Introduction

Even though Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) provided a series of small distribution increases during 2021, in my eyes, their units were not appealing given their very high leverage that burdened their financial position and left their distributions risky, as my previous article discussed. Since around ten months have subsequently elapsed, it seems timely for a refreshed analysis, especially since the war in Eastern Europe changes the equation for the appeal of their units and their high 8% distribution yield.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After years of building their massive Sabine Pass LNG facility, it could not have realistically come at a better time with their sixth and last LNG train reaching "substantial completion" during the first quarter of 2022, thereby standing ready to capture the additional LNG demand as a result of the war in Eastern Europe, as subsequently discussed. These booming LNG conditions helped push their operating cash flow to a new record with a result of $800m during the first quarter of 2022. Apart from representing an increase of 36.05% year-on-year against their previous results of $588m during the first quarter of 2021, if annualized, it would also represent a very impressive $3.6b. Now that their last LNG train is almost completed, their minimal capital expenditure, which was only a mere $87m during the first quarter of 2022, should see this mostly translated into free cash flow. Very excitingly for unitholders, they get to share in this strong performance with management lifting their distribution guidance significantly higher whilst rolling out a new unitholder returns policy, which changes the equation for the appeal of their units, as the table included below displays.

When reading their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement, management highlights that going forwards they have rolled out a new unitholder returns policy that boosts their usual base distributions with a variable component that reflects their excess free cash flow, which they expect to result in total distributions of between $4.00 and $4.25 per unit during 2022. If they meet the midpoint of their distribution guidance for 2022, it will see a very solid total of $4.125 per unit that apart from providing a high yield of 8% on their current unit price of $51.56, will only cost $1.997b per annum given their latest outstanding unit count of 484,027,123.

Despite nevertheless representing a hefty cost, it still remains circa $1.5b lower than their recent annualized free cash flow run rate from the first quarter of 2022, which indicates very strong coverage of approximately 175%. Apart from now making their distributions safe, when looking ahead, it also indicates there appears to be scope for even higher distributions. Importantly, this guidance was issued before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has sent global energy markets into chaos with European gas prices surging to levels never seen as they scramble to reduce their reliance on Russian gas imports that now represent a national security threat. Considering that Russia was supplying around 40% of European gas demand, the opportunity for producers outside of Russia are massive.

Even though Europe has only banned imports of Russian coal with the prospects for oil to potentially follow, thereby leaving gas flowing indefinitely, this pivotal geopolitical shock still strengthens their resolve to find new gas supplies outside of Russia wherever possible. Despite not being a simple task that will take many years, it nevertheless stands to provide a boom to LNG producers with additional demand essentially guaranteed, especially for those on the Atlantic side of the United States, such as Sabine Pass on the coast of Louisiana. It remains to be seen exactly how much higher this new dynamic pushes their cash flow performance in the coming quarters and years but at least if nothing else, this very bullish outlook should provide considerable support and thus materially reduces the downside risks.

Thanks to their improving cash flow performance, their net debt stabilized during 2021 to remain virtually flat at $16.301b, before subsequently decreasing to $16.028b following the first quarter of 2022. Whilst not a large difference, if nothing else, at least the direction is positive and given their outlook for strong distribution coverage during 2022, this direction could continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Despite their net debt only edging slightly lower, there has still been a very large improvement to their leverage thanks to their much stronger financial performance, which pushed their net debt-to-operating cash flow down to 4.78 versus its previous result of 7.12 at the end of 2021. Whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.78 actually increased significantly versus their previous result of 5.22 at the end of 2021, this merely stems from their accrual-based earnings booking an additional $516m of expenses relating to derivatives versus their actual cash outflows. If removed, their net debt-to-EBITDA would have been much lower at 3.89 and thus towards the lower end of the high territory between 3.51 and 5.00, where their net debt-to-operating cash flow also now resides.

Even though high leverage is not necessarily perfect, it does not necessarily pose any significant risks given their very bullish outlook. Thankfully it is also no longer far above the threshold of 5.01 for the very high territory as evident at the end of 2021, which now removes what was one of my largest concerns with their units. When looking ahead, as their net debt trickles lower, their leverage will naturally follow in tandem but obviously, their stronger financial performance on the back of this LNG boom is a far bigger driving force, and thus going forward, it remains possible to see their leverage fluctuate but at least the very bullish outlook for LNG demand from Europe provides a very supportive base.

It was not surprising to see their stronger financial performance also helped support their already strong liquidity, which continues to sport a current ratio of 1.52 as well as a cash ratio of 0.72. Even though not necessarily required, their two credit facilities have a further $1.582b of availability to provide additional support. Thankfully when looking ahead, they have no debt maturities throughout 2022, which provides time to arrange a mixture of repayment and refinancing for their steady and relatively modest wave of maturities in 2023 through to 2026, as the table included below displays.

Conclusion

The idea of profiting from the otherwise horrific Russia-Ukraine war is anything but appealing but objectively speaking, this pivotal geopolitical shock sees a very bullish outlook for LNG demand as Europe scrambles to reduce their reliance on Russian gas imports. Even though their financial performance may fluctuate in the future, it still sees a stronger outlook for their financial performance that changes the equation for the appeal of their units through not only providing more free cash flow but just as importantly, also rectifying their once overleveraged financial position. Since this is accompanied by a new distribution policy that significantly boosts their unitholder returns whilst providing a high 8% yield, I now believe that upgrading to a buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Cheniere Energy Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.