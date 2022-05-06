Gwengoat/iStock via Getty Images

Rumble, a neutral video sharing platform, is going public via a SPAC merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI). This could be an indirect way to trade free speech and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) because Trump moved his media company over to Rumble's new cloud infrastructure. The merger between Rumble and CFVI could, however, result in massive dilution for CFVI public common shareholders. The recent announcement that the Department of Homeland Security is establishing a Disinformation Governance Board is a huge PR benefit for free speech sites like Rumble that not even the smartest PR and advertising executives on Madison Avenue could have created.

Recent Free Speech Developments

While Rumble still screens video content, it is considered much less restrictive, especially for conservatives, than other video hosting websites such as YouTube. Their business plan "is to capitalize on content creator dissatisfaction with existing large social media platforms that are perceived as being biased toward certain content or that otherwise restrict content."

The federal government establishing a Disinformation Governance Board was a "gift" to Rumble, in my opinion, because it made many more people outraged at the idea of the federal government restricting the First Amendment. Rumble's marketing plan is all about free speech. Those who think that the federal government and Big Tech are in cahoots to censor information that does not conform to their liberal ideology may now be more likely to post their videos on Rumble and for viewers to become regular Rumble video watchers.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which is planning to merge with Digital World Acquisition, moved its website and mobile applications to Rumble's cloud infrastructure on April 21. This allowed for many more people to download the Truth Social app. Truth Social has topped the list of downloads since the migration over to Rumble. By the end of the month it is expected that the Truth Social app will also be able to be downloaded on websites. The terms of this deal have not been disclosed and it is unclear the impact it will have on Rumble's revenue, but it did give Rumble a lot of free media coverage. There is a downside and that is if there are any major technical problems, Trump will immediately blame Rumble.

I disagree with those who assert that Elon Musk's buying Twitter (TWTR) will have a negative impact on Trump's media company because they do not really understand the media market and consumers. This reminds me of 1985 when Coca-Cola (KO) brought out "new" Coke. Pepsi (PEP) declared victory in the taste war and claimed that Coke was effectively admitting their "original" coke had an inferior taste to Pepsi. Many thought this whole episode would be a major negative for Coke. Wrong! The entire cola industry, including Coke, had huge sales increases.

Data by YCharts

Massive Dilution

The terms of the CFVI and Rumble merger agreement are indicative of why the SEC is cracking down on SPAC deals. The most egregious problem, in my opinion, with the merger terms is the potentially massive dilution of CFVI public common shareholders. The details were contained in their S-4 filing on February 14.

The dilution problem started when the SPAC was formed by the sponsor, Cantor Fitzgerald, who paid only $25,000 for 7.48 million "founder shares". Those shares are now worth about $86 million. Unlike the CFVI common shares held by the public, the sponsor's shares do not have the redemption feature and will be worthless if merger is not consummated. Clearly, Cantor Fitzgerald has a large incentive to consummate a merger with a company, even if it is not with Rumble.

The primary cause of dilution is the potential 105 million "seller earnout shares" for current Rumble shareholders. They get 50% of the 105 million "seller earnout shares" if the new stock trades above $15 for 20 days within a 30 day period within 5 years after the merger. They get the other 50% of 105 million, if the new stock trades above $17.50 for 20 days within a 30 day period within 5 years. So these current Rumble shareholders effectively get additional shares worth $787.5 million at $15 and $918.75 million at $17.50. These shares are being given-the shares are not being issued to raise new cash to be used for operations or CAPEX. In my opinion, this is prima facie evidence why SPAC deals need much stricter regulation of the merger terms. Some may assert that these terms also encourage management to more aggressively try to increase share prices.

New Rumble Shares Outstanding and Ownership Percentage

New Rumble Shares Outstanding (sec.gov)

Assuming there are no redemptions after the merger and the new stock trades at about $10 per share, there will be a total of 262,206,418 shares outstanding. If an investor determines that actually a fair value for the equity capitalization should be $7.0 billion, that would imply a share price of $26.70 using 262,206,418 shares. The problem is, however, that because of the terms of merger, the number of shares would then be 377,220,168. This huge dilution would reduce the implied price per share from $26.70 to $18.56 using the same $7.0 billion equity capitalization figure. That is a major difference.

Another way to illustrate the dilution impact is to assume, only for discussion purposes, that Rumble had income of $100 million that would result in $0.38 EPS and assume income increases 100% to $200 million or $0.76 EPS using 262,206,418 shares. If, however, the stock price rises from when the $0.38 is reported to a level that would trigger the full 105 million share earnout, the EPS on $200 million would be $0.56 instead of $0.76 using 377,220,168 shares. So, instead of EPS increasing 100% they would only increase about 40%.

Financials In S-4 Filing

The S-4 filing contained previously undisclosed Rumble income statements. I was disappointed because I expected that Rumble would have much higher revenue. Their problem is they were dependent almost completely on advertising for their revenue. Subscriptions and fees from their new cloud space infrastructure should create a more balanced revenue source going forward. This would include revenue from the deal with Trump.

