just kind of think about your revenue guidance, it's a fairly nice step up about, I guess, $18 million sequentially. Is that driven more by capacity that you're bringing on or is this more pricing because it seems like you have been fairly capacity constrained and just kind of curious how that revenue, what the makeup is there.

Emily Yang

So I think if you think about it, we talk about product mix, right, that's one of the strategies that we be enforcing, continue to expand our product into the newer application, different customers. I would say, really that's a key point. Capacity, we have ongoing expansion just like Dr. Lu mentioned before, whether it's FCI or assembly size. So, we do ongoing increase in quarter-over-quarter. So I would say, all-in-all together with the business, that's reason that we provide a strong guidance for Q2.

David William

Okay, fantastic. And then maybe just one last quick one for Brett. As you think about the margin progression, particularly now that you're north of that 40%, kind of the longer-term target. How do we think about the margin trajectory here? And should we maybe expect a more aggressive target range as we head through the year?

Keh-Shew Lu

To answer that question as well. So, when the margin improvement, one of the key things that driving factor for that is actually product mix improvement. So if we continue to execute what we've been doing, and continue to show the result, I do believe you will continue to see margin continue to improve over time. So you're not I don't, we talk about how sticky this products are, I think it's more than ever more sticker than now, especially with our building very, very strong customer relationships.

Gary Yu

David, one thing I think you're talking to referring to is we are very, we've represented our 2025 plan very openly. And that plan was modeled on essentially, to get to a goal of $1 billion of gross profit. We said, a reasonable model is 2.5 billion of revenue and 40% margin. And I think what we would say as we look at it now, is that, that plan is still very focused on gross profit of a billion dollars. And we continue to expect our margin traction to exist. And we continue to think that -- well, if you were to model it today, maybe that suggests that the revenue doesn't have to be as high, but we will continue to be focused on our gross profit dollars in our goal.

Operator

This does conclude the question-and-answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Dr. Keh-Shew Lu for any further remarks.

Keh-Shew Lu

Thank you for your participation on today's call. Operator, you may now disconnect.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.