Since I wrote my bullish piece on Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) a few months ago, the shares have absolutely cratered, down fully 31.5% against a loss of ~13% for the S&P 500. This obviously smarts, but I think it's worth writing about the stock yet again for a couple of reasons. First, after writing about my wins recently, I think it'll be good to remind myself that there've been some bad calls over the years. Second, I think it's worth reconsidering this stock now that the company has released earnings. I want to see whether or not I would still recommend buying this based on these results, and based on the stock's price, too. Additionally, I sold some November puts with a strike of $8 in my previous missive, and I should write about how that's going at the moment.

I'll come right to the point because I imagine you're a busy crowd, and I've got a mountain of mindless paperwork that I just can't wait to dig into. I liked the stock when it was trading at $9.25, and I really, really like it now. The company has posted decent financial results relative to last year, and the capital structure is massively stronger now than it was only two short years ago. While I can't buy more at the moment, because my position size is maximized here, I wish I were only coming to this name now, because I'm of the view that it's gone from "buy" to "screaming buy." Finally, I think this episode starkly highlights one of the potentially emotional and painful aspects of writing short puts, and I go into some detail about that below.

Bringing You Up To Speed

In case you don't want to click the link above and read my earlier work on this name, I'm in a generous mood, so I'll give you the broad strokes of my thinking in the previous article.

I was impressed by the insider buying activity. While there have been no insider buys since, there have been no sales either, and I remain very optimistic about the fact that people who know this business best are willing to put their own capital on the line. In addition, nothing's changed my view that the company will be in a position to relaunch the dividend in 2024 at the earliest. I sold 10 of the November 2022 puts with a strike of $8 for $0.96 each. These are currently bid at $2.17, so that trade is very much under water at the moment. This reminds me of a painful lesson I learned a long time ago. No matter how confident you are in a given investment or trade, you must always limit a given position's size. No matter how much work you've done, there's always the chance that you're wrong about something. It's also possible that the market hasn't yet "caught up" to your perspective. Either way, the lesson is that we need to limit position sizes, even on our favourite trades. For that reason, I'm not going to sell more puts here, though I consider this premium to be quite juicy at the moment. I really liked the fact that the shares were 32% cheaper than when I looked at them previously.

Coty - Financial Update

As I review the most recent quarterly results, I don't know what the market's making such a fuss about. Relative to the same period a year ago, both revenue and net income are up nicely. Specifically, the top line is up just under 16% from the year-ago period, and net income has swung from a $93.4 million loss to a profit of $346 million. This is even more impressive in light of the fact that SG&A expenses increased just under 22% from the year-ago period.

I'll admit that the company benefited from a massive reduction in acquisition costs and restructuring costs, down 89% and 98% respectively. That said, the firm is recovering nicely in my view.

I'm also heartened by the fact that long-term debt has dropped by just under $439 million from the year-ago period, while cash is down only ~$25.7 million. This leads me to conclude that the capital structure is much improved relative to the same time last year. When compared to 2020, it's improved massively, as evidenced by the fact that debt is now $4.27 billion lower now than it was then. In short, I'm fairly comfortable with the financial performance here, and I'm of the view that the company is well on the way to returning to sustained profitability, and that may eventually (2024) lead to the resumption of the dividend.

Coty Financials (Coty investor relations)

The Stock

As I've repeated frequently, and no doubt tiresomely, a stock and company are very different things, which is why I treat them distinctly in all of my articles. In the final analysis, every company takes inputs, adds value to them, and tries to sell the resulting goods or services for a profit. That's it. Stocks, on the other hand, are proxies for the fortunes of the company, but they more precisely reflect the changing mood of the crowd. A stock has expectations embedded in its price, and the only way for investors to earn a return in my view is to spot discrepancies between those expectations and future results. If a stock is too optimistically priced, all of the future good news is already priced in, which suggests returns will be thin going forward.

I like to drone on when presented the opportunity, so please allow me to drive this point home even further. There hasn't been enough time since the company released its most recent earnings for me to demonstrate the point, so I'll use a prior period. The company released Q2 results on February 8th. If you bought this stock that day, you're down about 32.5%. If you waited until March 7th, you're down "only" about 15% since. That's obviously not ideal, but the investor who bought shares more cheaply did less badly. Also, not enough changed at the firm to justify a 17.5% delta in returns from one period to the next. This is why I try to avoid, though clearly don't always succeed, overpaying for stocks.

My regulars know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market.

I liked the company when it was trading at a price to free cash flow of 17.13, so I absolutely love it now, when it's 32% cheaper per the following:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, the company is trading very near the low end of its decade long range on a price to sales basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

COTY Stock - Options Update

I'm still short the puts I wrote when I posted my earlier article, and I'm doing nothing with them, as I would still be willing to be exercised at $7.04 per share. That said, I think this episode provides the opportunity to learn about how short puts can be spicy meatballs sometimes. You may really like a company at a certain price, but nothing stops the market from blowing way below that price on the downside. I think this episode demonstrates that these "win-win" trades can produce emotionally painful results in the short term. I'm still quite comfortable buying these at a net price of $7.04, but I obviously wish I had sufficient capital to invest in this name to either clip the $2.17 currently on offer and/or lock in at an even more attractive $5.83. Over the long term, though, I think this trade will work out well, so I'm comfortable that I didn't "find the bottom" on this one.

Conclusion

I'm of the view that Coty has done well, and yet the market is punishing the stock severely. I consider this to be an overreaction, so I'm neither selling my shares, nor buying my puts back at a loss. I've got enough Coty in my portfolio, so I'll not add, but I wish I had room for the company at the moment, as the November $8 puts are quite richly priced in my view. If you're just joining this party, I think Coty remains a decent investment, as evidenced by the insider buying among other things. I think the future will be choppy but will ultimately be profitable in my view.