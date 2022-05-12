Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

SAP (NYSE:SAP) has a significant competitive advantage thanks to its ERP software and is currently 40% far from its all-time high. The company's revenues have always been steady and growing, so I consider this drop unjustified. The fair value of this company is $107.39 (as of today it is trading at $95), the current price multiples are below the historical values of the last five years and technically the current price level is close to historical support. For all these reasons I consider SAP undervalued and therefore worthy of an initial buy in a long-term perspective.

Business core and strategy

SAP is a company that has been offering business application software worldwide since 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. SAP's main purpose through offering its services is to assist companies in organizational/production processes to facilitate data analysis. Companies that rely on SAP are companies that need to improve the efficiency of day-to-day business activities such as accounting, supply chain and risk management. Although Sap's software also offers a CRM function, they are primarily demanded for their ERP function. To date, the most innovative software presented by the company is SAP S/4HANA, an ERP designed specifically for large-cap companies. Even though this software has already been adopted by many companies around the world, the number of registered companies continues to grow as we can see from this picture below taken from the latest quarterly report. However, it must be said that 80% of this company's customers are SMEs; therefore, SAP S/4HANA represents only a small part of the more than 425,000 customers in over 180 countries.

SAP S/4HANA customer count (SAP Q1 2022)

In regard to the growth of SAP S/4HANA, SAP CEO Christian Klein also expressed his confidence in the company's strategy. "Customers fueled another quarter of strong cloud growth and turned to us for solutions that make their businesses more sustainable, their supply chains more resilient and their enterprises more future-proof. Our SAP S/4HANA ERP offering grew at record levels, demonstrating the trust customers place in us to support their business transformations."

Industry Competition and Forecasts

Although the industry in which SAP operates is very competitive and there are world-renowned competitors such as Microsoft and Oracle, its market share is considered dominant. SAP is the world's largest provider of enterprise application software and to date there are no competitors that come close to the efficiency of its software. Its supremacy is overwhelming, and we can see it also from these data published by SAP itself:

SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce ($46 trillion)

99 of the 100 largest companies in the world are SAP customers

85 of the 100 largest companies in the world are SAP S/4HANA customers

These figures are remarkable as they put SAP in a monopoly position. In addition, despite the already dominant market share, the company is steadily increasing its spending on research and development in order to make more and more improvements to its software. The graph below shows the research and development spending since 2012.

R&D spending over the past 10 years (TIKR Terminal)

SAP has been steadily increasing its R&D spending over the past 10 years, and as of today it accounts for 18.7% of revenues. The main reasons why the company invests so much in R&D is because the market in which it operates still has good room for growth, and the company needs to implement more and more updates to its software to consolidate its market power. The size of the global enterprise applications market is expected to reach $468.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR growth of 9%.

Revenues from 2012 to date

Income statement from 2012 to date (TIKR Terminal)

As you can see from this chart, SAP's revenues show an increasing trend over the long term but a temporary stagnation in 2021. As SAP is a company with an almost total dominance in its sector, personally I don't consider this stagnation a big problem. By buying SAP you are buying an already mature company with decades of history; therefore, if for one-year revenues were not growing it is not a relevant problem. What's more, many companies in 2021 struggled especially in the second half because of rising operating costs due to inflation and supply chain issues. Reassuring SAP investors about the current macroeconomic scenario is Luka Mucic, the CFO. "We are off to a solid start to the year and our outlook remains strong. Despite the current macroeconomic environment, cloud revenue growth accelerated further, fueling total revenue growth. Current cloud backlog grew at a healthy rate and continues to support our confidence in our long-term plans and outlook for the year." So, from what we can gather from these statements the company is not worried about its long-term growth, and the recent stagnation was only a temporary event. Finally, to conclude this paragraph I would like to highlight the internationality and diversification of SAP's revenues.

Revenue by region (SAP)

Personally, I consider this to be an optimal condition since the company's revenues are not overexposed in a single economic zone. If one of the three zones experiences an economic slowdown, it may not be the same for the remaining two.

How much is SAP worth?

SAP's valuation will be carried out taking into consideration three different valuation methods: discounted cash flow, multiples method and technical analysis.

Discounted cash flow

Through this model we will discount in the present the value of future cash flows. It is a methodology widely used by analysts and one of the best methods to calculate the fair value of a company. The model will be constructed as follows:

WACC represents SAP's weighted average cost of capital. The value of 7.75% considers a free-risk rate of 3.5%, so if the treasury bond were to exceed this threshold the WACC could easily reach a value close to 8%.

The expected free cash flows have been calculated considering a growth rate of 5% per year starting from the free cash flow of 2021. I considered 5% because SAP is an already mature company and I personally find it unlikely to grow at a higher growth rate.

The net debt and total shares outstanding belong to TIKR Terminal.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

According to my assumptions, the fair value is $107.39, so the company is undervalued. However, if we used a 20% margin of safety, we would have to wait for another 10% crash before buying this company. However, since SAP is a company with a strong competitive advantage, I personally am willing to pay a premium.

Multiples method

This method will be based on comparing SAP's current valuation multiples with those of the last five years. The lower the current multiples are, the more undervalued the company can be considered.

SAP Multiples (TIKR Terminal)

Currently, all price multiples considered have a value below the historical average; therefore, this is a sign of undervaluation.

Current P/S is 3.73x when the historical average is 4.93x

Current EV/Gross Profit is 5.56x when the historical average is 7.34x

Current P/E is 21.60x when historical average is 30.62x

Current Market Cap/ Levered FCF is 21.07x when historical average is 25.45x.

Technical Analysis

Chart with RSI and MACD (TradingView)

Under a purely technical point of view, I believe that currently there are three positive signals that can be associated with a future bullish trend.

The area where the price is currently located is close to a historical support where the price has bounced several times. The last one was in the March 2020 crisis due to Covid-19.

The monthly RSI is 27, so SAP is in an oversold area. Few times in its history it has reached this level and when it did there was always a subsequent bounce.

MACD is at an all-time low and seems about to make a bullish cross.

Considering the result of these three valuation methods combined, I personally rate SAP as a buy. As always, the optimal strategy is to build the position over time, so I consider the current price reasonable to open an initial position and eventually average it down if the drop continues.