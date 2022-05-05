shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

I haven't covered Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a while. In that earlier coverage, I discussed 8 reasons the stock was down and suggested a few ways whereby it can go back up. However, the stock has fallen 35% in the last 11 months. I will quote all those 8 reasons, and then focus on those still relevant:

One, the company had earlier said it will submit an NDA in liposarcoma in Q1 2021; however, despite positive data from SEAL, it didn't. Two, XPOVIO's (selinexor) Q4 2020 sales were less than stellar, and QoQ uptake of the drug hasn't progressed by a large percentage. Three, a number of competing drugs have emerged in some of the indications where XPOVIO is approved. Four, the SIENDO trial readout in endometrial cancer, probably the molecule's most high-potential indication, is still two quarters away, and the market isn't keeping focus on SIENDO. Five, the market must still be worried about selinexor's toxicity profile, recalling the nightmarish scenario surrounding its original approval for penta-refractory multiple myeloma, in 2019. Six, insiders hate the stock - they have always sold, and never bought, barring two opportune buys in May at close to the company's 52-week lows. Seven, it is very difficult to condone the company's previous behavior with respect to designing trials, announcing trial data, hiding inconvenient data, and so on. Eight, probably as a result of all this, the very high short interest in the stock, at nearly 22%.

If we list these in the order of importance, the principal drag on the stock right now is endometrial cancer and selinexor's entry into solid tumors. The main bottleneck is the data from SIENDO. There are currently no approved therapies in the maintenance setting for advanced endometrial cancer patients. This is an $800mn per year market opportunity, so this is a very big deal.

However, it is now becoming apparent that SIENDO was a failure despite the great p53 data (50% of all endometrial cancer patients). In early February, the company announced data from the SIENDO trial. Here's an extract:

Results released today found Selinexor-treated patients had a median progression-free survival ("PFS") of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for placebo patients, an improvement of 50%. This represents a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Data also showed that a subgroup of patients with wild-type p53 endometrial cancer had PFS of 13.7 months compared to 3.7 months for placebo, a 62% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.

While the mPFS just met the pre-specified endpoint, it did so barely. The effect size in the general population was pretty small. The company was looking for a 3-month PFS advantage and a hazard ratio of 0.06. It saw a 1.9 months PFS improvement and HR of 0.07. So, it missed out on either point, although the trial was statistically significant, with p=0.0486.

The company approached the FDA with this data, but the FDA clearly told them approval was unlikely and asked for fresh trials. The company plans to do that with the p53 subgroup, but such a trial will readout only by mid-2024. Meanwhile, per Evaluate, the treatment landscape is evolving:

GlaxoSmithKline's Jemperli and Merck & Co./Eisai's Keytruda plus Lenvima carry second-line labels, and the former faces the imminent readout of the Ruby trial, which includes a maintenance phase. Perhaps the most significant catalyst is the Due-E study of AstraZeneca's Imfinzi plus chemo first line, followed by Imfinzi with or without Lynparza as maintenance, reading out next year.

The other major drag is lagging XPOVIO sales. This has been a worry for years. Last year, after I wrote my article, JPM downgraded KPTI to underweight citing poor prospects of XPOVIO. "Attributing the underperformance to the product, the analyst downgrades the stock to underweight from overweight citing a lack of opportunities for additional uptake over the mid-to-long term."

However, that assessment may have been premature. After two consecutive quarters of failing to meet analyst estimates, the company beat November estimates in that quarter's earnings. The stock went up 25% after total revenue for the third quarter went up over 77% YoY to reach $37.7M. This is actually pretty good news because it supports the company's blaming the pandemic for the poor sales. There was some easing up of the pandemic by November last year, which may have improved sales. If so, this year could turn out to be much better.

That could also be assisted by label expansions. As CEO Richard Paulson said:

XPOVIO continues to move earlier in the treatment paradigm following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the second-line plus treatment setting for multiple myeloma in December 2020.

The effect of this will become more distinct in the coming quarters. The company has also entered into a commercialization agreement with the Menarini Group, who will sell the drug ex-U.S. Not only did KPTI make a nice $75mn in upfront payments, this also should help them grow their bottom line.

Orphan designated eltanexor, Karyopharm's second asset, is in a Phase 2 study as monotherapy in hypomethylating agent (HMA)-refractory, intermediate, or high-risk MDS. The company is also exploring its use in combination with HMA therapy in newly diagnosed patients in a Phase 1 study.

Financials

KPTI just reported earnings a few minutes ago today. KPTI has a market cap of $501mn and a cash reserve of $207mn. Total revenue for the quarter was $47.7 million, up 105% compared to $23.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. About half of this was product revenue. Cost of sales was $1.4mn R&D expenses were $42mn and G&A was $39mn. At that rate, the company does not have cash for more than 5-6 quarters, even considering the improving revenue.

Bottom Line

I had said before that SIENDO was the company's most pivotal catalyst. It is unfortunate that the trial was a failure, and even the p53 data wasn't differentiated enough. As a result, the company now has to wait another 2 years for data. Given the outstanding p53 data, that trial may turn out successful. However, they have a long way to go from here, and the stock's only support is from the selinexor revenue stream. This represents an interesting situation given the low price, and I plan to revisit KPTI again in a few months down the line.