RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Sibanye (NYSE:SBSW) has been a victim of mining stocks facing a systemic downturn due to decreasing metal prices and slowing economic activity in China. Additionally, Sibanye-Stillwater has faced significant union pressure, which has added an idiosyncratic risk premium to its stock. However, we added Sibanye shares this week to buy into the dip. Our opinion is that the stock's recent drawdown is overdone on both systemic and idiosyncratic fronts. Mining stocks in South Africa are due to face union and labor problems from time to time, and we think investors' proclivity to overreact presents an opportunity.

Operational Update

Unions – From an Anecdotal Vantage Point

A while ago, I said a critical risk for Sibanye stock is the perception that Union issues have been settled after Solidarity and UASA labor unions accepted an R700 per month increase for its mine workers. However, by understanding the local labor force, I could tell you that it wouldn't be resolved until the mineworkers have reached their R1000 target, and this is evident by Sibanye's platinum workers threatening to join the strike as well. Trade Unions have a stronghold over local mines as they require membership from the workers at exorbitant costs.

The firm's gold production shortfall in Q-2 led to an ultimate earnings disappointment for Sibanye, in which the company's EBITDA decreased by 31% from a year ago.

Sibanye has now increased its wage offer to R850 per month, and matters remain in the balance. I believe Sibanye will eventually need to increase to the R1000 mark. I mean, they'll eventually come to an agreement unless the company wants to file for bankruptcy because there's a chance that nobody will show up to work shortly.

This is where we see a significant investment opportunity. I'm thinking about Sibanye's long-term potential rather than its short-term wobbles. And fundamentals suggest that the firm's performance will remain robust once wage matters find calm.

What Does The Future Hold?

I use the term normalized. This is just me referring to the "non-strike operations" and the longer-term trajectory of the firm's earnings.

It needs to be remembered that Sibanye posted a record full-year profit of $2.23 billion not too long ago. The company's PGM segment flourished, with production coming in at 1,836,138 4Eoz above the upper end of 2021's guidance. Furthermore, the firm's gold segment's production of 892,087oz was in-line with guidance.

This was before the wage debacle resulted in serious issues. However, I see Sibanye being comfortable with the wage increases, considering that it could fill a critical void amid ex-Russia global trade. In essence, I'd think of a long-term regression with a temporary downward oscillation due to temporary internal issues.

Furthermore, systemic matters could assist Sibanye. Global supply-chain issues could continue to suffer, keeping precious metal prices elevated. Metals and mineral prices are still trading at multi-year highs, leaving Sibanye with lucrative margins to cover rising input costs such as wages and still deliver residual value to its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Sibanye's running at solid gross and operating margins, as seen in the chart below. This allows it to pass through rising input costs with a soft landing. Additionally, the company recently declared a dividend payout at the upper end of the 25% to 35% payout range with a yield of 9.8%. Sibanye's high payout ratio conveys management's confidence in the company's future financial performance.

Data by YCharts

Valuation & Risk Analysis

I used forward price multiples to account for earnings regressions. However, current book value was used as regressions on book value tend to be slightly inaccurate for asset-heavy companies.

First of all, on a normalized basis, Sibanye stock is trading at a forward P/E discount worth 48.33%, a forward P/S discount worth 89.72%, and a forward P/CF discount of 33.56%; implying that the company's stock is undervalued on both a cash and accrual basis.

These metrics are still significantly below their normalized averages, suggesting that Sibanye is far from a cyclical peak.

Forward P/E (Non-GAAP) 5.15x Forward Price/Sales 1.29x Price/Book 1.67x Forward Price/Cash Flow 2.72x

Source: Seeking Alpha

There's no denying that Sibanye is a risky asset with more asymmetrical returns than the broader market. The stock's CAPM and Beta coefficient suggest that the stock's more volatile than most stocks. However, it could yield an excess return over the market (implied market risk premium = 3.47%).

Furthermore, Sibanye stock exhibits weak Sharpe and Value-at-Risk metrics. The 1-month VaR (5%) of 26.33% means that the stock's likely to experience a drawdown of at least 26.33% in 5% of its traded months. Additionally, the Sharpe ratio should ideally exceed 1.00 to indicate that this is a solid risk-return asset.

However, it needs to be considered that we've been in a down market during the past five months because of a series of uncontrollable headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine war and topsy-turvey monetary policy.

I see matters changing during the second half of the year. The market seems geared towards high-dividend, quality, and value stocks, and Sibanye falls within that mold (chart below).

Data by YCharts KoyFin

Final Word

Yes, Sibanye has its risks and is overly sensitive to the broader market. However, the stock's recent selloff is due to transitory issues. We believe that production and profitability will pick up after its current labor union issues are resolved and that it will fulfill its potential as a deep value stock. Lastly, the market seems to be seeking value, quality, and dividends, which aligns with Sibanye stock's profile.