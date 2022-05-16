lindsay_imagery/E+ via Getty Images

Water is, undeniably, one of the most precious resources we have on earth. Because of this, society has placed value on providing various products or services centered around dealing with it, transporting it, packaging it, treating it, and more. One company that fits in this market is Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA). Recently, financial performance for the company has been quite solid. However, the business continues to struggle from a share price perspective, even relative to the broader market. Given recent declines, some investors may want to give up hope. Truth be told, I would not yet rate the company a ‘buy’, but the drop in share price experienced, combined with continued robust top and bottom-line performance, leads me to mark the company as an attractive opportunity if shares do decline much further.

A disconnect

For those who need a refresher, Evoqua Water Technologies operates as a provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions. Examples of offerings include software solutions dedicated to this space, the selling of capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, preventative maintenance service contracts and emergency response services, filtration and separation technologies, wastewater technologies, and more. The last time I wrote an article about Evoqua Water Technologies was in December of 2021.

At that time, I acknowledged that the company was a quality operator in its space. I was especially impressed by the company’s consistent revenue and cash flow growth. However, I also said that shares of the business were pricey, a realization that led me to rate the business a ‘hold’ opportunity as opposed to a ‘buy’. When I give a company a rating of ‘hold’, my thought is that it should generate returns or losses that closely track the broader market, give or take a few percentage points. So far, the business has performed slightly worse than I would have anticipated. While the S&P 500 is down about 15%, shares of Evoqua Water Technologies have generated a loss for investors of 22.6%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given this performance, you might think that the fundamental condition of the company was showing signs of weakening. But that's not true. To see this, we need only look at recent financial performance. In the first half of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales came in at $793 million. This represents an increase of 18.6% over the $668.8 million generated one year earlier. Growth was particularly strong in the second quarter of the year, coming in 23.1% above what it was in the second quarter of 2021.

Performance for the business has not been limited to just the top line. Net income in the first half of 2022 totaled $13.3 million. That's marginally higher than the $11.5 million the company generated during the same timeframe in 2021. A good portion of this performance increase came, once again, during the second quarter of the year, when net profits of $7.3 million outpaced the $5 million achieved in the second quarter of 2021. Of course, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. At first glance, operating cash flow looks a bit scary. This number dropped from $63.1 million in the first half of 2021 to $29.1 million in the first half of this year. If, however, we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $71.3 million to $90.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company surged, climbing from $102.8 million in the first half of 2021 to $127.5 million this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Some of the company's recent strong performance has come from a number of acquisitions made over the past year or so. For instance, on January 3rd of 2022, the business completed its acquisition of Mar Cor Business, a manufacturer and servicer of medical water, and commercial and industrial solutions in North America, in exchange for $195 million. Though less relevant to financial performance today, the company also purchased, on April 1st of this year, the remaining 32% equity interest that it did not previously own in Frontier Water Systems in a deal that cost it $10.4 million. The company also acquired, at that same time, the remaining 50% partnership interest in Treated Water Outsourcing that it did not own previously. This is not to say that the company is not growing organically. In fact, during the latest quarter, organic revenue of $383 million implied a 10.6% increase over the $346.3 million in organic revenue that was generated just one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To value the company, I decided to compare its cash flow and EBITDA to its market capitalization and enterprise value, respectively. Using our 2021 results, we can see that the business is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 23.7. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple is 22.2. When I initially wrote about the company, these multiples were 31.2 and 24.8, respectively. For the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management currently expects revenue of between $1.64 billion and $1.70 billion. EBITDA is forecasted to be between $285 million and $300 million. Management has given no guidance when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume that it will increase at the same rate that EBITDA should, then a reading of about $230.5 million is not unrealistic. This would translate to a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 18.4, while the EV to EBITDA multiple would be 17.2. These numbers compare favorably to the 29.5 and 21.3 multiples, respectively, that the company traded out when I last wrote about it.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to the same five companies that I compared it to in my last article. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low multiple of 7.6 to a high multiple of 53.4. In this case, four of the five companies were cheaper than Evoqua Water Technologies. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 3.6 to 14.2. In this scenario, our prospect was the most expensive of the group. These rankings are unchanged compared to my prior article on the firm.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Evoqua Water Technologies 23.7 22.2 Mueller Industries (MLI) 7.6 3.6 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 15.4 13.8 Crane Co. (CR) 13.7 9.0 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 53.4 14.2 EnPro Industries (NPO) 13.0 8.8

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, Evoqua Water Technologies seems to me to be an interesting prospect that will likely fare well, operationally, for the foreseeable future. Shares have come down significantly, making the company much cheaper by comparison to what it was trading for previously. But that doesn't mean that the company makes sense to buy into at this time. Yes, shares are getting more appealing. But they aren't quite cheap enough to warrant consideration right now.