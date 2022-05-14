Double Headed Freight Train mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has recently exhibited five positive trends that make its stock look attractive at current prices.

The five trends are steady-to-growing volumes in the first 18 weeks of the year; higher pricing; a fuel surcharge; a dividend over 2% and a stock buy-back program that is like a revolving bank.

With those trends in place and the stock down 8.14% year to date, Union Pacific looks attractive.

The S&P 500 was down 15.5% so far this year, through May 13, 2022. The NASDAQ was down 24% year to date. My portfolio was down 2.4% year to date. I am overweight Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (48% of my total portfolio), the rest of my portfolio includes consumer defensive stocks like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola and Hershey, railroads, utilities and dividend aristocrat ETF (NOBL).

I’ve watched Union Pacific stock for over 20 years. I once had a client who paid $8,500 for shares of Union Pacific Railroad stock in 1948. By 2012 those UNP shares were worth over $2 million and paid $36,000 annually in dividends.

Another reason Union Pacific is such a good investment is limited competition, its chief competitor is BNSF Railway, owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Union Pacific owns the Central Corridor from Denver to Winnemucca, Nevada.

Coal volume was up 25% year to date, according to UP's most recent Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Report.

Volume Chart for Union Pacific Week 18 (Union Pacific)

Source: Union Pacific Web Site

Total volumes of traffic at Union Pacific railroad were up 2% year to date and total carloads excluding intermodal where was up 9% year to date through Week 18 ending May 7. So far in the second quarter, carloads were up 3% but intermodal was down 10%, so total volume was down 3%

Revenue was up 17% in the first quarter due to higher volumes, fuel charges and favorable pricing and mix.

Union Pacific Railroad will struggle to grow volumes because of a shortage of staff and constraints in the supply chains. The war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 Pandemic in China, where so much of our imports come from, and inflation may hurt traffic. Intermodal traffic will decline as imports fall off.

The railroad's dividend is yielding 2.09% yield at today’s prices. Generally speaking a good rule of thumb for this stock is Union Pacific is a buy when the dividend is over 2% and it’s a hold or a sell when it’s under 2%.

According to GuruFocus, UNP's dividend yield has ranged from 1.47% to 3.22%, with the median of 1.92% over the past 10 years.

I own UNP and CSX (CSX), Canadian Pacific (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Norfolk Southern (NSC). My favorite is Union Pacific.