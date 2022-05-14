Union Pacific Looks Attractive With 5 Positive Trends

May 14, 2022 9:00 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)CNI, CP, NSC1 Like
Michael Hooper profile picture
Michael Hooper
881 Followers

Summary

  • Union Pacific has recently exhibited five positive trends that make its stock look attractive at current prices.
  • The five trends are steady-to-growing volumes in the first 18 weeks of the year, higher pricing, a fuel surcharge, a dividend over 2%, and a stock buyback program.
  • Risks includes the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic in China, where so much of our imports come from, and inflation.
Double Headed Freight Train

Double Headed Freight Train

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has recently exhibited five positive trends that make its stock look attractive at current prices.

The five trends are steady-to-growing volumes in the first 18 weeks of the year; higher pricing; a fuel surcharge; a dividend over 2% and a stock buy-back program that is like a revolving bank.

With those trends in place and the stock down 8.14% year to date, Union Pacific looks attractive.

The S&P 500 was down 15.5% so far this year, through May 13, 2022. The NASDAQ was down 24% year to date. My portfolio was down 2.4% year to date. I am overweight Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (48% of my total portfolio), the rest of my portfolio includes consumer defensive stocks like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola and Hershey, railroads, utilities and dividend aristocrat ETF (NOBL).

I’ve watched Union Pacific stock for over 20 years. I once had a client who paid $8,500 for shares of Union Pacific Railroad stock in 1948. By 2012 those UNP shares were worth over $2 million and paid $36,000 annually in dividends.

Another reason Union Pacific is such a good investment is limited competition, its chief competitor is BNSF Railway, owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Union Pacific owns the Central Corridor from Denver to Winnemucca, Nevada.

Coal volume was up 25% year to date, according to UP's most recent Weekly Carloads and Intermodal Report.

Chart

Volume Chart for Union Pacific Week 18 (Union Pacific)

Source: Union Pacific Web Site

Total volumes of traffic at Union Pacific railroad were up 2% year to date and total carloads excluding intermodal where was up 9% year to date through Week 18 ending May 7. So far in the second quarter, carloads were up 3% but intermodal was down 10%, so total volume was down 3%

Revenue was up 17% in the first quarter due to higher volumes, fuel charges and favorable pricing and mix.

Union Pacific Railroad will struggle to grow volumes because of a shortage of staff and constraints in the supply chains. The war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 Pandemic in China, where so much of our imports come from, and inflation may hurt traffic. Intermodal traffic will decline as imports fall off.

The railroad's dividend is yielding 2.09% yield at today’s prices. Generally speaking a good rule of thumb for this stock is Union Pacific is a buy when the dividend is over 2% and it’s a hold or a sell when it’s under 2%.

According to GuruFocus, UNP's dividend yield has ranged from 1.47% to 3.22%, with the median of 1.92% over the past 10 years.

I own UNP and CSX (CSX), Canadian Pacific (CP), Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Norfolk Southern (NSC). My favorite is Union Pacific.

This article was written by

Michael Hooper profile picture
Michael Hooper
881 Followers
Michael Hooper is a freelance writer and value investor. Hooper was previously business editor of The Topeka Capital-Journal for nearly 10 years, then worked four years as a trust officer. He has been a stock market investor since 1993.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.