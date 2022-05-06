Roger Utting Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

It will be interesting to see if shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) can remain above their 200-day moving average in upcoming sessions. As we can see below from the technical chart, shares convincingly lost their 200-day moving average in late February of this year. The subsequent rally out of the March lows managed to regain this crucial support level, but softness in recent sessions has shares threatening this level once more.

MCD Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Being a dividend aristocrat, buying McDonald's when shares have been testing their 200-day moving average has been a hugely successful strategy for multiple decades now. Given that history usually repeats itself in financial markets (Due to human psychology not changing), this fact alone should see dividend growth investors doubling down on their positions here.

Q1 Earnings

In saying this, although there was a lot to like in the company´s latest first-quarter earnings report. The stock (aided by above-average recent volatility) has failed to push on after a solid Non-GAAP earnings beat ($2.28 per share) and 11% sales growth in the quarter. Upon study, these numbers were quite impressive given how costs have spiraled in Ukraine & Russia due to closed restaurants and ongoing salary payments to employees in those countries. Furthermore, fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China also led to restaurant closures in that market.

Nevertheless, strong performances (due to much fewer Covid-related restrictions as well as strong digital engagement) in the likes of the UK, France, Australia, Canada, & the U.S. powered the quarter forward and demonstrates once more how diversified McDonald's operations are across multiple markets. Growth in the digital channels remains key, as strength here can act as a strong hedge if indeed stronger pandemic-related restrictions were to return to the west. This is essentially what current McDonald's shareholders are watching out for. A global recession in effect would not hurt McDonald's that much, as it is a proven recession-proof play. The question is whether its restaurants will be permitted to operate at full capacity, and how much its digital channels would be able to take up the slack if this turned out not to be the case.

So, from this standpoint, let´s see how solid the company´s dividend is at present by looking at the key metrics which make up the payout.

Dividend Yield

McDonald´s current dividend yield of 2.15% comes in slightly behind its five-year average of 2.32%. Many income-orientated investors use the yield as a proxy for the stock´s valuation. Although the dividend yield at present lags the prevailing inflation rate by some distance, the dividend only makes up one side of a company´s total return potential.

Dividend Growth

McDonald´s 12-month trailing dividend growth rate comes in at 5.12%, and the 3-year compound annual dividend growth rate comes in at 7.16%. Although growth has declined a tad, McDonald's will undoubtedly endeavor to keep on growing the payout. If inflation persists for a considerable period of time, expect strategic price increases (like we witnessed in the U.S. market in Q1) to continue to take place to offset higher costs on the front-end.

Free Cash Flow Ratio

McDonald's has always been an excellent cash flow generator, and we saw no difference in the most recent first quarter. Based on a net profit number of $1.1 billion, the company generated $2.13 billion of operating cash flow and just over $1.8 billion of free cash flow. Since $1.025 billion of dividends came out of the company´s free cash flow purse in the first quarter, the dividend payout ratio came to 56.8%. Income-orientated investors usually look for 60% or under in this key metric, so no problems here. In fact, the dividend payout ratio on average per year over the past five years comes in at 76.1%, which demonstrates the company´s scope for sustained increases in the payout over time.

Interest Coverage Ratio

Over the past four quarters, McDonald's paid $1.163 billion in net interest expense from an operating profit sum of $10.14 billion. This means the interest coverage ratio in this period comes in at 8.71, which is higher than the company's five-year average of 7.95. The higher this number comes in at, the more earnings left over for dividend growth.

Earnings Per Share Projections

Although this area is highly subjective given the state of the world at present, earnings growth is what drives the dividend, so looking at what analysts are predicting has some merit. Consensus is looking at almost 6% bottom-line growth this year followed by 10%+ in fiscal 2023. Estimates, though, have been revised down roughly 2 to 3% for each period over the past 6 months, so it will be interesting to see if this trend can come to a halt. Sales are expected to increase by 1.5% this year ($23.57 billion), so if margins can remain elevated, this top-line trend will act as a tailwind for bottom-line growth.

Conclusion

With the exception of early 2020 when shares lost the 200-day moving average by quite some distance, this support level has acted as very strong support for this stock in recent years. From a dividend standpoint, MCD remains in a solid position to keep on growing the payout. Steady as she goes. We look forward to continued coverage.