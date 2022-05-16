RQI: REIT Exposure On Sale

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 1st, 2022.

The market has continued its downward movements through 2022. However, it can create opportunities for the longer-term investor. One such opportunity appears to be from Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI). This fund has long been one of my go-to closed-end funds for REIT exposure. At this time, it's trading at quite an attractive discount, making it appealing for adding to the position or initiating a starter position.

Overall, the real estate market is off around 10% on a YTD basis. That is if we are using the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) as a gauge. Another popular benchmark to gauge the real estate space is looking at the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). On a YTD basis, RQI has outperformed both of these on a total NAV return basis.

However, we see that the fund has lagged on a total return price basis. That is essentially what has opened up the opportunity in the fund since that has led to its attractive discount.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -2.45

Discount: -7.22%

Distribution Yield: 6.99%

Expense Ratio: 1.28%

Leverage: 25.27%

Managed Assets: $2.661 billion

Structure: Perpetual

RQI's investment objective is to provide a "high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation." They will invest in "real estate securities including common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities."

Since our previous update, they had changed the fund just a bit. They changed from "...at least 80% of the Fund's total assets in income-producing equity securities issued by high-quality real estate investment trusts..." Instead, now it is just "...at least 80% of the Fund's total assets are invested in income-producing common stocks and other securities issued by real estate companies..."

The parts that they dropped were the "high quality" part and the "equity securities" wording. This was an interesting change as the fund held allocations to preferred and fixed-income previously anyway. These changes went into effect as of March 31st, 2022. This was announced at the end of 2021. Overall, I don't see a meaningful impact, but I will watch things over the next several quarters as updates come through.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.28%. This climbs to 1.91% when including leverage expenses. These borrowings of nearly 24% of the managed assets mean higher risks. However, it can also mean higher rewards.

In an environment with increasing interest rates, one might be worried about the impact on the rate of borrowing. Most CEFs indeed borrow at variable rates often tied to LIBOR (or what is mostly being replaced by SOFR now.) RQI is a bit different since they have LIBOR-based lending, but the bulk of their financing is fixed-rate for the next 4.6 years as of the end of 2021.

This puts them in a position where they are less susceptible to higher interest rates, at least the impact it would otherwise have on its leverage. The fixed-rate financing here is higher, but the idea is that as rates rise, it should be a net benefit. At the very least, it allows for more predictability over the next interest rate hiking cycle.

Performance - Attractive Discount

As we can see at the article's opening, on a YTD basis, the fund is down. That isn't anything to boast about too loudly, but it is some consolation that compared to VNQ and XLRE, the actual underlying has performed better by not being down as far. That is when they are a leveraged fund, too, meaning that in a negative environment, one should suspect they would be worse off.

I don't want to get too much into comparing VNQ, XLRE and RQI because I believe that these instruments are used for different things. Income investors can use all three, but if you have a growth tilt, you'd probably favor VNQ or XLRE as they should appreciate over the long term. RQI, on the other hand, will pay out most of their earnings (interest, dividends, capital gains and return of capital.) That will keep RQI relatively flat in terms of the share price.

That being said, RQI has outperformed over the last 10-year period. That's on a share price and NAV price basis. Again, different reasons for owning either of these funds and all could be viable options for different investors. The leverage employed by RQI, no doubt, has probably positively impacted these results.

The more interesting part for me here is the fund's discount that has popped up with the latest volatility in the market.

This latest discount puts the fund at around its long-term average level of over the last ten years. Historically, RQI has traded at a premium only a select few times. Throughout most of 2021, the fund had been flirting near a premium level. So if we look at just the last year's average discount, we would see an even more encouraging buy signal as that average discount comes to 2.52%.

Distribution - Steady Payer After GFC

The fund hasn't cut its distribution very often. In fact, the only time the fund had done so appears to be through the 2008/09 great financial crisis. Though, it was quite the brutal distribution cut as the fund went from a monthly payout to a quarterly one. They reinstated the monthly distribution in 2016 and have continued to pay out the same $0.08 every month since.

Some might find the lack of growth to be disheartening. However, that goes back to the structure of the fund itself again. As a regulated investment company, they are required to pay out the majority of their earnings or pay an excise tax. Therefore, it's more of a rarity when you see a CEF increasing their distributions over the long term when they don't really have the opportunity to compound over the years for growth.

To cover their current distribution requires a sizeable amount of capital gains to be generated in their portfolio. That can make it more difficult to narrow down the sustainability of the fund. In fact, the fund's net investment income had declined year-over-year. NII is the interest and dividends received in the fund minus the expenses of the fund.

At this point, I think one of the better gauges is the NAV yield we are seeing. That comes in at 6.48%, which isn't too elevated of a level. So I wouldn't see them cutting at this time. If this was a different universe, and the market was actually producing some gains in the REIT space, we might see them even increase. However, I don't think that is on the table at this point, given too much uncertainty.

One of the reasons for the lower NII coverage is the fund's tilt towards more growth-oriented REITs, which we will look at below.

The tax character of the fund's distributions is important to look at. They generally come in around what the underlying earnings of the fund are. However, that isn't always the case. For RQI, while the fund's ordinary income is the smaller sleeve of the classification, it really comes in different from the NII we see above.

A good reminder to always give it a double-check if you are unsure or in a situation where small changes in tax classifications can matter to you.

RQI's Portfolio

RQI can be fairly active with shuffling its portfolio around. Though their turnover isn't necessarily the highest either. In the last fiscal year, they had reported a turnover rate of 38%. In the last five years, it has been as high as 54% in 2020 and as low as 25% in 2017.

Their portfolio has long been geared toward a more U.S.-centric base. With their latest portfolio updates at the end of March 31st, 2022, this continues to be the case.

That being said, since our previous update, they have now listed France and the Netherlands. Not a significant change considering the percentage shown is 0% for both countries at this time. (Interestingly, I had thought these countries were previously a part of Europe.)

Shifting over to their sector diversification, we can see that "Other" is listed as the largest allocation. This is also consistent with what we saw at the end of June 2021. Infrastructure and industrials then come in at the number two and three spots.

Healthcare has dropped to the fourth largest weighting, from the third position above industrials previously. Again though, we aren't seeing a substantial and drastic shift in the portfolio weightings from the prior two quarters ago.

With sector diversification weightings such as those, it isn't overly shocking to see that American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI) are in top positions once again. AMT is the largest position in the fund by a significant margin, while CCI's allocation has slimmed down a bit. These tower REITs have been included in the top holdings for some years now. You can go back to my prior article from mid-2019 and see AMT is the largest position and CCI is the fourth largest.

This is for a good reason too. These tower REITs are the more growth-oriented REITs I mentioned above. They have provided a meaningful amount of their performance in terms of price appreciation.

In fact, we can look at most of these holdings and see that their yields aren't very large at all. That is except for Simon Property Group (SPG), which I would consider a value REIT that is measured by its higher yield.

This is precisely why the fund's NII generation isn't very high. It's simply because the underlying holdings aren't contributing a lot of dividends on their own.

Welltower (WELL) was the worst performer by far after SPG but still provided some appreciation. That is at least some sort of payoff for only having around a 2.69% yield at this time.

Conclusion

RQI remains a solid fund for investors that want exposure to a basic of more growth-oriented REITs. The fund then takes these holdings and converts them into regular "income" for the investor. With the understanding that the distributions here aren't all from income, but they are also coming from capital gains the fund can generate. At this time, the fund can be had for a discount, meaning you can get these underlying REITs at a discount too. That is on top of the declines experienced in the real estate market on a YTD basis, making valuations even better.