marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In my previous article SAP Has Potential, But There May Be Better Options Right Now In The Market published on February 1, 2022, I explained why in my opinion, the stock could still not be considered for both long-term and momentum investors, and I discouraged from buying the stock while instead of waiting for a safer entry point. In the meantime, the stock has lost about 24% of its value, twice as much as the S&P 500 during the same time. In this article, I will update on the recent events concerning the company, on their quarterly released statements, and show that the actualized valuation model, prices the stock with 43.02% upside potential at $138.49 or €131.10.

A Quick Look At The Q1 Earnings

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) released its latest quarterly statement on April 22, 2022, for the first quarter ended on March 31. The company reported revenue growth, up 11% year-over-year (YoY), with substantial revenue acceleration in its cloud business, growing 31%, with revenue attributed to S/4HANA increasing by 78% and the S/4HANA cloud backlog growing even faster at 86% and standing at €9.73B. In the first quarter of 2022, the company added more than 500 new customers who adopted its cloud solution S/4HANA, recording more than 19,300 customers in total.

SAP Q1 Quarterly Statement

The company substantially increased its gross margin by 12%, driven by the cloud segment showing a strong pricing power, with its gross margin expanding by 33% in the first quarter of this year. Operating profit was less impacted by restructuring expenses and increased by 10% to €1.05B.

At the beginning of 2022, SAP integrated the Services business segment into the former Applications, Technology / Support segment, which is now named Applications, Technology & Services, reducing the reportable business segments to two with the Qualtrics segment. Software license revenue decreased significantly by 35% to €317M, as a consequence of customers shifting to the cloud, especially adopting its RISE with SAP solution. The Qualtrics segment could record a significant increase in revenue with 58% growth, mostly driven by renewal contracts from existing customers but also from further expansion. Free cash flow decreased by 24% YoY, mainly due to impacts from working capital in SAP’s transition to the cloud and higher capital expenditure, and lower software license sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

SAP Q1 Earnings Presentation

The decrease in EPS reportedly reflected the lower contribution by Sapphire Ventures, which fell by €300 million YoY, given less favorable market conditions. Despite that, SAP has reiterated its full-year outlook of above €4.5 billion in free cash flow.

Latest Updates

On April 19, 2022, SAP announced plans to exit the Russian market, after 30 years of operations, and the intention to even exit the support and maintenance of their on-premise products in the country. The expected impact of this decision for the fiscal year was quantified with approximately €300M in revenue and non-IFRS operating profit of €350M. The difference, as explained by CFO Luka Mucic, which was announced to depart the company in 2023, was mainly caused by unfavorable differences in amortization and capitalization periods of sales commission, and bad debt expenses also from previous periods.

As announced on April 22, 2022, the company expanded its strategic partnership with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), on developing new solutions to help customers in their digital business transformation. Kyndryl, with its expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), will offer services that complement the RISE with SAP solution and leverage SAP's Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), including data and cyber resiliency services, migration tools, and scalable offerings, AI-driven business data management and analytics solutions, application modernization.

The company also announced on May 3, 2022, its intention to sell its learning platform business Litmos, which is used by more than 30M users in 150 countries, and hired Moelis & Co. as an advisor for the transaction completion. The sale could be valued at $1B and would allow SAP to further streamline its operations, to focus on its main growth drivers. Litmos is considered to overlap with SAP SuccessFactors, a learning platform in the human experience management suite SAP promotes. Although both are cloud-based solutions, SAP's solution concentrates on training users to use its platform, while Litmos is compatible with a variety of third-party HR systems.

Valuation

I updated my valuation model to determine the actual fair value for SAP’s stock price. I rely on the following Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, which extends over a forecast period of 5 years with 3 different sets of assumptions ranging from a more conservative to a more optimistic scenario, based on the metrics determining the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) and the terminal value. The company is anticipated to generate consistent, solid Free Cash Flow (FCF) at 23.52% CAGR over the coming 5 years, while its revenue is forecasted to grow at 8.13% CAGR. Based on the characteristics of its business and the outlook and ambitions reported by the management, the company will likely have the capacity to continue to significantly increase its profitability, with its net income margin expected to expand at 28.48% CAGR over the next 5 years.

Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ

The valuation takes into account a tighter monetary policy, which will undeniably be a reality in many economies worldwide in the coming years and lead to a higher weighted average cost of capital.

Author

All scenarios see the stock price undervalued. Starting from the low-valuation scenario, the stock is seen having an upside potential of 22.21%, at a target price of $118.34 or €112.02. The mid-valuation scenario, which I see as the most likely, prices the share at $139.09 or €131.66. The most optimistic scenario, which I consider to be the least likely among the three possible outcomes, prices the stock at $167.23 or €158.30. I then compute my opinion in terms of likelihood for the three different scenarios, and I, therefore, consider the stock is undervalued with a weighted average price target with 43.02% upside potential at $138.49 or €131.10.

Risk Discussion

As explained in my former article, which focused in part on an industry comparison, I consider SAP having to face increasingly stronger headwinds from actual but also future emergent competitors with more accessible products and services. SAP is the market leader in the global ERP market, followed by Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). But companies like the well-established and vertically integrated Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), or more recent players like Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), and Salesforce, Inc (NYSE:CRM), represent a real risk to SAP’s future expansion and profitability. SAP’s moat is, however, very strong, and significant-high switching costs are associated with companies that have already implemented its systems. Foreign exchange volatility is a major risk for SAP, with the majority of its revenue generated in foreign currency, and an unstable environment in terms of monetary policy. Furthermore, data protection and privacy are important elements in SAP’s business and most of all data security is flagged as a high-risk level and business-critical in the company’s annual report.

Market Timing

The stock reached its All-Time High (ATH) at €143.32 (or $169.30) on the 3rd of September 2020, after recovering sharply from its pandemic low on March 16, 2020, at €82.13 (or $90.90). The stock attempted to form a new uptrend, until it inverted again at the beginning of November 2021. Since then, the stock has been in a clear downtrend, and this was also the reason why I expressed my opinion on holding back from the stock in my preceding article, and since the stock tumbled a further 24%. Technically, the stock is still in a very unfavorable position, now approaching the lows seen during 2020, and just recently, on May 9, 2020, rebounding on the very important support level at €89.94 (or around $94.80). Increasingly high selling volume in technology stocks and massive distribution days during the last week, are added to this negative setup. It is still difficult to estimate the extent of the drop, price levels around the mentioned support, and further down, around €84 (or $) at €82.13 (or $90.90) could act as short-term support, but this would still have to be confirmed.

Author, using TradingView

The average target price in Euros at the XETRA German Stock Exchange is seen by 30 analysts as a buy consensus, and set at €124.74; while 12 analysts give a street consensus buy rating for the share traded on the NYSE, and an average target price of $139.22. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is instead more conservative and qualifies the stock consistently as a hold position. In my opinion, the stock has reached a more interesting valuation, when compared to the date of publication of my first article. I now see the company being more attractively valued for long-term investors, while major risks and uncertainties are priced in, and the company has demonstrated to be on track with its multi-year outlook. I, therefore, change my opinion and upgrade SAP to a buy rating, but only with a long-term investment horizon in mind, since for short-term and momentum traders, the actual setup is still too uncertain, and the likelihood of new lows is still too high before the stock could try to reduce its volatility and form a solid base and possibly invert and attempt to form a new uptrend.

The Bottom Line

SAP is a very strong player in the technology sector and is now successfully transitioning its business to its cloud solutions with strong growth and improved profitability over the last two years. The sale of Litmos will significantly add liquidity to its balance sheet, and the company can either decide to reduce its debt or re-invest those funds in its business to accelerate its expansion with its main growth drivers. The valuation has now reached a more interesting level and I change my opinion from a hold to a buy rating, but only with a long-term investment horizon in mind. For short-term and momentum traders, the risk of a prolonged correction is, in my opinion, still too high, and the technical setup is not offering a safe entry point. My valuation model prices the stock with 43.02% upside potential at $138.49 or €131.10.