Rumble Income Statement From S-4 Filing

Rumble Income Statement (sec.gov)

Unlike some other SPAC S-4 filings, there was no projected income statements or balance sheets. As I covered in prior SA articles, the SEC is trying to eliminate the safe harbor protection for forward looking-statements contained in SPAC S-4 filings.

They did make some general comments about future metrics. The S-4 also did contain a statement that I consider almost meaningless for valuation because the assumptions used to determine that valuation were mostly based on YouTube and other social media companies metrics and were not specific enough, in my opinion, to Rumble's business model. "Based on the...assumptions, the illustrative future valuation of Rumble's U.S. advertising business is $7.6-$9.7 billion..." Assumptions used:

Rumble 's U.S. MAUs: 13-27% of the leading streaming platform 's 2021E estimated U.S. MAUs (224.0 million)

's U.S. MAUs: 13-27% of the leading streaming platform 's 2021E estimated U.S. MAUs (224.0 million) Rumble 's U.S. Monthly ARPU: 38-76% of the leading streaming platform 's 2021E estimated U.S. Monthly ARPU ($5.28)

's U.S. Monthly ARPU: 38-76% of the leading streaming platform 's 2021E estimated U.S. Monthly ARPU ($5.28) Rumble 's EBITDA Margin: 30% based on Social Media peer median

's EBITDA Margin: 30% based on Social Media peer median Rumble 's EBITDA Multiples: 17.5x–22.5x based on Social Media peers

's EBITDA Multiples: 17.5x–22.5x based on Social Media peers Future valuation is the estimated potential valuation that could be achieved at a point in time in the future

Excludes potential incremental value of Rumble to be derived from international exposure, subscription/licensing revenue and development of ancillary businesses including Rumble 's Enterprise Cloud IaaS business.

The latest update on metrics was given during a recent CEO Pavlovski interview. Rumble in March had a record high 44.3 million monthly active users-MAU. This compares to an average of 36 million MAU in 3Q 2021. I would expect a very large MAU increase in April because of all the attention Rumble received after Trump's media company migrated over to Rumble. Rumble received a lot of free publicity from that announcement. We do not know, however, how much revenue Rumble will actually directly receive from the Trump deal.

General Comments on the Merger Deal

CFVI public common shareholders have redemption rights that allow for redemption of the common stock up until 2 days before the shareholder meeting. The redemption amount would be approximately $10 per common share. Warrants have no redemption rights and would be worthless if there is no merger either with Rumble or some other company. The date of the shareholder meeting has not been set yet.

There is a lock-up for the original Rumble shareholders for the "earlier of one year after the merger closing or the stock price is over $15.00 for 20 days within a 30 day period commencing at least 150 days after the merger closing."

A majority of the CFVI shares outstanding must vote to approve the merger with Rumble. Non-votes and voting to "abstain" are considered the same as "no" votes. Insiders are going to vote "for" the merger, so they only need an additional 10,900,001 (36.3%) shares of the 30 million of the publicly owned CFVI shares to vote "for" the merger. So it will most likely pass. (I am planning to vote "no" as a protest vote because I do not like the merger terms.)

They are raising $85 million via a PIPE deal for 8.5 million shares at $10.00 per share ( no lock-up restrictions ) and raising an additional $15 million via a "forward purchase investment" [1,875,000 common stock (30-day lock-up restriction) and 375,000 warrants].

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski will have about 85% voting power of the new Rumble after the merger with CFVI and that percentage could increase via the earnout shares.

Because of certain Canadian tax laws that impact current Rumble shareholders, the merger transaction is much more complex than a typical SPAC merger deal. CFVI shareholders, however, are not directly impacted by these complex transactions.

How I Am Trading CFVI Common Stock

I currently own CFVI common. While I also own DWAC common shares and warrants, CFVI has less downside risk of a failed merger because CFVI is trading less than two points above the redemption price and DWAC is trading well above the redemption price. I might sell CFVI before the redemption deadline if I think there are any new serious issues with Rumble that might cause the price to drop below the redemption price after shareholders approve the merger.

Assuming I hold and get the new Rumble shares, I plan on putting in sell orders in the low $14 range continuing up to just over $16. The basis for this selling program is based on the two massive new additional outstanding shares price points-$15 and $17.50. This selling program would still give me a very nice gain on my original average cost per CFVI share. This potential dilution problem makes it very difficult, in my opinion, for the new shares to trade above $17.50 unless there are really impressive reports of users/views or if the Trump deal has a dramatic positive impact on Rumble's income statement.

Conclusion

With the elections this year, free speech will become even more important and this should help Rumble and Truth Social. The reality is that the more the government and Big Tech tries to censor free speech the better it is for free speech media platforms.

There are two problems I have with Rumble. First, it is too dependent on advertising. It needs to broaden its revenue base to include subscriptions and fees. The second problem is the merger terms are terrible for CFVI shareholders that could result in future massive dilution. Because of these two issues I rate CFVI a buy instead of a strong buy.