georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

If a sapling falls in the forest, and nobody is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

CatchMark Timber (NYSE:CTT) is by far the smallest of the Timber REITs. At just $0.41 billion, CTT is just one-ninth the size of the next smallest company in the sector, PotlatchDeltic (PCH), and less than one-seventieth the size of the Queen Mary of Timber REITs, Weyerhaeuser (WY).

CTT's halcyon days are far in the rear-view mirror. The stock price's all-time high of $14.40 came on January 6, 2014, less than a month after its IPO. Since then, CTT has been trending down. Consider the following charts:

CatchMark Timber share price chart (Seeking Alpha)

Note that in this case, the "10 year" return is actually realized over 8.5 years.

Period CTT Share Price Gain 10 years (-37.82)% 5 years (-28.57)% 1 year (-29.59)% 6 months (-7.49)%

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Nevertheless, CTT has had some periods of time when share price gained considerably, such as:

the stretch from $6.71 on December 27, 2018, to $11.53 on January 2, 2020 (a climb of 71.8% in just over a year), and

from the $5.17 pit of the COVID selloff on March 18, 2020 to it most recent peak of $12.36 last October 12 (a spike of 139.1% over about 19 months).

So if you catch CatchMark just right, the rewards can be considerable. With share price now around $8.40, does this volatile company still have a climb or two left in it?

Recent dividend disaster

Share price fell off sharply last fall, when the company trimmed its dividend from 54 cents a year, where it had rested comfortably for 5 consecutive years, to just 30 cents a share, with no restoration in sight. The reason for the dividend cut seems to have been the company's exit from a joint venture partnership (Triple T) structured heavily in the partner's favor. As Trapping Value wrote in a Seeking Alpha article October 19:

CTT's structure in this deal was so bad that a 31% increase in the price of acreage over 3 years, still required them to take an 80% loss.

Meet the company

CatchMark Timber

Like its larger sector rivals Rayonier (RYN) and PotlatchDeltic (PCH), CatchMark owns forest acreage in the Southeastern U.S. (365,000 acres).

CatchMark Timber current portfolio (CatchMark Timber website)

This is a dramatically reduced footprint compared to last summer, when the company also held 18,000 acres in Oregon and over a million Texas acres in the aforementioned joint venture.

CatchMark portfolio as of June 30, 2021 (CatchMark Timber investor presentation Q2 2021)

The remaining forest is 72% pine, while the inventory is 55% sawtimber and 45% pulpwood. CatchMark seeks prime acreage with sustainable yields near high demand mills, and as a result, their average haul distance is just 38 miles, and their entire portfolio is in the top 7 markets nationwide.

Half of the company's executive officers and 57% of all its employees are women. The company is net carbon positive and 100% SFI certified (Sustainable Forestry Initiative).

Two favorable tailwinds may help CatchMark turn the tide.

First, the nationwide housing shortage creates favorable demand for CTT's product, as illustrated in this series of slides from the company's latest presentation. The first three address the demand for wood products in the coming years:

CatchMark Timber investor presentation CatchMark Timber investor presentation CatchMark Timber investor presentation

The fourth slide shows supply stabilizing by 2024.

CatchMark Timber investor presentation

There is a second tailwind, according to Hoya Capital's latest sector report:

Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia - which is among the world's largest exporters of agriculture, gasoline, and timber products - the importance and value of North American production in these key commodities will become especially evident. . . Russia is . . . the world's largest exporter of lumber . . . and the seventh-largest exporter of forestry products.

Pure-play Timber REITs like CTT and RYN will benefit less from this latter factor than WY and PCH, which do a substantial amount of milling and finishing), because the pure-play REIT product is shipped less than 100 miles on average. Nevertheless, the drop in Russian supply worldwide keeps upward pressure on lumber prices.

The company reported Q1 earnings just last Thursday. Net sales prices for sawtimber increased by 30% YoY (year-over-year), and pulpwood pricing was up 8% YoY, for a blended net price increase of 20.1%, which management expects will carry through all of 2022. This resulted in a YoY increase of 17% in timber sales revenue. CatchMark also notes that they are commanding 47% higher prices for sawtimber and 37% higher for pulpwood, compared to the market averages. This helped result in total revenues down only 3%, on a harvest volume that fell by 11% year-over-year, due to the major decrease in acreage.

