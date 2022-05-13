pchoui/E+ via Getty Images

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shows its power in the RV industry with its stable revenue growth and cash inflows. It remains unfazed and unbothered amidst a challenging and changing market environment. With the increased hype in outdoor recreation, growth prospects are more enticing. Its adequate income helps sustain its increasing dividend payments.

However, the current trend of the stock price appears divorced from fundamentals. It is moving sideways, but the downtrend remains evident. Even so, the cheaper price shows an opportunity for future gains. Also, dividends are more reassuring and appear to be accelerating.

Company Performance

Winnebago Industries, Inc. remains a formidable company in the RV industry. During the third quarter of its FY2020, it felt the scourge of the pandemic. Lockdowns disrupted its production and demand as outdoor recreation was deemed non-essential, but it made a swift rebound in the following quarters thanks to the slight easing of restrictions and the pent-up demand for travel and leisure. It also helped that Winnebago had rough beginnings, making it flexible and resilient.

It keeps flourishing amidst the branding and core business expansion. Its increased production capacity is timely as outdoor activities boom further. Its acquisition of Barletta further extends its marine segment. Indeed, it capitalizes on growth through prudent acquisitions which remain fruitful. Its strategies are paying off with its impeccable financial performance. The operating revenue in 1Q and 2Q 2022 amounted to $1.16 billion. Its revenue growth remains massive at 47% and 38%, respectively.

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Even better, the company remains viable despite inflationary pressures. It keeps its costs and expenses manageable, showing enhanced productivity. Given this, the operating margin remains high at 0.128 and 0.119, respectively. It proves the advantage of its recent acquisition. It is no surprise that Winnebago can speed up its growth through expansion. It can be verified by its Return on Assets of 14.9% showing that it earns $14.9 for every $100 in assets. Indeed, it maintains efficient asset management to generate more earnings while expanding.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Today, Winnebago continues to surprise us even more. It remains capable of going head-to-head with larger peers, such as Thor (THO) and Forest River, as its revenue growth gets closer to the two giants. So, it is no surprise that its market share is expanding from 14% to 15% this year. With the enlargement of RV and marine segments, it can produce and cater to more customers. It may eat another 2-4% of the market share if it sticks with its prudent acquisitions. Also, it is now working on electric RVs in line with its zero emission motorhome concept. This move is timely as more individuals are concerned about eco-friendly products.

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Potential Growth Catalysts

We have already seen how WGO maneuvers its operations in a challenging market. Inflationary pressures may hamper its growth. It is evident in the rising costs and expenses in 2Q 2022. Nevertheless, its expansion and the pent-up demand for travel and leisure help.

Expansion remains a primary growth driver, allowing the company to diversify its production. It now has more effective revenue streams from its acquisition. Thankfully, summer is heating market demand as outdoor recreation becomes more exciting. Despite the rising prices, travel remains a staple this spring and summer. In a recent survey, 81% of American travelers opt to travel this summer. Thirty-six percent will travel once while 45% will travel more than once. Among these travelers, 42% plan to travel more than they did in the previous year.

What has become more noticeable this year is the increased preference to stay local. The ongoing war in Europe and the pandemic hassles are the primary drivers. National parks and campsites are the top spots for travel destinations this summer. It is no surprise that RV manufacturers and renters are seeing an influx of RVers. In another survey, 56 million people are planning to take RVs for their summer trip. The number may increase to 65 million in the next twelve months. It means that almost 10 million travelers preferred to stay home or had other plans. Both surveys show about a 10% increase in RVers this summer.

RV Plans (Camper Report)

Moreover, about 40% of those who want to buy or rent an RV have never experienced driving it. Almost 45% have some experience while only 18% are pro. Among the travelers, 70% of Millennials and 54% of Gen Xs plan to take a road trip with an RV. It shows that RV has not lost its appeal yet. It has always been flexible that it remains a popular choice among demographics. Indeed, RV companies like WGO, advance as consumer behavior evolves. Hence, the demand for RVs appears to skyrocket in the next few years.

