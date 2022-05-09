APA Corporation: Is Alpine High A Growth Story Again?
Summary
- APA Corporation earned an almost 20% FCF yield through 1Q 2022 showing the company's financial strength.
- The company has an impressive and distributed portfolio of assets that will help support continued cash flow.
- The company has numerous assets that can help it outperform going forward, but like all current crude companies is susceptible to oil prices.
APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has been a volatile American energy company. The company's $15 billion market capitalization is still well below long-term highs even though the company's stock price has outperformed recently. However, the company does still have a unique portfolio of assets, with investments like Alpine High having the ability to drive significant returns.
APA Corporation 1Q 2022 Results
APA Corporation had strong 1Q 2022 results, supported by a strong market and prices of >$100 / barrel.
APA Corporation saw reported attributable production of more than 320 thousand barrels / day. The company has continued to invest heavily in its business and saw almost $900 million in net cash from operating activities. The company's adjusted earnings per share come from strong FCF of ~$2.7 billion annualized.
That's an almost 20% FCF yield, highlighting the company's asset strength in a strong market. The company managed to return a massive $304 million to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases, representing an annualized yield of roughly 8%. That's a return rate that the company can comfortably afford.
The company completed $1.1 billion of tender near-term maturities in maturities and has decreased its debt by $2.3 billion since YE 2020.
APA Corporation Impressive Assets
APA Corporation has impressive and distributed assets showing its unique asset portfolio.
APA Corporation has more than 400 thousand barrels of global production although only 324 thousand barrels of that is attributable to the company. The majority of the company's production is in the United States where the company operates 3 rigs and has production split between oil, NGL, and natural gas.
The company has added a 4th rig and expects that rigs to add 6 wells online in the quarter. During the summer the company is moving a rig to the Alpine High, a field where the company called it quits after a $3 billion charge just a few years ago. That was an original discovery that was expected to have 3 billion barrels and 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
The company is working to continue expanding its assets across the world.
APA Corporation Guidance
APA Corporation's guidance is for continued shareholder rewards.
APA Corporation's FY 2022 guidance is for 408 thousand barrels / day from production, a slight increase for where the company was in the quarter. The company's adjusted production for the year will remain inline with what it was for the first quarter for the company. The company is guiding for continued substantial capital investment ($1.725 billion) and continued investment.
The company's continued guidance here with Brent crude at more than $110 / barrel, should continue to support almost 20% annualized shareholder returns. That strong guidance shows the strength of the company's asset portfolio.
APA Corporation Shareholder Returns
APA Corporation is great at taking this cash flow and turning it towards shareholder returns.
In 4Q 2021, the company managed to reduce its outstanding shares by almost 10% with almost $900 million in share buybacks. The company then increased its dividends QoQ with its current dividend yield at more than 1%. The company's total cash returned to shareholders declined QoQ, however, the company reduced its total debt by almost $1 billion in the quarter with debt.
APA Corporation's financial strength supports continued strong shareholder returns.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. APA Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets and it's continuing to work on future growth. However, the company was forced to slow down its Alpine High discovery in the past after low natural gas prices, and there's a chance it could be negatively impacted by low prices again.
Conclusion
APA Corporation has a unique and distributed portfolio of operated assets. The company has the ability to generate a 20% FCF yield and with share buybacks is currently generating a roughly 8% shareholder return rate. The company is continuing to aggressively pay-down debt which saves it on interest expenditures.
Regardless of how the company spends its cash, it has significant growth potential. It has a number of leverages it can utilize to generate shareholder returns. The company's strength makes it a valuable investment and we recommend investing for the long run. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
