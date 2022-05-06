skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is a well-structured, endurable, deep moat, free cash flow dividend-oriented machine that's grown to become a long-time income investor favorite. The tobacco giant has kept a laser focus on generating lucrative and more importantly immediately accessible shareholder returns through its generous dividends and strong share buy-back programs.

While our previous analysis provided a more in-depth look at the company, today we will attempt to highlight why we believe British American Tobacco is the ultimate inflation hedge that is uniquely set to benefit from an inflationary environment in several different ways.

Immediately accessible shareholder returns

On the back end of the greatest bull run in stock market history, generating positive returns becomes increasingly more difficult by the day. The market is already down almost 14% year-to-date as we finish yet another week in the red. In a negative macroeconomic environment that has been ravaged by record-high inflation rates, ongoing conflicts, wrecked supply chains, and rising interest rates, British American Tobacco presents itself as a formidable candidate to weather the storm.

BTI/S&P Total Return YTD (Seeking Alpha)

After all, companies generate value for their shareholders in three ways, either through capital gains, dividends or buy-backs. The latter two have been forgotten and disregarded by many in recent years. Now, as many stocks are hitting their 52-week lows, the prospect of generating value through capital gains seems somewhat distant for many investors at this point.

With the company's lucrative dividends and long-awaited share buy-back programs, British American Tobacco is a different kind of story. Even in the negative macroeconomic environment that we operate in today, BTI is expected to deliver strong returns and generate significant shareholders returns. The broader market has already picked up on the fact, with the tobacco industry veteran outperforming the market for the first time in decades.

BTI Dividend (Seeking Alpha)

The dividend was and will remain the strongest and most attractive argument for a British American Tobacco investment. With the shares of BTI selling for $40.88 per share, the company is offering a very persuasive 7.18% forward dividend yield. With the company expecting to generate almost $50 billion of free cash flow before dividends over the course of the next five years, we can judge the dividend as more than stable. The current dividend policy costs the company around $6.6 billion dollars per year. This leaves around $17 billion in free cash flow to be allocated toward generating shareholder value to the best of management's ability. The company offers a more attractive dividend yield among the Big Three, including Phillip Morris (PM) and Altria Group (MO).

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

With the balance sheet slowly being sorted out after the immensely expensive Reynolds American acquisition in 2017, management has finally gotten a chance to reinitiate its popular share buyback programs. Company leadership has often been a target of critics for its reluctance for engaging in buyback programs earlier, especially considering that British American Tobacco traded sideways for years while the company generated strong cash flows.

Shares Oustanding (Seeking Alpha)

The nature of the buy-back program will see up to $2.5 billion worth of BTI shares bought back in the period starting from the 14th of February and ending no later than the 31st of December. The limit on shares that are permitted to be repurchased by British American Tobacco is set at 229,400,000 shares. With some back of the paper math, we can conclude that the program should see anywhere between 2.5-2.9% of the outstanding shares be bought back and converted to treasury shares.

Unique correlation between taxes and price hikes

In a rising inflation environment, something that has represented a strong headwind for Big Tobacco companies might end up giving them a rather unexpected leg-up. As a part of the ongoing anti-tobacco campaigns, governments around the world have enacted unusually high taxes on tobacco in the form of excises with the idea to combat consumption. Tobacco is often also covered by the higher bracket of VAT. This resulted in steep prices for cigarette consumers, which were not reflected in the income statements of the companies, to the dismay of Big Tobacco.

If we take Britain for example, more than 80% of the price of a single pack of cigarettes in Britain goes to the taxman. Any day of the week we could consider this as a significant downside, however, given the inflationary environment, this has become an unusual asset. Roughly speaking, the VAT is set at 20%, while the cigarette excises are set at around 60%, raising the total tobacco tax to more than 80%. But such thinking also gives tobacco giants a shield when input costs soar – a 20% leap in raw materials prices translates into an overall rise in the price of less than 5%. British American Tobacco, as such, has an almost unlimited ability to push price hikes down to consumers.

Tobacco Taxes Europe (Tax Foundation)

The situation is in fact somewhat similar across Europe, where most countries impose severe taxes on tobacco products. The European Union has enacted a minimum excise duty in order to ensure a functioning internal market, resulting in minimum overall excise duty of €1.80 ($1.90) per 20-cigarette pack and 60 percent of an EU country’s weighted average retail selling price. As we can see from the map, most countries end up taxing far more than what is required by law. The average excise in the EU is set at €3.34 ($3.52). Inflation has turned one of the major downsides into an unexpected asset for British American Tobacco.

Inflation reduces the real value of debt

As it is largely known, the company took upon itself a large amount of debt in order to finance its $49 billion Reynolds American acquisition in 2017. The acquisition resulted in the debt level increasing to $66.76 billion from $24.02 billion at the end of 2016. The Net Debt/EBITDA as seen prior to the acquisition was 3.00x and almost doubled as a result to 5.84x.

Management has kept a strong focus on the matter of deleveraging their balance sheet and has made significant progress since. The total debt of British American Tobacco is currently set at $53 billion, while the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was brought under 3.0x and is set to 2.81x for the first time since the acquisition.

Total Debt and Net Debt (Seeking Alpha)

While management did a good job in terms of reducing debt, it still owes a significant amount of money, more than $49 billion in net debt. This is another point where inflation can prove to be an ally. As explained before, the company will be able to push out price hikes onto the consumers, thereby additionally benefiting their top and bottom lines. The positive effect is two-sided, the company will both have more cash to pay down the debt, but also the real value of the debt will decrease. This is how inflation additionally benefits BTI.

Risks to assess before deciding to invest

If the investment thesis seems sound to you, there are still several ongoing risks associated with investing in the business that you need to be aware of:

Big Tobacco has been under regulatory crosshairs for several decades already and little is expected to change in this regard, even with the introduction of the new generation products line. A good example of the recent negative regulatory effect would be the announced menthol-flavored cigarettes ban by the FDA. The company had to acquire significant amounts of debt in order to finance its 2017 Reynolds American acquisition. Public sentiment has significantly shifted as anti-smoking campaigns gain ground and deliver strong results. There is a noticeable decrease in the percentage of smokers, especially amongst the young generation which is definitely set to generate a negative impact on the company's top and bottom line.

Closing thoughts and conclusions

In a stock market that has been ravaged by historic high levels of inflation, ongoing wars, disrupted supply chains, and upcoming rate hikes, generating positive market returns is becoming increasingly difficult. However, British American Tobacco is positioned brilliantly to weather the storm. The company has a long history of delivering strong returns through its generous dividends policy and strong share buy-back program.

It has been extremely interesting to see what has been a decade-long clear disadvantage being turned into a major advantage for British American Tobacco. The structure of the Tobacco tax now allows for the company to push price hikes to the consumers almost without limits, with minimum impact on the MSRP. BTI will also utilize inflation to further accelerate the deleveraging process of its balance sheet. Long-suffering from a high debt level, the company is set to benefit both from the top and bottom-line growth, as well as the decrease in the real value of debt caused by inflation. This is what makes British American Tobacco the ultimate inflation hedge and most probably a clear winner of the high inflationary environment that we will have to suffer over the course of the next couple of years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.