Interested RV Buyers and Renters (Finance Buzz)

Given all these growth avenues, WGO may cope with inflationary pressures. Also, the economic condition may get better in the next twelve to twenty-four months. My estimation is that the operating revenue may reach $4.52 billion, a 25% year-over-year growth. The uptrend may continue from $4.76 billion to $5.88 billion in 2023-2026. The assumption is that it will maintain its production level without acquiring more. Meanwhile, the operating margin may be lower at 0.116 for a more conservative estimation. It is logical since inflation may raise costs and expenses further. In FY 2023-2026, it may become stable as it adapts to macroeconomic pressures. Hence, the operating margin may rise to 0.12-0.14.

Operating Revenue (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Another factor to consider is its solid and intact Balance Sheet. Winnebago Industries, Inc. does not rely solely on its revenues and costs, and expenses. It has enough cash and receivables that allow it to cover its payables and borrowings. In 2Q 2022, cash is only $134 million, a 58% decrease from the previous year. But fixed assets and inventories are now higher by 56% from the comparative time series. Meanwhile, borrowings only changed by 5%. Hence, it remains liquid with cash and receivables comprising 24% of the total assets. It uses cash rather than raising the financial leverage for continued expansion. It remains fruitful due to increased revenues. In fact, the Asset Turnover Ratio of 50% and the ROA of 14% show increased revenue generation and viability. The consistency shows that it has stable financials to sustain the current production.

Balance Sheet (MarketWatch)

Price Assessment

The stock price of Winnebago Industries, Inc. has been moving sideways in the last month. But, the downtrend is evident, so an uptrend must not be expected for the next few days or weeks. At $54.00, it has already been cut by 30% from the starting price. For almost a year, the stock price of WGO has been stagnant. But, it was earlier this year when the decline became steeper.

Nevertheless, the current price appears to be undervalued. It provides more opportunities to buy at a lower value for potential gains. With a PE Ratio of 5.31, it is far lower than the PE Ratio of S&P 500 and REV Group, Inc. (REVG). Meanwhile, THO has a lower PE Ratio of 4.80. Likewise, its PS Ratio of 0.40 shows undervaluation. Although THO appears more practical, the growth prospects of WGO remain enticing.

In the next 12-24 months, I project it to range between $63-$76. I based the target price on a multiple of projected FY23 earnings. It is more conservative if we compare it to the earnings forecast of NASDAQ. Also, the stock price is within historic earnings multiples. There may be a 20% upside, so it appears to be a good opportunity to buy the stock.

PE Ratio (Yahoo Finance)

Meanwhile, WGO has been distributing dividend payouts for more than two decades. The payments are consistent with annual dividend growth of 6.3% for the last six years. Relative to the stock price, the dividend yield is 1-1.50%, which is a bit lower than the market. Even so, the lower stock price appears enticing with dividends at $0.72 per share. Also, it has adequate earnings to sustain it, given the Dividend Payout Ratio of 6.8%. So, the company has enough means to cover dividends, borrowings, and expansion. But, it may have to raise its dividends to attract more investors. To value the price better, we may use the Dividend Discount Model.

Stock Price $54.00 Average Dividend Growth 0.06454545455 Estimated Dividends Per Share $0.72 Cost of Capital Equity 0.07710870703 Derived Value $61.0091 or $61.00

The derived value shows that WGO remains 12% undervalued. External pressures may still push the price downward. But, the 3Q and 4Q financials may change their direction. The dip has been substantial so the price appears cheaper. That makes it a reasonable dividend stock.

Bottomline

WGO does not show a promise of an upside for the next few days or weeks. It remains in a downtrend, which may not be appealing to investors. But, given the potential undervaluation and impressive fundamentals, WGO is a buy. Also, its earnings continue to increase, sustaining its dividends and larger production. It remains durable as it extends to other niches and maintains its profitability. With its solid performance, Winnebago Industries, Inc. may expand without sacrificing efficiency.