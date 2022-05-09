Gerasimov174/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Two years ago amidst the onset of the now-infamous Covid-19 downturn of 2020, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) slashed their shareholder returns to the barebones as they rushed to shore up their financial position. Fast forward to the present day and the story could not be more different with shareholder returns taking center stage thanks to these triple-digit oil prices. Share buybacks mean shares are rapidly disappearing but thankfully, it is not too late to grab some as they remain desirable even if oil and gas prices revert lower, despite the very low dividend yield of only 1.13%.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

After seeing their operating cash flow surge around two-and-half fold during 2021 thanks to oil and gas prices recovering, unsurprisingly, the very strong prices into 2022 saw this continue with their operating cash flow increasing a very solid 32.79% year-on-year to $891m versus their previous result of $671m. Whilst already positive, it should be remembered that 2021 included their results for their now divested Altus Midstream, which subsequently renamed to Kinetik (KNTK) following its merger with EagleClaw Midstream, whilst 2022 saw approximately one month left in the quarter without any contributions, thereby slightly skewing the comparison, as per the commentary from management included below.

“We achieved a significant milestone during the first quarter with the closing of the Altus Midstream Eagle Claw business combination and the monetization of a portion of our ownership in the resulting entity Kinetic Holdings. Accounting rules require that we consolidate Altus' profit and loss through the February 22nd merger date.”

-APA Corporate Q1 2022 Conference Call.

Unfortunately, the merger and subsequent divestiture of Altus Midstream also skews the comparison for their cash flow performance because it also follows this same accounting standard and since they merged with a previously non-listed company, it would not be reasonable to simply reverse the impacts. Regardless, when looking ahead into the remainder of 2022, APA Corporation is leaner, more focused and apparently, also poised to generate immense free cash flow given their very impressive guidance, as per the commentary from management included below.

“At current strip prices, we expect to generate approximately $2.9 billion of free cash flow in 2022. Based on our capital return framework, this would imply a minimum of $1.8 billion of return to shareholders. Thus, if commodity prices sustain at these levels, you should expect an acceleration in the pace of share buybacks through the rest of the year.”

-APA Corporate Q1 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

If these very strong oil and gas prices continue, it can be seen that they expect to generate circa $2.9b of free cash flow and then very excitingly, return circa $1.8b to their shareholders given their targeted payout ratio of 60% with a further circa $1.1b of free cash flow retained for deleveraging. When compared to their current market capitalization of approximately $15b, the portion directed towards shareholder returns would amount to a very high shareholder yield of around 12%. Whilst the future direction of oil and gas prices remain uncertain given their inherently volatile nature, the sanctions levied upon Russia following their invasion of Ukraine provide a very strong outlook, despite the otherwise appalling loss of life. The existing wide-ranging sanctions against their economy have already seen oil prices trading for north of $100 per barrel most days as lost supply further tightens an already tight market with gas prices climbing to levels not seen in a decade, such as Henry Hub hitting $9mm/btu recently.

The prospect looms for Europe to ban the import of Russian oil and also expand sanctions to further hinder their ability to ship oil elsewhere, which will continue supporting oil prices whilst OPEC remains steadfast in continuing their gradual production increases, despite consistently undershooting the mark. Meanwhile, this pivotal geopolitical shock also sees Europe scrambling to reduce their reliance on Russian gas imports, thereby supporting gas prices across the globe as they seek supplies wherever possible and working together with the oil-related sanctions to create a very strong outlook for the remainder of 2022 and possibly well into 2023.

Thanks to this very strong outlook, their guidance seems reasonable, thereby lining up a massive wave of shareholder returns throughout the remainder of 2022 that will support higher share prices, whilst also improving their medium to long-term outlook through deleveraging their financial position, as subsequently discussed. Since they already returned $261m via share buybacks during the first quarter of 2022, it makes for a total of $304m when combined with their $43m of accompanying dividend payments and thus indicates further circa $1.5b would follow, which still amounts to around another 10% of their current market capitalization just for the last nine months of 2022. Since the majority of their shareholder returns are clearly directed towards share buybacks, it stands to see their shares rapidly disappearing after having already repurchased around 10% since late 2021, as per the commentary from management included below.

“Since initiating the buyback last October, we have repurchased more than 10% of the company's shares through the end of March at an average price of $29. We believe our stock is a compelling value and remain committed to this program as an important part of our returns framework.”

-APA Corporate Q1 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

Even though I personally prefer to see a weighting towards dividends over share buybacks, generally speaking, this is still very desirable but just as importantly, even if oil and gas prices were to revert lower in the future, they could still provide desirable shareholder returns. Even back in 2021 they still generated ample free cash flow of $2.039b and if removing the $209.7m of operating cash flow attributable to their now divested Altus Midstream, it would only remove a relatively insignificant $108m of free cash flow after also removing its capital expenditure of $33m, preferred distributions of $46.2m and a further $22.5m of distributions that were made to public shareholders. Since this amounts to a very high free cash flow yield of around 13% even after their recent share price rally, it provides ample scope to fund desirable shareholder returns in future years, which should be relatively higher than their current circa 60% as they deleverage.

Author

After pushing their net debt lower during 2021 by more than $1b or put another way, 15.30% year-on-year to finish the year at $7.208b, it was positive to see this accelerating during the first quarter of 2022 with their net debt plunging a significant $1.553b or 21.55% to $5.655b. Whilst not necessarily to detract from this improvement, realistically, this actually stemmed from $657m relating to Altus Midstream being unconsolidated following its divestment, plus a further $971m in net proceeds from various divestitures. When looking ahead, if their forecast free cash flow comes to pass, they should further reduce their net debt given their forecast circa $1.1b of excess free cash flow retained for deleveraging.

Author

Thanks to their lower net debt and stronger financial performance, their leverage unsurprisingly plunged lower in tandem with their net debt-to-EBITDA now sitting at 0.89, thereby beneath the threshold of 1.00 for the very low territory. Meanwhile, their net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.23 remains above this threshold and thus into the low territory, thereby seeing their leverage strung across these two ranges with their interest coverage of 10.33 indicating there is zero stress to service their debt.

When looking ahead into the remainder of 2022, their leverage should continue decreasing given their forecast excess free cash flow being retained for deleveraging, which will provide lasting benefits in future years. This means that even if oil and gas prices revert lower in the future, they should be in a position to direct a relatively higher portion of their free cash flow to their shareholders in 2023 and beyond, thereby decreasing the downside risk given the previously discussed ample free cash flow they generated during 2021 and resulting double-digit free cash flow yield.

Author

When turning to their liquidity, their current ratio of 1.23 and cash ratio of 0.11 both easily support an adequate rating, especially with a further $770m available under their USD denominated credit facility and a further £752m under their GBP denominated credit facility. If their cash balance keeps growing larger throughout the remainder of 2022, this could easily turn into a strong rating, especially since they only see minimal debt maturities until after 2026, as the table included below displays.

APA Corporation 2021 10-K

Conclusion

The Russia-Ukraine war is nothing to celebrate, but objectively speaking, its boost to oil and gas prices allows APA to see immense free cash flow coming during 2022 with a very sizable portion intended to be directed back to shareholders. Even though their share price rallied strongly since the depths of the downturn of 2020, their prospects to deleverage and raise the prospects for their shareholders to see a relatively higher portion of free cash flow returned in future years. Since this could still see a double-digit shareholder yield given their 2021 free cash flow, I believe that a buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from APA Corporation’s SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.