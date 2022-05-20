vovashevchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) now looks capable of generating nearly $10 billion in positive cash flow in 2022 based on current strip prices. This would allow it to pay base plus variable dividends of approximately $31 per share related to 2022 results, while also giving it over $2 billion to put towards debt reduction and share repurchases.

Pioneer now appears roughly fairly priced for a long-term mid-$70s WTI oil scenario. That commodity pricing would result in it generating around $22 per share in free cash flow (assuming a couple years of 5% production growth). Pioneer expects to pay a large amount of cash taxes in the future, which will cut into its cash flow a bit.

2022 Outlook At Strip

Pioneer has maintained its expectation for total production of 623,000 to 648,000 BOEPD in 2022, including oil production of 350,000 to 365,000 barrels per day.

The strip for 2022 has improved to approximately $101 to $102 WTI oil and $7.25 Henry Hub natural gas. At those commodity price, Pioneer is projected to generate $17.311 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges.

Pioneer remains mostly unhedged. It had a realized hedging loss of $68 million in Q1 2022 and is projected to end up with around a $250 million hedging loss for the full year. Pioneer's hedges mostly consist of Dutch TTF swaps covering around 4% of its natural gas production. Pioneer's swaps are at $7.80, but Dutch TTF prices are currently around $30.

Pioneer's Hedges (Pioneer Natural Resources)

Thus, Pioneer is projected to generate $17.061 billion in revenues after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 130,487,500 $100.00 $13,049 NGLs 55,808,500 $42.00 $2,344 Gas 273,969,000 $7.00 $1,918 Hedge Value -$250 Total $17,061

Pioneer noted that its capital expenditures are trending towards the upper part of its $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion guidance range due to cost inflation, so I've modeled it at $3.55 billion for 2022.

Expectations for cash taxes have gone up to $500 million for 2022 due to strong commodity prices. Pioneer noted that its cash taxes may end up at $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in 2023 based on strip prices as it will have drawn down its NOLs during 2022.

$ Million Production Costs $1,682 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $953 Cash G&A $240 Cash Interest $100 Net Other Items $300 Cash Taxes $500 Capital Expenditures $3,550 Total $7,325

This results in a projection that Pioneer will end up with $9.736 billion in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip.

Dividend And Share Repurchases

Pioneer has been actively repurchasing shares, putting $250 million towards share repurchases in Q1 2022. This has reduced its share count from approximately 243 million at the end of 2021 to approximately 242 million at the end of Q1 2022.

If Pioneer continues to allocate 75% of its post base dividend cash flow towards variable dividends, that would allow it to pay approximately $31 per share in dividends related to 2022 results at current strip. This would encompass dividend payments from Q2 2022 to Q1 2023. The variable dividend related to Q1 2022 results is being paid in June 2022 (in conjunction with the Q2 2022 base dividend).

Pioneer would also have approximately $2.15 billion to put towards share repurchases and debt reduction.

Notes On Valuation

I now estimate that Pioneer is worth approximately $245 per share (as an early 2023 target price) in a long-term $70 WTI oil environment, increasing to around $268 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil environment. Pioneer thus appears fairly priced for mid-$70s WTI oil in the long-term.

This does not include the returns from the dividends, which are estimated at $31 per share (related to 2022 results) at current strip. Thus, Pioneer's one-year returns (including dividends) may be 11% to 12% in a longer-term $75 WTI oil environment.

In a longer-term $75 WTI oil environment, Pioneer should also be able to generate free cash flow of approximately $22 per share, assuming that it grows production around 10% from current levels over the next couple years.

Conclusion

Pioneer Natural Resources may be able to pay $31 per share in base plus variable dividends based on 2022 results at current strip prices. This would also allow it to put $2.15 billion (or nearly $9 per share) towards share repurchases and debt reduction.

Pioneer seems roughly fairly priced for a long-term mid-$70s WTI oil environment currently. At that oil price (and assuming 10% production growth from current levels) Pioneer may be able to generate $22 per share in free cash flow.