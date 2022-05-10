Is APA A Good Dividend Stock? No, But Consider Total Shareholder Capital Return

baona/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is not a good dividend stock, taking into account its very modest consensus forward fiscal 2022 dividend yield of just over 1%. However, APA's forward fiscal 2022 shareholder capital return ratio (dividends and buybacks divided by free cash flow) is at least 60%, while its consensus forward FY 2022 shareholder return yield (dividends and buybacks divided by market capitalization) is estimated to be as high as 11.7%. Separately, I don't like APA's current preference for buybacks over dividends. As such, I have a Neutral view of APA Corporation which justifies my Hold investment rating for the stock.

APA Stock Key Metrics

APA Corporation refers to itself as a company that "owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore" in its media releases.

APA disclosed earlier at the company's Q3 2021 earnings briefing on November 4, 2021 that it is initiating a "new capital return framework" for which it "committed to returning a minimum of 60% of our free cash flow to shareholders."

There are certain key metrics revealed as part of APA Corporation's recently announced Q1 2022 financial results on May 4, 2022, which offers a glimpse into the progress the company has made in terms of shareholder return since late last year.

As indicated in its first-quarter financial results presentation slides, APA has returned 101% of the company's total free cash flow for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, or more specifically $1,175 million, to its shareholders. In other words, APA Corporation has more than exceeded its 60% free cash flow capital return target in the past two quarters.

Looking forward, APA Corporation's future shareholder capital return will be largely dependent on how the company allocates its excess cash flow between debt reduction, share repurchases and dividends. APA already guided at its recent 1Q 2022 investor call on May 5, 2022 that it sees the company delivering "$2.9 billion of free cash flow" this year based on "current strip prices". This implies that at least $1.74 billion (targeted free cash flow return ratio of 60% or higher) will be allocated to dividends and buybacks for APA Corporation in 2022.

Based on its current market capitalization of $14.9 billion as of May 4, 2022, according to S&P Capital IQ, a $1.74 billion of capital return (buybacks and dividends) equates to a very enticing forward FY 2022 shareholder capital return of 11.7%.

Notably, APA has engaged in substantial financial deleveraging in recent times. Since the beginning of 2022, APA Corporation has reduced the company's net debt by -29% or -$2.3 billion in absolute terms. Specifically, APA's upstream debt has decreased by -$862 million in the last two quarters since the company's initiation of its new capital return framework as highlighted above.

More importantly, the pace of deleveraging for APA is very likely to slow in the future, which could mean that the company might return a much higher proportion of its free cash flow to its shareholders in this year and beyond.

APA Corporation stressed at the first-quarter earnings call that "it's unlikely that you're going to see the large chunks of debt tender activity." APA also added that "there will be a significant focus on share buybacks as well as long as the share price, in our view, stays undervalued" and mentioned that "we talk about the dividend all the time."

In the next two sections of the article, I evaluate whether APA Corporation is a good dividend stock in terms of yield and safety.

Is APA's Dividend Yield Good?

APA's dividend yield is not good enough in my opinion.

APA Corporation boasts a consensus forward fiscal 2022 dividend yield of 1.1% as per S&P Capital IQ. This is based on the sell-side's expectations of dividends of $169 million or $0.50 per share for 2022, and APA's last traded stock price of $44.11 as of May 6, 2022.

The consensus FY 2022 dividend payout estimate of $169 million (or around $42 million per quarter) is reasonable. As a comparison, APA Corporation paid out $24 million and $43 million in dividends for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, respectively. In terms of payout ratio, $169 million in dividends represent approximately 5.8% of APA's 2022 free cash flow guidance of roughly $2.9 billion. APA Corporation also distributed 5.8% of its free cash flow as dividends in the final quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year.

The company's 1.1% forward FY 2022 dividend yield is much lower than the S&P 500's dividend yield of 1.50% at the time of writing this article.

It is noteworthy that APA Corporation also acknowledged that its dividend payout and dividend yield could be better judging by the company management's comments at the recent quarterly earnings call. APA emphasized at its Q1 2022 results briefing that "we'll certainly think more seriously about the dividend" in the future "as the balance sheet gets stronger" and "as share price improves."

On the flip side, APA Corporation's modest forward fiscal 2022 dividend yield of slightly above 1% should be relatively secure, as I discuss in the subsequent section.

Is APA Stock's Dividend Safe?

APA stock's forward 2022 dividend is safe, even though its dividend yield isn't really attractive as discussed in the preceding section.

As mentioned above, APA Corporation has set a target of paying out at least 60% of the company's free cash flow in the form of share repurchases and dividends. But APA's consensus FY 2022 dividend per share of $0.50 or $169 million in absolute terms only represents a mere 5.8% of its free cash flow.

In contrast, APA allocated 95.5% of its cumulative free cash flow for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 to share buybacks, and the company intends to have the bulk of its free cash flow set aside for share repurchases (rather than dividends) for the near future according to the company's management comments at the recent investor briefing.

Assuming that APA Corporation gets its 2022 free cash flow guidance of $2.9 billion wrong to a very large extent (i.e. actual free cash flow turns out to be much lower) the company still has the flexibility to spend a relatively lower proportion of its free cash flow on share buybacks and allocate more of its excess capital to dividends.

In a nutshell, APA scores well on the dividend safety criterion, because a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% (as a proportion of free cash flow) as per consensus 2022 financial projections is definitely sustainable.

Is APA A Good Long-Term Stock?

I view APA as a good long-term stock to a large degree.

Capital allocation is especially important for companies such as APA Corporation which operate in cyclical industries like oil and gas. In the current environment of rising energy prices, it is encouraging to see APA improve its credit profile by paying down debt and also returning a larger proportion of the excess capital it doesn't need.

On the flip side, APA won't be seen as an attractive long-term investment, if it had chosen to reinvest the majority of its free cash flow or excess capital in the hope that oil and gas prices will be elevated indefinitely. Good companies like APA Corporation act counterintuitively i.e. they have a preference towards returning capital during upcycles (like now) and they understand that it is more value-accretive to spend more on reinvestments when the industries they operate in is in a downcycle.

But the key drawback of APA Corporation's current shareholder capital return strategy is that it allocates too much capital to share buybacks. If APA could set aside more excess cash flow for dividends, the stock could possibly attract a larger group of income- and yield-focused investors which might push up its share price. More significantly, valuation is subjective; if APA Corporation continues its current pace of substantial share repurchases, it runs the risks of eventually buying back its own shares at lofty valuations as its share price increases over time.

Is APA Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

APA stock is a Hold. I view the company's commitment to returning a minimum 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders in a positive light. But APA's current shareholder capital return approach appears to be unbalanced, considering the overemphasis on share buybacks and its unappealing dividend yield.