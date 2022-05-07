LdF/E+ via Getty Images

The Quarter

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) posted an excellent operating quarter last night (May 5). Adjusted net income came in a $15.5 million vs $13.2 million last year or $.44/share vs $.40/share.

Once again, Fortegra, the specialty insurance operation, remains a jewel of a business. Revenue increased 26.9% and adjusted net income increased about 65%. Combined ratio improved year on year from 91.5% to 90.5%. Lastly, unearned premiums grew 32.8%. This stellar performance was obfuscated by some mark to market losses in the bond portion of the insurance float. These mark-to-market declines do not concern me at all. The bulk of the mark-to-market declines occurred in the bond portion of the $892 million float, which has about a 2.5 year duration. 44% of this bond portfolio is government and agency. This portion of the bond portfolio is almost exclusively held to maturity and has no risk of not being paid at maturity.

Fortegra Float Breakdown (Q1 2022 Presentation)

That does not prevent it, however, from seeing mark-to-market losses, particularly when the two year bond yield rises from about 0.75% to about 2.25% in a quarter. This loss contributed to Fortegra's GAAP earnings to drop from $21.5mm last year to $14.7mm this year, which flowed through to the company's total GAAP earnings.

The rest of the business was generally fine. The mortgage underwriting business is slowing down as expected but shipping is doing very well. The PnL cancer that is Invesque (OTCPK:MHIVF) also contributed about $9mm mark-to-market loss. The only good thing I can say about Invesque is that there is only about $20 million or ~$.60/share left of our money for that CEO to burn.

Strategic Moves

The company reiterated that the investment by Warburg into Fortegra is still scheduled to close this quarter. It seems they are close to the end of the line to get regulatory approval for that. I see nothing that would kill that deal.

I was also encouraged by the news that the company entered into an agreement to sell one of their three dry bulk ships for a nice gain to book value. That leaves two dry bulk ships and two product tankers. I am hopeful that management is giving up on the goal of growing the shipping business to a size where they become a shipping management company. I hate that business and shedding the ships makes the company one step closer to a pureplay, for which I have advocated in past writeups of the company. As one can see below, in the SotP (Sum of the Parts), this company is Fortegra. Everything else is a distraction.

Tiptree Sum of the Parts (Q1 2022 Tiptree Presentation)

Maybe, I'm crazy, but given how well Fortegra is performing and how cyclical the other businesses are, I just wouldn't bother with anything else.

Conclusion

This company requires patience. I don't expect it to trade particularly well in this type of market. Fortunately, management is not shy about buying back stock when it's at a wide discount. We're fast approaching some of the widest discounts to the SotP ever. Armed with the boat proceeds, I suspect we'll see management buy stock in here. I see about 100% upside from here.