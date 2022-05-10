da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) recently got approved for Pyrukynd (mitapivat) in Pyruvate Kinase - PK - deficiency. However, the stock has lagged. While that is par for the course for biotech stocks to have strong post-climax depressions, a 35% fall in 3 months after approval sounds a bit too much. So, what gives?

Mitapivat's orphan disease approval is a big deal for Agios, which had remained in no-man's land for years after it sold off its promising Tibsovo asset to Servier for $1.8bn upfront. Mitapivat had had its ups and downs, and every down was followed by investors questioning the selloff move. The February approval bolsters Agios' confidence in its daring pivot.

Mitapivat is approved for PK Deficiency, but the two big prizes are sickle cell disease and thalassaemia, in both of which the molecule has late stage trials ongoing. In my previous coverage, I wrote:

Agios initiated ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T Phase 3 studies in Thalassemia. Earlier, the company presented positive results from its Phase 2 study of mitapivat in adults with non-transfusion dependent α- or β-thalassemia. According to Seeking Alpha: The study met its primary endpoint, with 16 of the 20 patients (80%) achieving a hemoglobin increase of ≥1.0 g/dL from baseline at one or more assessments during Weeks 4-12, including all 5 (100%) α-thalassemia patients and 11 of 15 (73.3%) β-thalassemia patients. In SCD, there are at least two PKR activators in development, mitapivat and Forma's FT-4202/ETAVOPIVAT, and early data available since last year shows inconclusive differentiation between these assets in SCD.

I also noted that although the PKD market is barely $500mn, all of it belongs to mitapivat, being the only approved drug.

In SCD, a multibillion dollar market, current market players are Global Blood Therapeutics' Oxbryta and Novartis's Adakveo. However, the pipeline space is highly differentiated. A number of gene editing players led by Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex are coming into play. Among PKR players, Forme and Agios take the lead, although some analysts think second gen PKR activator AG-946, in phase 1 trial, and not mitapivat, is the best bet for Agios.

Another issue for mitapivat will be pricing. SCD is a larger market, so mitapivat will not be able to sustain orphan pricing here. It will either have to reduce the current price of $334,880 a year, or shelve the project altogether for SCD in favor of AG-946 - an outcome that many analysts think is more likely. PKD has 3000 patients, thalassemia has 2000 patients, but SCD has 100,000 patients and a vastly differentiated market. Oxbryta is listed at $125,000 per year, while Adakveo is $88,000. So either Agios reduces the price - which will make the PKD market smaller - or they shelve the project.

In a conference call on February 18, Agios CSO Richa Poddar said:

Given the size of the patient population, we can take a price discount but still have overall value creation for Pyrukynd across all three indications.

Pricing will depend on the phase 3 Rise Up study, where meeting one of the two primary endpoints - haemoglobin response and the annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises - will determine pricing. As Ms. Poddar goes on to say, if the molecule meets only one of the two endpoints, the company may go for salvage treatment and end up with the current pricing (thalassemia price will remain the same).

Another interesting angle is that closest rival Forme is pushing for accelerated approval while Agios is taking the longer path up. Forme only has haemoglobin data and still lacks proper VOC data, so we do not know how well the accelerated approval approach will succeed. The hurdle, as Agios has pointed out, is higher because Oxybryta got approved based on haemoglobin response alone. However, one reason for Agios in pursuing the longer path may be that it gives them more time to gain from the PKD market. If Rise Up works, the company will get full approval in 2026 - so that gives them 5 years before they need to make a decision on pricing. In any case, VOC is still the main worry for both molecules, as both saw VOC in their trials, causing their respective stocks to fall.

Financials

AGIO has a market cap of $1.24bn with a cash balance of $1.2bn, compared to a whopping $2.4bn in March last year. The company spent $1.2bn in the previous year, which, for a small biotech, is unheard of. Actually, though, most of that expenditure was for 16.2 million shares of common stock that the company repurchased for $802.5 million last year.

Other than that, R&D expenses were $70.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and SG&A expenses were $31.5 million. At that rate, the company does not need to worry about cash for the next 2-3 years. This has been made possible by the Tibsovo sale, which has seen the company become flush with cash.

Bottom Line

These are very good prices for AGIO if you are the risk-taking type. AGIO has a revenue-generating product, multiple label expansions, a second product on the line, and a few not-insurmountable problems. There's going to be major catalysts up ahead in the next 3 years. They have an outstanding amount of cash for a small company, and for all these reasons, a second buy looks like a good deal for me.