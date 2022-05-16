KatarzynaBialasiewicz/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

If we look at a long-term chart of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC), we can see that shares are down almost 40% from their recent multi-year highs which they registered back in March 2021. It will be interesting to see now if the 50-month moving average can stop the selling so shares can return to a sustained pattern of higher highs.

We state this because of the recent first-quarter earnings (EPS of $2.02) beat, which did not provide the necessary traction in the share price for which investors had hoped. 2,233 units were delivered in the quarter, which came in above guidance, and the average selling price of each unit rose by 16% in the quarter. Furthermore, despite the ongoing challenges of material procurement and labor constraints, as well as the fact that the mortgage space continues to become more competitive, management reiterated its previous guidance of roughly 10,750 deliveries for the full fiscal year.

Suffice it to say, the market believes shares of MDC are worth just over 4.4 times trailing GAAP earnings at this moment in time. Historically, this is a very low earnings multiple at MDC, especially when you factor in the sizable dividend on offer, which now yields 5.4% as a result of the stock's decline in recent months. Therefore, let's look at the dividend in question to see if the payout could hold up and even grow in the event of a weaker-than-expected housing market materializing over the next few years. Long-term investors will be fully aware that a sustainable dividend is key to long-term gains in their positions.

Long-Term Chart of MDC (Stockcharts.com)

Dividend Yield

As alluded to above, the big calling card in this housing stock at present is its 5.4% forward dividend yield. This yield comes in well above the average 2.3% yield in this sector as well as MDC´s 5-year average dividend yield of 3.75%. Many investors use the dividend yield as a barometer of whether shares of the respective company are cheap or not, so MDC's above-average payout definitely ties in with its current valuation at present. Long-term investors will be fully aware that housing stocks have at least matched inflation rates over the long haul from a total return basis.

Dividend Growth

Growth of the annual payout has actually increased in recent years, with the 12-month average annual growth rate coming in at 30.6% compared to the 3-Year compounded annual growth rate of 19.58% and 5-Year equivalent of 15.46%. Growth is important (especially in the high inflation environment we are witnessing at present), as it fosters confidence and enables shareholders to earn a percentage of the earnings pie.

Pay-Out Ratio

The trend of the dividend payout ratio offers the greatest insight into whether a dividend can be maintained and grown over the long term. Although trailing annual earnings of $611 million easily covered dividend payments of $127 million over the same time period (Resulting in a dividend payout ratio of 21%), MDC did not manage to generate positive free cash flow (-$63 million) over the past four quarters due to sizable changes in working capital primarily in Q3 & Q4

Balance Sheet

On the balance sheet, we see that inventory has increased by more than $900 million over the past four quarters, which is definitely an above-average growth rate for this key line item. At the end of the first quarter, MDC held $188 million of short-term debt and $1.48 billion of long-term debt. This means the company's debt to equity ratio came in at an attractive 0.56 at the end of Q1. Furthermore, given the company's earnings, this debt has not been materially impacting MDC´s profitability, which means plenty of EBIT should keep on dropping to the bottom line for dividend growth purposes.

Earnings projections

Analysts who follow this stock are predicting 37%+ bottom-line growth this year on sales growth of approximately 17%. Revision estimates are also very strong, with the $10.77 fiscal 2022 EPS estimate up 10%+ over the past three months alone. Suffice it to say with $582 million of cash on the balance sheet, manageable debt, and with earnings expected to rise this year, all of these trends take pressure off the dividend even if cash-flow generation remains constrained due to higher working capital adjustments.

Conclusion

To sum up, although MDC´s free-cash-flow generation has been constrained of late, earnings continue to grow as more units continue to be delivered. Furthermore, the company´s interest coverage ratio is negligible, which means MDC´s financial base is sound. This is bullish for sustainable dividend growth. MDC at present shapes up as a solid play in the housing space, where its dividend and valuation will continue to attract attention among long-term holders. We look forward to continued coverage.