peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

In April 2020, the NYMEX WTI crude oil price fell to the lowest price since trading started in the early 1980s when it reached negative $40.32 per barrel. As the demand evaporated at the beginning of the global pandemic, there was no storage capacity for landlocked WTI petroleum, pushing the price into negative territory for the first time. Meanwhile, seaborne Brent crude oil fell to $16 per barrel, the lowest price since 1999. At the end of last week, both benchmark prices were above the $110 per barrel level.

In June 2020, nearby NYMEX natural gas prices fell to the lowest price since 1995 at $1.44 per MMBtu. On May 13, the price was at the $7.663 level. Traditional energy companies went from famine to feast as fossil fuel prices have been trending higher over the past two years. APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) explores for and produces gas and oil, with operations in the US, Egypt, and the United Kingdom.

APA shares exploded in 2022 before correcting

The traditional energy sector has been the place to be in 2022. The S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR (XLE) has posted significant gains, while the NASDAQ, S&P 500, DJIA, and Russell 2000 have all suffered substantial declines since the end of 2021.

S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR- XLE (Barchart)

As the chart highlights, the XLE moved from $55.50 on December 31, 2021, to the $80.78 level at the end of last week, a 45.5% gain. The XLE reached a high of $82.93 on May 6.

Shares of APA Corporation have kept pace and outperformed the XLE in 2022.

Chart of APA Corporation (Barchart)

APA moved from $26.89 on December 31, 2021, to the $41.15 per share level on May 13, a 53% gain. APA shares reached a high of $45.27 on May 4 before correcting.

Oil and gas prices support the gains

The war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and Russian retaliation against the US and Europe have pushed oil and gas prices to the highest levels since 2008.

NYMEX Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

The nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contract shows the move to a high of $130.50 per barrel in March, the highest price since 2008, when the energy commodity reached an all-time $147.27 high. The June contract settled at the $110.49 level on May 13.

ICE Brent Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

Nearby ICE Brent crude oil rose to $139.13 per barrel in early March. The all-time 2008 peak was at $147.50. Nearby Brent futures were at the $111.55 level on May 13.

NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

Meanwhile, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures powered to an $8.996 per MMBtu high in May 2022, the highest price since 2008. The nearby June contract settled at $7.663 per MMBtu on May 13, the highest price in fourteen years.

Oil and natural gas prices support the traditional energy producers, including APA Corporation.

Earnings are trending higher

At the $41.15 per share level, APA's market cap is at the $13.918 billion level. The stock trades an average of over 10.26 million shares each day. The $0.50 dividend translates to a 1.22% yield.

APA Earnings over the past four quarters (Yahoo Finance)

The chart shows that while APA missed EPS forecasts in two of the past four quarters, the earnings trend is bullish and impressive. Analysts expect APA to early $2.46 per share in Q2 2022 after $1.92 in Q1. Earnings above the $1.91 level would keep the positive earnings trend intact.

A survey of 25 analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $53.22 for APA shares, with forecasts ranging from $41 to $75 per share. At the $41.15 level, APA is in the buy zone on May 13.

US energy policy and geopolitics favor higher highs for traditional energy prices

When the Biden administration put all its energy eggs in one basket to address climate change, few thought they would face the first major war in Europe with a leading oil and gas producer and force in OPEC policy invading a neighboring country.

The US administration canceled pipelines, restricted leases, increased regulations, and made producing fossil fuels a lot more difficult in its quest for alternative and renewable fuels to replace hydrocarbons. The war caused the energy policy to backfire, which was likely more of a design by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Less US output makes the world's leading economy an importer of oil, and Europe is a significant consumer of oil and gas, depending on Russian supplies.

Despite the Biden administration's claims, crude oil prices were already heading towards the $90 per barrel level before the Russian invasion, Natural gas reached a multi-year high in late 2021 and early 2022 before Russian troops crossed Ukraine's border. The war only pushed prices higher.

US energy policy has not encouraged oil and gas production. In 2021, the Saudi Oil Minister said, "Drill, baby, drill is gone forever," given the policy shift. The bottom line is that the US handed pricing policy in fossil fuels to OPEC and Russia, and they are taking full advantage. New US producers have few incentives to emerge, giving existing oil and gas companies a virtual monopoly as the US struggles to meet the rising energy requirements. APA is perfectly positioned to take advantage of rising prices.

The long-term chart shows APA has plenty of room to rise

APA shares have appreciated in 2022, and higher highs could be on the horizon. The analyst's current $53.22 price target was nearly 30% above the $41.15 price on May 13.

Long-Term APA Chart (Barchart)

The long-term chart shows that technical resistance levels stand at $50.03, $69.00, $104.57, $112.09, $134.13, and the all-time 2008 peak of $149.23 per share. APA shares have plenty of room to rise over the coming weeks and years as high oil and gas prices continue to fuel the bullish trend.