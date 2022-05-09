tomap49/iStock via Getty Images

Last year I listened to the audiobooks of Winston Churchill’s 4-part series on The Second World War (Milestones to Disaster, Alone, The Grand Alliance, Triumph and Tragedy) which was perhaps the best audiobook I have ever listened to as well as Niall Ferguson’s, Empire: How Britain Made The Modern World. One thing that stood out was just how important Britain’s empire was to winning the two world wars. I didn’t realize that it provided such a large source of troops from all over the world. With this in the back of my mind, I have been thinking that if the West is going to win the war on critical metals, then it will be because of the remnants of the British empire (Australia, Canada, and South Africa).

In a recent Premium Letter I mentioned that Nornickel’s (OTCPK:NILSY) 2.7 million ounces of palladium production is about 28% of the world’s supply. Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) produces about 10% of the world’s palladium from its Stillwater mine in Montana—the highest grade palladium mine in the world (by far)—and from its South African Platinum Group Metal ("PGM") operations. Most of the world’s platinum and palladium is produced in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater is the world’s largest platinum producer.

In addition to its Montana and South African ("SA") PGM operations, Sibanye Stillwater also has South African gold operations which produce about 1 million ounces per year which alone is enough to make it a gold major.

Sibanye Stillwater’s management has done something that other mining company’s should have done but did not—leverage its mining and processing know-how to expand into other metals with more promising fundamental outlooks than gold. Given the need for domestic supplies of various critical metals in the West, this is an opportunity that is being missed by all other gold majors (to my knowledge).

Sibanye Gold entered into the PGMs in 2016 through the acquisition of Aquarius Platinum followed by the acquisition of Anglo American Platinum’s Rustenberg operations later that year. In 2017, Sibanye acquired Stillwater Mining for $2.2 billion and subsequently updated the company name. This acquisition also brought the company into North America in a major way. The company then went on to acquire half of DRDGold and Lonmin Mining which enabled it to become an integrated, mine-to-market PGM producer in SA.

The efficacy of Sibanye Stillwater’s strategic move into PGMs is demonstrated by the fact that the $3.3 billion of capital spent on these acquisitions has so far returned $5.9 billion as the following 2021 investor day slide reveals:

SBSW 2021 Investor Day

More recently, Sibanye Stillwater has begun to move into the battery metals space through the acquisition of a large stake (30%) in Finnish lithium developer Keliber and a 50/50 joint venture with Ioneer (GSCCF) which is developing the Rhyolite lithium-boron project in Nevada.

Too often in mining we see companies simply stick to one primary metal, such as gold or copper, when they could be leveraging their mining expertise elsewhere. If Ioneer is successful in Nevada, then Sibanye Stillwater will emerge as a leading U.S. producer of green technology metals, given that it will have 2 major operations under its belt.

Breaking the Business Down

Sibanye Stillwater’s Rustenberg and Marikana PGM mines in SA and its Stillwater mine in Montana are its main earnings drivers. In the typical price environment of recent years, each of these operations accounts for about 25% of operating income (75% altogether). This was skewed more towards SA last year though as the SA PGM realized basket price soared by almost 50%, mainly due to spikes in rhodium and ruthenium which its SA PGM operations also produce alongside platinum and palladium.

As far as Reserve mine life for these 3 key assets, Rustenberg has 32 years left, Marikana has over 40 years left, and Stillwater has 25 to 39 years left (3 separate deposits: Stillwater West, Stillwater East, and East Boulder). The long lives of these core assets are set to underpin cash flow for decades to come.

The following graphic shows the 6-month production numbers for the SA and US PGM operations:

SBSW Form 6-K for H2 2021 Sibanye Stillwater Form 6-K - H2 2021

As you can see in this graphic, the overall production coming from Sibanye Stillwater’s PGM assets is comprised of about 51% platinum, 40% palladium, and 7% rhodium. The SA operations also produce ruthenium and iridium, as well as some by-product chrome, cobalt, copper, and nickel.

The company is forecasting that palladium, which has significantly outperformed platinum in recent years, will move into a market surplus over the second half of the decade while, at the same time, platinum moves into a deficit. The substitution of lower priced platinum for higher priced palladium is expected to be the main driver behind this shift. Notably, the hindering of Russian exports could accelerate this shift as Nornickel is a huge source of global palladium supply.

SBSW 2021 Investor Day Presentation

Sibanye Stillwater’s healthy balance of platinum and palladium production insulates the company from significant price shifts between the two metals because a loss on one is a gain on the other. Even better, the miner is the largest platinum producer in the world.

Roughly 80% of palladium and 90% of rhodium demand comes from the automotive sector where as only 40% of platinum demand comes from the automotive sector. Automotive demand has been constrained post-COVID due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. The alleviation of this shortage would likely be bullish for palladium.

Financials

Keeping in mind that each share of Sibanye Stillwater’s U.S. listed ADR (ticker: SBSW) represents 4 shares of the underlying parent listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the stock is currently trading for only 2.4 times 2021 free cash flow and sports a robust ~12% dividend yield. Given that Sibanye Stillwater produces 10% of the world’s palladium and Nornickel’s exports to the West could potentially be hindered, you tell me if the market is sanguine on the situation? That said, I am modeling a free cash flow per share decline in 2022 based on higher costs and lower SA PGM price realizations as rhodium and ruthenium prices have come off. This puts the stock at roughly 4.5 times 2022 free cash flow which I think is 50% undervalued given my Moderately Bearish outlook on the company. I would tick it up to Moderate as I’m not really bearish on metals prices but I’m playing this company more conservatively as it tends to have more struggles with organized labor and I am new to it.

There is now less balance sheet risk to the stock because its debt to EBITDA is only .3 and its debt is only 12% of its equity. Moreover, it exited 2021 with $1.9 billion in cash (giving it negative net debt). With the level of cash generation this year that I am forecasting, the company can pay the 10% dividend and still have up to $2 billion for acquisitions without borrowing.

The Rest of the Package

The remaining 25% of Sibanye Stillwater provides investors with exposure to an out-of-the-money call option on gold—the miner’s gold operations are barely profitable (not counting its ownership stake in DRDGOLD)—and a growing portfolio of ownership interests in new technology metal projects, mainly lithium. The former is a hedge against bad outcomes while the latter is an important growth driver for the future. This is quite the combination, but not quite as much as AMC buying a stake in a junior gold miner.

And now I tie the knot on my investment thesis which I laid out earlier. Here we have a metals producer that is a (1) high dividend payer, (2) a hedge against severe outcomes in Eastern Europe (or elsewhere), (3) an increasingly formidable U.S. producer of critical new technology metals, and (4) most importantly, a strategic, forward thinking company that will most likely continue to drive this strategy forward and eventually become something quite different and much more valuable in 10 years time. We should expect more acquisitions from the excess capital not going into dividends. The company just backed out of a $1 billion acquisition of a nickel and copper mine in Brazil due to a geotechnical event. Although this one didn’t work out, we should expect more of the same moving forward.

I hope to be ahead of the crowd as large institutional investors are woefully or not at all invested in this technology metals industry and the value is even more compelling with Russian supplies under fire.

