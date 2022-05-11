Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

While Wednesday hasn't been the greatest day for US markets after April inflation data came in hot, one name bucking the trend so far is cigarette giant Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). The stock is up a couple of percent after announcing that it has struck a deal to acquire Swedish tobacco giant Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAY) for more than $16 billion in cash. The deal certainly accelerates Philip Morris' transition plan to a smokeless future, but the size of the deal comes with a high upfront cost for PM investors.

The premise of the deal is to combine Philip Morris with a leader in oral nicotine to align with its smoke-free vision for the future. More importantly, this allows the entry into the U.S. market with a leading nicotine pouch franchise as well as providing opportunities in smoke-free categories. Philip Morris provided a slide deck to present this acquisition to investors, and I've included three of the important slides below.

Match Acquisition Details (PM Slides)

If everything goes right, the deal could close in the fourth quarter of this year, which means 2023 would see the first major contribution to PM results. Excluding deal related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles, this combination is expected to be accretive to operating margins as well as adjusted earnings per share. The deal should also bolster Philip Morris' cash flow profile, as well as reduce its overall financial percentage exposure to currency movements. As I discussed in my previous article, Philip Morris has been hit hard this year by a much stronger dollar, something investors were used to for most of the last decade.

While this transaction sets up Philip Morris' strategy nicely for the long term, it does not come without a major cost in the short term. The all-cash transaction will be financed through a combination of bank financing and hitting the debt markets. Unfortunately, interest rates have surged this year and so the timing here isn't the greatest. If you assume a 5% average interest expense on the full deal price, you would be talking about an $800 million pre-tax increase to the company's interest expenses. Management has talked about de-leveraging quickly thereafter, but it will take time to reduce what's already a very large net debt pile that was nearly $25 billion at the end of Q1.

Perhaps the biggest impact for investors in the short term is on capital returns. As a result of this potential acquisition, Philip Morris has suspended its current share repurchase plan. The buyback plan was expected to be a decent catalyst to help both earnings per share and the stock over the next couple of years, while also helping future dividend increases. In the slide presentation, management detailed that it remains committed to the dividend, with future raises expected and the payout ratio coming down over time to about 75%. As the cash flow and dividend graphic below shows, this would be towards the lower end of the longer-term payout ratio. Based on current guidance, I am projecting this year's payout ratio to be around 86%.

Cash Flow & Dividend History (Company Annual Filings)

Philip Morris shares are currently a little over $102, having gained 3.5% on the acquisition news. The average price target on the street only calls for about $6 of upside from here, but most investors are buying for the nearly 5% yield and not expecting massive stock price appreciation in the short term. Perhaps this pop can get the stock going again, as its 50-day moving average sits about $5 below the current price and recently dipped below the 200-day, which was the dreaded technical death cross.

In the end, Philip Morris has made a major move to accelerate its plans towards a smokeless future. The acquisition of Swedish Match would bring a global player in the fast growing nicotine pouch category into the fold, while also giving the cigarette giant more access to the United States. In the short term, investors will lose some potential capital returns, however, as the buyback has been suspended and added interest costs may hurt near-term dividend raises. The deal seems to have invigorated PM shares though, as the stock is up more than three percent on a very red day in the markets.