CatchMark achieved a 15% YoY increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 34% increase in cash available for distribution, but held the dividend unchanged.

CTT sold 3400 acres with stocking and productivity characteristics below their portfolio averages, for proceeds of $6.1 million, and plans to sell about double that amount over the remainder of 2022.

On last week's earnings call, President and CEO Brian Davis also noted:

. . . tighter supply has resulted from various supply chain issues, including trucking availability and labor constraints. This challenging market environment has favored CatchMark since we reliably have been able to meet our mills customer supply needs through our delivered wood sales model.

Regarding much-needed acquisitions, Davis said,

We have focused on smaller bolt-on acquisitions in and around our existing markets where we can take advantage of our market presence to secure prime quality acreage . . . enhancing our local footprint and market position. . . It also fits with our business strategy to expand ownership and operations in leading mill markets where we can better serve our customers and gain further efficiencies with our contractors. More than 60% of our timberlands are now in the top three markets and 100% are in the top seven.

The scale of the done deals thus far is a very modest 2,400 acres totaling just over $5 million. These transactions will be funded with cash on hand and should close by early Q3. CatchMark also has leases or options to lease 12,000 acres to solar developers.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO per share $0.62 $0.67 $0.97 $0.86 -- FFO per share Growth % -- 8.1 44.8 (-11.3) 11.52 TCFO (millions) $29.8 $32.9 $40.5 $47.2 -- TCFO Growth % -- 10.4 23.1 16.5 16.57 Market Cap (billions) $0.34 $0.56 $0.45 $0.42 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 64.7 (-19.6) (-6.7) 7.30

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

The chart above shows impressive but erratic 3-year growth rates in FFO and TCFO. 2019 was a banner year for CTT, and in pandemic-stricken 2020, share prices sold off, despite double-digit growth rates in revenue and cash flow. Then in 2021, the debacle with the Triple T joint venture punctured FFO and the dividend cut sent market cap further backward. But all in all, we are looking at FROG-like growth in FFO and TCFO.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating CTT 1.56 43% 7.6 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

CTT management insists their balance sheet is in good shape, but the metrics don't exactly agree. The company's liquidity ratio, debt ratio, and Debt/EBITDA are all considerably worse than both the Timber REIT average and the Overall REIT average. CatchMark is the only Timber REIT whose balance sheet is not investment grade. This company is not a FROG (Fast Rate of Growth REIT), nor even a Tadpole.

The company reported $281 million in liquidity as of March 31, with $27 million in cash on hand, and over $250 million of borrowing capacity. They did not use any of the $13.7 million remaining balance in their share repurchase program in Q1.

Dividend metrics

This is where the company falls shortest. The recent dividend cut, following years of zero dividend growth, has made CatchMark a dubious income proposition.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety CTT 3.57 (-17.8)% 2.12 30% C

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

In the table above, Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, if the 3-year dividend growth rate remains unchanged. Although the current Yield of 3.57% looks good in comparison to the Timber REIT and overall REIT averages, the Dividend Score for CTT is sub-par in both respects. This company's ability to out-Yield its Timber REIT sectormates depends on its ability to avoid further dividend cuts.

Valuation metrics

From a value investor's perspective, there is a little bit to like in CTT's low Price/FFO ratio and slight discount to NAV, but not much to drool over in the dividend department.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV CTT 2.12 9.8 (-6.7)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Investor's bottom line

From a growth investor's perspective, the balance sheet is too sketchy, despite pretty decent revenue and cash flow growth, and the discount rates on NAV and price/FFO don't look good.

Summing it up, this is a tiny REIT that took a gut-punch last fall, due at least in part to questionable management. While it has regrouped and is still breathing, the company's condition can be described as a little fragile. With tailwinds in its favor, it has a chance to get back up on its feet and start growing again in a meaningful way, but in the meantime, there is no need to gamble on CatchMark. There are better choices in the Timber REIT sector. I rate CTT a Hold.

Wall Street analyst ratings balance out to a Buy, with price targets ranging as high as $10, but averaging $9.10. The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings show CTT as a Hold, as do Zacks and The Street, while Ford Equity Research says Sell, and TipRanks says Outperform. So opinions are all over the map.