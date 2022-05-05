Hitch Your Wagon To Fed Hikes With These 3 Income Ideas

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Rising short-term rates have been, arguably, the most important income market dynamic since the start of the year. In this article we highlight a couple of high-yielding preferred stocks that are set to take advantage of the recent spike in rates. They will do this by switching their coupons over the next few months to short-term rates which are expected to continue to move higher as the Fed keeps hiking its policy rate through 2023.

Up Up And Away

Since the start of the year short-term rates have spiked higher on the back of persistent inflation and an increasingly hawkish Fed. 3-Month T-bill yields have moved from near zero to close to 1% with 3-month Libor now trading around 1.3%.

Expectations of Fed hikes have also spiked higher. While at the start of the year the market only expected the Fed to move to around 1% by the end of this year, now the consensus sees the policy rate finish the year near 2.75% and above 3% by the end of 2023.

The Fed itself is only a bit less aggressive than these estimates based on its dot plot - the blue dots below are its median projection. That said, some Fed participants expect the policy rate to move well above 3% by 2023.

One way to take advantage of this rise in short-term rates is to hold preferred shares that are about to switch to floating-rate coupons after their first call dates.

These stocks include:

AGNC Investment Corp 7% Series C (AGNCN) with a 7.3% stripped yield and 7.97% reset yield.

Annaly Capital Management 6.95% Series F (NLY.PF) with a 7.22% stripped yield and a 7.6% reset yield.

Valley National Bancorp 5.5% Series B (VLYPO) with a 6.0% stripped yield and a 5.66% reset yield (and 6.56% longer-term reset yield).

The first two are well known and large mortgage REITs that hold portfolios of agency MBS. Valley National is a regional bank with $43bn in assets having an investment-grade S&P rating on its unsecured debt (preferreds appear to have a BB rating which is relatively strong as far as preferreds go).

The key metrics of these stocks are shown in the table below - an extract from our investor Preferreds Tool.

To show how we think about these securities, let's take a look at the yield profile of VLYPO.

VLYPO has its first call date on 30-Jun-22. If the stock is redeemed it will deliver a total return of around 5% over a two month period. Another way to look at it is that the market doesn't think the stock is very likely to be redeemed but if the market is wrong, getting 5% for two months' worth of work is a fantastic windfall.

Alternatively, if the stock is not redeemed at the end of June, its coupon will shift to 3-month Libor + 3.578%. As of this writing 3-month Libor is around 1.24%. This translates into a coupon of 4.818% and to a stripped yield of 5.05% based on the stock's stripped price of $23.84.

The key point here is that 3-month Libor is expected to keep moving higher from today's level. On the first VLYPO call date of 30-June the market expects Libor to be 1.62% - a result of a likely double hike (i.e. 0.50%) by the Fed. This means that on its first call date at the end of June this year the stock's yield is expected to be 5.45%.

The market then expects 3-month Libor to peak around 3.4% and move lower towards a level of around 2.6%. At that point the stripped yield of the stock would settle down around 6.56%.

If we use the expected path of Libor going forward we come up with the following stripped yield profile of VLYPO. After its first call date in June, its stripped yield falls slightly from its current level of 5.77% then rises to around 7.4% as Libor peaks and then descends to around 6.5%.

A few things are worth mentioning. First, the longer-term 6.5% yield is around 0.6% above the current average yield of the Banks preferreds sector. Second, investors who think that inflation is likely to remain more persistent than the current consensus (5-year CPI expectations are at just 3.4% versus the 8.5% recent print) likely also view that the Fed will need to be even more hawkish (perhaps realistic is a better word) than it is now.

This suggests that the stock's longer-term yield could very well end up closer to 7%+ as Libor is pushed higher than current market consensus on the back of more Fed hikes. Given that the majority of the income market is vulnerable to further upside inflation surprises and higher short-term rates, VLYPO offers a very attractive yield profile at its current price.

The two mREIT stocks have even higher yields. AGNC and NLY - the two issuers of AGNCN and NLY.PF - hold almost exclusively agency MBS in leveraged format. Their equity / preferred coverage is among the highest in the mREIT preferreds sector at 6.7x and 7.5x respectively despite the fact that the book values of the two issuers has fallen recently on the back of the cheapening of agencies. This has happened in anticipation of the Fed selling its MBS holdings from its balance sheet. We expect the book values of both companies to stabilize going forward since agencies are not far off their cheapest levels over the last 5 years.

If we plot the forward expected yields of all three stocks, they look like the following. We see that the AGNCN and NLY.PF yields track each other quite closely, which makes sense as they have a similar risk profile. Their stripped yields are expected to touch almost 9% and then move lower to about 8%. Again, if inflation posts a negative surprise (not too high a bar relative to the 3.4% expectation over the next 5 years) the income profile of these stocks could move even higher.

And unlike Fixed-rate preferreds which don't allow investors to benefit from rising interest rates, these securities will pass on higher short-term rates to shareholders. These stocks could very well get redeemed by the issuers however a refinancing is not necessarily a slam dunk for them because it also carries sizable fees, meaning a refinancing is likely to remain uneconomical. However even if the stocks are redeemed the additional windfall is hard to complain about.

Takeaways

Short-term interest rates have spiked significantly since the start of the year. Most income portfolios are overweight fixed-coupon longer-duration securities which can make them vulnerable during periods of rising interest rates. The three preferreds discussed in this article boast attractive yields and, more importantly, can deliver income increases with further rises in short term rates.