Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) trades below book value and at an attractive forward P/E <15. As the company's stock is down more than 85% since all-time-highs, and 39% year-to-date, investors might want to consider investing in TME as a bargain opportunity. In this article, I value TME based on a Residual Earnings framework. I apply analyst consensus estimates until 2025, a WACC of 10% and a terminal value growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth. My calculation implies that TME is currently 39.1% undervalued, based on a base-case target price of $5.84/share. Buy.

TME Company Overview

Tencent Music is China's leading music and audio entertainment platform measured by both user base and revenues. The company was formed through a merger of China Music Corporation and Tencent's online music business in December 2016. As of early 2022, Tencent owns 55.6% of TME's shares and 78.7% of the company's voting power. Tencent Music operates four major apps: QQ Music, Kugou, Kuwo and WeSing. TME's music ecosystem covers very much everything that is connected to music and audio, including online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services. While most of TME content is centered around licensed music, the company also enables users to create their own content such as short videos and live-streaming. Moreover, TME operates similarly to a social media company that fosters engagement through social interactions such as sharing, liking, commenting, following and virtual gifting. With an impressive MAU of 604 million, TME's market share is approximately 60% in China and 13% on a global basis.

TME's mission reads as follows:

Our mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives, by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music and thereby create significant value across the industry.

Financials

TME's business growth has consistently outpaced the broad market. From 2018 to 2021 total revenues grew from $2.9 billion to $4.8 billion, which represents a 3 CAGR of approximately 20%. Moreover, net income jumped from $277 million to $475 million. While TME is quite profitable at a cyclically adjusted net profit margin of 10.5%, investors should note that the company's operating cash flow margin is almost double the net income margin. In 2021, TME generated operating cash flow equal to $812 million. While TME's growth and profitability slowed - actually decreased - since Q2 2021, the company is still highly attractive from a value generation perspective. For reference, TME generated US$102 million of net profits in Q1 2022, or approximately $0.059 per share.

TME's balance sheet is very strong. In fact, the company is significantly negatively levered with $4.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and only $840 million of total debt. For reference, Tencent Music's market capitalization is currently at $7.03 billion. Unsurprisingly, given the numbers, TME is distributing value to shareholders: From March 2021 to May 2022 the company repurchased 73.3 million ADS for a total value of approximately $674 million.

Going forward, analysts expect TME to continue to grow. As of early 2022 estimates, the company will generate 4.6 billion in 2023 and 5.1 billion in 2023. Net income is expected to be $636 million (2024) and $726 million (2024) respectively. If analysts are correct, TME would currently trade at a 2024 forward P/E of 10.3.

Valuation

I believe a discounted earnings framework is the best valuation method to challenge the share price of a cash-cow asset such as TME. That said, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the EPS analyst consensus forecast until 2025, a WACC of 10% and a TV growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth of 3.5%. I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination, so investors can value TME based on the scenario that best reflects their fundamental view. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to TME's current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $5.84/share, implying an undervaluation of 39.1%.

Investors might also consider a valuation based on multiples. I suggest using the 2-year average P/E multiple (13.7x) applied to the company's 2025 EPS of $0.59/share. If we apply a WACC of 10%, TME's implied fair valuation should be $6.51/share.

Risks

TME trades at bargain prices, but investors should be aware of the risks that might impact the company's future profitability and stock performance. First, the online music entertainment market in China is arguably quite mature. Although TME currently claims the lion's share of the market, increased competition might pose a risk to TME's profitability. A few weeks ago, NetEase sued TME for 'unfair competition'. Second, TME's scope of competition is not limited to music. As the company is operating like a social media company, TME is also impacted by changes in user behavior and competition with video-streaming platforms. Third, as TME is based and operating in China, the company is exposed to heightened political risks as the CCP aims to regulate tech/internet companies. Forth, Tencent Music Entertainment is exposed to IP licensing risks and loss of bargaining power with music labels and artists. Finally, negative investor sentiment against China equities might cause the stock to trade at unreasonable low multiples until confidence improves - if ever.

Conclusion

Personally, I believe that buying TME at current price levels is an attractive bargain opportunity. While it is true that China's regulatory risks and low consumer sentiment will likely persist for the foreseeable future, I remain convinced that the primary risk in investing is the risk of paying too much. And, given TME's fundamentals, I doubt that by accumulating < $5/share, investors are paying too much. I conclude my article on TME with a buy recommendation and a base-case target price of $5.84/share.