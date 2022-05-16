Asia-Pacific Images Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The residential and commercial segment of the solar power market forms almost two-thirds of the total addressable market ("TAM"). SolarEdge Technologies, Inc's (NASDAQ:SEDG) focus on providing solar power solutions to these 2 market segments means it has penetrated the majority of the TAM.

The company has plans to penetrate the utility market, which is currently leading in TAM. It is unclear whether the company will be able to leverage its current expertise in the new utility market.

The company is making good progress in its international expansion. This can be observed from the growth of its shipment numbers to the ROW (Rest Of the World).

In my opinion, the company's overall financial profile is considered "respectable" with respect to its peers

Company Overview

SEDG is generally in the business of providing solutions for consumers to harness solar energy and convert it to electricity for use and storage. Solar power generation is becoming more common as the cost of generating solar electricity falls. Generally, there are 2 ways to harness solar energy:

Photovoltaics, or "PV," is the use of semiconductor materials to convert light into electricity; Concentrated solar power, or "CSP," is a technique of concentrating large areas of sunlight into a receiver. The enormous heat derived from this concentration of sunlight eventually drives a heat engine that generates electricity.

SEDG is only involved in providing solar power solutions using "Photovoltaics."

Provision of Solar Solutions in the Residential and Commercial Segments aligned with Overall Market Trends

According to a study done by "Fortune Business Insights" on the Global Solar Market share in 2020, the market is split between the different segments of Utility, Residential, and Non-residential (or commercial) segments.

Fortune Business Insights

From this chart:

The utility segment leads the market share at 34.8%; The total market share for residential and non-residential is therefore 65.2%, making up the majority of the remaining market; The market share by percentage value for the other 2 segments of residential and non-residential was not mentioned but visually, we can roughly deduce they are almost equally split.

Let’s take a look at some key performance matrices (KPI) of SEDG.

SEDG Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Supplemental Information

From the units of power in MW shipped by the company, we understand that:

In 2017, SEDG was mostly serving the residential market. Only about one-third of MW shipped was to the commercial segment while the majority were shipped to the residential segment; Over the next 5 years since 2017, SEDG increasingly shifted the proportion of shipment to the commercial segment; Currently, SEDG is serving both the residential and commercial markets almost equally at 57% and 43% respectively.

As discussed earlier, the total market shares for residential and commercial segments form the bulk of the solar power market at 65.2% and are equally split. Hence, SEDG’s almost equal shipment of MW in these 2 segments suggests it is aligned with the overall market trend.

Unclear Future Results in the Offering of Solar Solutions in the Utility Segment

The leading segment of the Solar Power market is "Utility." However, this leading utility segment is clearly not part of the company’s current KPI. A quick check from SEDG’s investor presentation deck shows that they are under the company’s "future offerings."

SolarEdge Investor Presentation 2022

While SEDG seems to be enjoying long-term historical growth in the Commercial and residential segment since 2017, it is unclear how the company will fare in its future utility offerings.

International Expansion

In the same study by "Fortune Business Insights," it was revealed that the “Asia Pacific held the dominant share of the global market and is projected to grow at the highest pace over the forecast period” of 2021-2028.

From the latest earnings call, the management highlights that the company is growing in international regions, including the Asia Pacific. Specifically, it was mentioned that, “Noteworthy among these countries is Taiwan, where we shipped this quarter more than 50 megawatts of products, and in Japan, where we are ramping sales and installations of our newly certified residential offering.”

Looking at the KPI numbers published, shipment to the "rest of the world" (ROW) has increased more than 5 times since 2017. Looking at the chart, the numbers are steadily rising.

Tabulated by Author using March 31, 2022 Supplemental Information

Since regions in the ROW would include Taiwan and Japan. The KPI numbers suggest SEDG is making good progress in the penetration of the “Asia Pacific” region. This implies the company is well-positioned to benefit from this dominant market that is projected to be growing at the fastest pace.

Financial Comparison with Competitors

From Finviz, we can see that SEDG is one of the largest companies in the "Solar industry" by market capitalization.

Finviz

We will compare some key financial figures of SEDG with these competitors.

Tabulated by Author using data from Seeking Alpha

At one glance, Enphase Energy, Inc (ENPH) is clearly leading the pack in terms of top-line revenue growth, gross margin, and bottom-line net income' In spite of not being the clear leader, SEDG does not lag far behind. For most of these matrices mentioned in point 1, I considered SEDG to be in a close 2nd place; While SEDG may not have generated the most cash from operations, the cash profile is still generally positive; In terms of total debt (short and long term), it is one of the lowest; SEDG has the most favorable current ratio profile suggesting it is more asset-rich than its peers.

Overall, ENPH has the best financial profile in terms of top-line growth, profitability, and cash profiles. SEDG is not far behind at 2nd place and also has less debt than ENPH. While not having the best financial profile in the comparison list, I consider SEDG’s financial profile to be still "respectable."

Valuation

We will make the following assumption when evaluating the intrinsic value of the company:

From the 'EPS next 5Y' growth value from Finviz, the SEDG will grow at 29.81%. From Zacks, the growth estimate is 28.5% as indicated in the ‘Next 5 Years’ value. I will take the average of these 2 growth opinions of 29%, rounded to the whole number; SEDG tapers in growth by half, therefore, growing at 14.5% from year 6 to year 10; SEDG matures in growth from year 11 to year 20, growing at 6.9%, the same as the latest US GDP growth rate; The value of Net Income to be projected is $172.2 million, taken from the TTM period; The discount rate is estimated to be 8.99%; The company may not exist after 20 years, so Terminal Value will not be included in my overall calculation.

Based on the above inputs, the present value (PV) of projected Net Income per share for SEDG is $171.37.

Calculated by Author

Taking into account the total debt and cash that the company is holding, the final intrinsic value is $192.33.

Calculated by Author

The current price of around $227.86 implied the stock is currently overvalued.

Investment Risks

The company has plans for expanding into the utility segment of the market. But it is unclear how well they will do in the long run. Since this is a leading market segment, if SEDG is not able to make good progress in MW shipments as it currently did in the residential and commercial markets, the company's growth may hit a plateau in the long run.

Conclusions and Key Takeaway for Investors

SEDG has made good progress in the power market segment for residential and commercial. This means it has penetrated the majority of the TAM. The company has plans for penetrating the leading utility segment but its future success is unclear.

While it has made good progress in international expansion and maintained an overall respectable financial profile with respect to peers, it is currently overvalued.

Investors should hold and consider this stock as an investment only when the price retraces further and becomes significantly undervalued to have a greater margin of safety.