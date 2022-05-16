nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is an energy utility business that generates and retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. They serve ~4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers and have a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts, with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, renewables, and oil powered electricity generation assets.

While we believe that VST remains undervalued, we are not nearly as bullish as we once were given the greater than 50% total returns generated by the stock over the past year. Furthermore, we believe the headline "free cash flow before growth" numbers being touted by management is misleading about the true intrinsic value of the business and believe there are more compelling bargains available in the current market selloff. As a result, we recently sold our shares in order to recycle the capital into more promising opportunities.

The Bull Case For Vistra

The bull case here is pretty straightforward: management has guided for $2.8-3.3 billion in 2022 EBITDA with "free cash flow before growth" of between $2.1 billion and $2.6 billion this year. With a current market cap of $10.6 billion, that implies an impressive "free cash flow" yield of 22%. Given that they hedge a substantial amount of their energy price exposure, thereby enabling them to generate pretty stable cash flows, this seems like a compelling bargain.

Even more impressive is the fact that the company is buying back shares hand-over-fist. In fact, they have already repurchased 10.5% of outstanding shares over the past 6 months and plan to continue repurchasing shares at a brisk pace moving forward. As they buy back shares, management plans to raise the dividend per share accordingly in order to maintain a steady total annualized dividend payout. Meanwhile, management is also bragging about its aggressive "growth" investments in renewable energy production assets.

While the company is not investment grade, management believes that, once its share price is "right-sized" via buybacks and growth investments in renewable assets is far enough along to make VST a more ESG friendly company, it can then redirect cash flow towards paying down debt aggressively and achieve investment grade status.

This plan sounds great and thus far has generated impressive, market-crushing returns over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Reality Check

While the value proposition at VST remains attractive, we want to warn investors to be careful with how loosely they throw around the "free cash flow" metric when discussing this company. The term management uses is free cash flow before growth spending, not pure free cash flow. The misleading merit of this term becomes even more evident when we realize that the supposed "growth" spending is not actually expected to generate much growth for the bottom line anytime soon because they are retiring a lot of their power plants. Growth spending is really just replacing that lost production in many cases.

According to our estimates for capital spending this year and analyst consensus estimates over the next half decade, real free cash flow is expected to be about $1.8 billion per year for the foreseeable future, with no growth in that number. While that still translates to a FCF yield of ~17%, the failure to grow FCF over that span despite the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on "growth" projects each year shows that their growth spending is really not growth spending.

Is 17% still an attractive and undervalued free cash flow yield? Absolutely. However, for a company with no real growth that lacks an investment grade credit rating, and operates a slightly risky business model that is susceptible to extreme weather events, we would not call it the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunity when compared to other opportunities that we are identifying at the moment.

Investor Takeaway

With VST, essentially, you are buying a company that should be able to tread water on its EBITDA and free cash flow numbers while buying back its shares aggressively and paying out a mediocre starting dividend yield. Hopefully, the buybacks will not be disrupted by extreme weather events and enable management to then grow its dividend at a solid clip, but there is no guarantee there obviously.

While we think an investment in VST is very unlikely to lose money over the next 5 years or so, as the free cash flow yield will likely lead to substantial buybacks and a decent dividend payout to shareholders, we are not sold on the fact that it will be a massive outperformer like it was this past year. We expect low teens annualized total returns from it over the next half decade.

While this is attractive and warrants a Buy rating, it is not impressive enough to make us keep it in our portfolio given the plethora of other attractive high yielding opportunities after the recent selloff. As a result, we sold our shares that we purchased after winter storm Uri to lock in massive gains and recycled the capital elsewhere.